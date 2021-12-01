COUNTY SFC FINAL: The young buck stops here, Dylan Casey out to make his mark

On Sunday afternoon just before three o’clock, assuming there is any bit of sunlight, Dylan Casey is likely to see a long shadow falling beside him.

He will know, of course, who it belongs to, but being forewarned won’t necessarily. The Austin Stacks full back is not a small man but he will still find himself dwarfed by Tommy Walsh. In fairness, most full-backs are.

Nonetheless, Casey won’t be unduly daunted. For one thing, he says he doesn’t get overly nervous before games. “I’m not too bad. I enjoy a challenge,” he says.

“Playing as a defender is probably most of the reasons why I am a defender, trying to shut them out and I suppose take away all the praise that the forwards do be getting. That’s probably most of the challenge, and most of the enjoyment that I get, whether it be marking an inside forward or elsewhere.”

If he can take away “all the praise” that could be coming Walsh’s way on Sunday evening it will be a fine afternoon’s work for the Stacks full back. Better again if, as team captain, he can accept the Bishop Moynihan Cup, the first Stacks player to do it since 2014.

Marking Tommy Walsh will test Casey in ways he might not have been tested so far in this championship, but he marked David Clifford in the first round win over East Kerry and one could say he did okay that night. Kept the Fossa man scoreless for pretty much all of the game. Put him in his back pocket if we’re being straight about it.

“David Clifford speaks for himself. I played with him at minor when I was 16 or 17, he’s a phenomenal player. But it was fifteen battles across the field. We knew that they were the benchmark in Kerry, two championships in a row.

It’s easy to boast about three-in-a-row club championships, but we hadn’t had a bit of momentum in the county championship, so it was probably time to show up, and there was no better place than Stack Park against the reigning champions to see where we were at after winning the club championship,” Casey says of marking Clifford and the bigger picture of beating East Kerry.

The 21-year-old student of commerce in UCC is a cool customer, on the field and off it. At Stacks media briefing last week Casey seems unfazed about playing in his first senior county championship final.

Perhaps, it’s because he has spent a lot of his formative years training under Wayne Quillinan that he has total faith in what the team is about, a faith repaid in Casey by handing him the team captaincy at such a young age.

“It’s obviously nice to be marking those names and seeing where I see myself at. I challenge myself on a weekly basis, but there are five other forwards and five other defenders sitting in front of me that are probably in the exact same battle as I am.

"But yeah, it’s good to be involved in that, and I suppose it was a massive honour for me to be given the captaincy at the start of the year. Just before we headed back onto the field, I learned that I was going to be captain and it’s an honour to be captain of this club.

“The names you mentioned already [Tommy Walsh, Barry John Keane, Conor Hayes], there are another three [O’Rahillys] forwards as well, and I presume they have a lot of forwards on the bench who are well capable of doing a job on the day. But this week is all about learning from [the semi-final win].

"There’s a lot to be learnt from the game against St Brendan’s. It’s important to get our bodies right, make sure that we’re back onto the training field, and there’s no point getting too edgy about two weeks out. We’ll do our learning this week,” he says.

Sunday’s is a final like no other, given that it is the first all Tralee final in nearly 60 years and the first Stacks O’Rahillys county final in 85 years. But while the supporters – and maybe some other players – will tap into the energy of the rivalry, Casey remains detached from a lot of it.

“Growing up, there wouldn’t have been a massive rivalry from my age group, but obviously you hear around the club the rivalry that would have been there before me,” he says.

“I would have good enough friends on the Kerins O’Rahillys team. I would have played a lot of football with Conor Hayes, whether it be with Kerry or even above in college, so I know there’s obviously a lot of talent in the side. But the rivalry wouldn’t have been too much, outside of town leagues and stuff like that.

“I presume there will be a lot of talk around the town in the next two weeks. It’s a massive build-up and, like it was said there, it’s been 85 years since they last played each other in the county championship final.

"Thankfully, I’m above in Cork in college, I can stay away from all the talk and make sure that I get my own body right, and mind-set right, for two weeks’ time.”

Casey was just 14 years old when Stacks won the championship in 2014, very much a young supporter who was part of the travelling troop of Rockies fanatics. On Sunday he will line up beside some of those players he once cheered on from the stand.

Heroes once, they are now team mates, and Casey doesn’t look one bit out of place beside Donaghy, the Shanahans, Greg Horan or Stacks’ larger than life goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie.

“In 2014 I was part of the bandwagon, the fans that were cheering them on above in Portlaoise against Slaughtneil, so I’ve watched them growing up. Kieran has been an inspiration of mine. I’ve photos up in my room of when he was playing in 2014 and I was a supporter.

Barry Shanahan, Fiachna Mangan, Ronan Shanahan, Conor Jordan, there are a lot of characters and leaders inside in the dressing room, so I’m certainly not alone. It’s a lot easier when you’ve a lot of fellas who are always on the same page as you going towards the one goal.

“Character is the best way to describe Wayne Guthrie. He’s a leader again, midfielder in 2014, and to have that experience behind you, knowing that if they’re in on goal, you saw it again last Saturday [week], the penalty save that effectively won us the game.

"He’s a massive leader in the dressing room, nice and loud, a bit of a lunatic on the field, but he keeps all the six defenders and the rest up field in tune.

“At the very start, it was a bit of a scare or a nightmare to see our goalkeeper out around midfield but, listen, Guths has played many a year inside in midfield, he’s comfortable on the ball, so we trust him not to give it away, so we’re not scrambling back the field.”