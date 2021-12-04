COUNTY SFC FINAL: Potentially epic final between age-old rivals balanced on a knife-edge

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC FINAL

Austin Stacks v Kerins O’Rahillys

Sunday, December 5

Austin Stack Park, 3pm

In any other walk of life uncertainty has the capacity to drive us around the bend. Not knowing makes us uneasy. It makes us fret and worry. In sport, though, it’s precisely what you want. It's what makes the entire enterprise worthwhile.

Heading into this weekend's much anticipated County Final the level of uncertainty around the result is higher than normal. The thing is, despite thinking about this game for the bones of a fortnight, we just don’t know how it’s going to go. Not for sure, and what a glorious thing that is.

The strengths and weaknesses of the two sides seem to cancel each other out. Even the very fact of this final, all-Tralee, an old firm clash with all the pomp, circumstance and colour that goes along with it, has the potential to scramble everything anyway.

Cliché though it may be, anything can happen on Sunday afternoon down by the John Joe Sheehy Road.

Just about the only things we can be certain of is the parade from Rock Street, flares being set off in the railway end terrace, and the craic between the Austin Stacks and Strand Road partisans being off the charts.

It’s very easy to see why this final has captured the imagination of so many throughout the county and beyond. It’s got more personality than your run of the mill county final, and that’s before we get into the individual personalities involved.

There’s a real sense that whoever wins on Sunday afternoon will be a popular winner with the neutral. Take the managers, Wayne Quillinan and William Harmon. Likeable men, shrewd operators both.

Then who’d not like to see Kieran Donaghy cap off a wondrous career with a second county title? Or who’d not like to see Tommy Walsh get his hands on some silverware? Or David Moran, thirteen years after his last appearance in a county final, for that matter either?

If this is all sounding like a bit of a love-in, let us quickly make plain that on the field naturally we expect there to be no love lost. This will be a final with an edge to it and that could mean the football might not be the most open

Indeed, the football across this year’s championship hasn’t exactly flown freely apart from some obvious exceptions. No, there’s likely to be a certain sense of claustrophobia to proceedings this weekend with fear of losing or missing out as much a driving force as will to win.

It could well make for a cagey final and a tetchy one too. One might imagine all that might favour an Austin Stacks side who’ve brought a real defensive rigor to bear in this year’s champions.

Then again Kerins O’Rahillys proved themselves well capable of upping the ante and making a game a battle as they did in the second half of their semi-final with Dr Crokes.

No, there’s no shrinking violets on either side here. Expect fireworks and pray for referee Jonathan Griffin, he’ll need his officials to be on their game too.

To break this contest down to its essentials, it seems as though Austin Stacks have the better defence and Kerins O’Rahillys the more impressive forward array. Will one be able to overwhelm the other? Will it need to even?

Say, even if the hugely impressive Austin Stacks defence led by captain Dylan Casey and his full-back line colleague Jack O’Shea do, do Austin Stacks have the firepower themselves to punish Strand Road sufficiently?

For all that Stacks have impressed this championship – and the game with South Kerry excepted – the Rockies haven't really shot the lights. Take out a couple of fortunate enough goals from their semi-final performance against St Brendans and they would have been in trouble.

Even on days where Stacks have been well and truly on top – like say the first day out against East Kerry – they’ve not really put sides away. They’ve not been able to. Twice they carried meaningful leads coming up on the full-time whistle against the Brendans and twice they let it slip.

It makes it that much more difficult to imagine that they’ll be able to win this one pulling up, Stacks give teams chances and this Kerins O’Rahillys outfit won’t look a gift horse in the mouth if push comes to shove.

Even then you’ve got to believe Strand Road will provide the Rockies with the sternest examination of their defensive capabilities of anyone to date. On paper East Kerry were the bees knees, but they were desperately undercooked.

Strand Road by contrast, with three serious championship games under their belts, will be lifting for this weekend. Who will Quillinan decide to match up with Tommy Walsh? Casey? Does it even matter and when Walsh is on his game his next to near unmarkable.

In addition young Conor Hayes has really lit up this championship. Jack Savage has been consistently excellent, while Barry John Keane really seems to be coming on strong. Like we say strengths and weaknesses contrasting.

Could it simply come down to a battle in the middle third of the pitch? It wouldn't be the first match or the last and here it's quite even truth be told. On paper it might marginally favour Strand Road with the All-Star nominated David Moran leading the line. Can Austin Stacks’ Joe O’Connor be a match for him?

What about the others? Guys like Con Barrett, Tom Hoare and Gavin O’Brien for O’Rahillys. Greg Horan and Michael O’Gara for the Rock. It could be like Grand Central Station at rush hour out there.

What of the benches? Perhaps, this leans the Rock's direction with guys like Armin Heinrich, Seán Quilter and Michael O’Donnell coming off the bench to real effect in the semi-final with St Brendans. Do Strand Road have a game changer on the bench? Not quite of the same calibre if we're being honest.

Then there’s the question of experience… it’s in favour of Stacks you'd have to say. A good half of their starting fifteen from the semi-final featured in the 2014 final with Mid Kerry. Just three Strand Road men survive from 2008 – David Moran, Tommy Walsh and Barry John Keane.

It could be just be enough to tip the balance one way or the other. We’re just about leaning Stacks here, but really nothing would surprise us here. Let’s just hope it goes half way towards living up to the hype.

Verdict: Austin Stacks