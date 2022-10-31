County SFC Final: Mid Kerry player assessments

Mid Kerry were under the cosh here. No question. And, yet, they never gave up and fought to the bitter end.

They struggled for possession, which put pressure on their defence, and limited their chances up front. Still it would be unfair to suggest they didn’t have some strong performers. Here are our Mid Kerry player assessments...

Seán Coffey (Beaufort)

The Mid Kerry number 1 had a really good championship and a fine game in the final, particularly as a shot-stopper. Saved either side of half-time from Darragh Roche and James O’Donoghue respectively. Played his part in a kick-out strategy that failed to fire, however.

Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine)

The Milltown/Castlemaine man picked up James O’Dononghue at the start and will be satisfied by his day at the office. His withdrawal for Gavan O’Grady, we suspect, was more to do with a roll of the dice by management that a judgement on his performance.

Nathan Breen (Beaufort)

Who do you solve a problem like David (Clifford)? For Mid Kerry the answer was Nathan Breen, fresh from a fine display in the semi-final. Clifford scored 1-9, 1-6 from play, but the man is a force of nature. Breen was on a hiding to nothing on Sunday.

David Mangan (Laune Rangers)

Seemed to pick up Darragh Roche from the outset and would have been happy enough with how things were going in the first half. As East Kerry’s dominance rose, however, he came under increasing pressure.

Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers)

Started off on Ruairí Murphy, who bagged a point early doors, but he didn’t score again after that. Clifford and his colleagues fought a decent rear-guard action, but East Kerry had too much ball, created too many chances, to hold out indefinitely.

Mike Breen (Beaufort)

The Kerry star was handed more of a free role and at times could be seen dropping back into the pocket in front of the East Kerry full-forward line (and David Clifford in particular). He did well enough in the role, providing some good go-forward ball at times, but wasn’t a dominant figure.

Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

He spent much of the game tracking Paudie Clifford and, while the elder Clifford brother scored two points and was influential, you’d have to say that Kilkenny nevertheless had a fine game. Took the fight to East Kerry (and Paudie) carrying ball and scoring a fine point in the first half.

Colin McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

On a day when Mid Kerry struggled for primary possession, we have to say we thought the Glenbeigh / Glencar man took the fight to East Kerry there, winning some good possession. He was withdrawn in the final quarter when his legs were going, but he fought the good fight.

Ronan Murphy (Beaufort)

The Beaufort man was named at midfield, but right from the off went up top where he was picked up by Jack Sherwood,. After a while he dropped deeper, back closer to midfield, but didn't really impact the game. Was withdrawn at half-time.

Darren Houlihan (Cromane)

Nominally at wing-forward, the Cromane man lined out at midfield where he seemed to be paired with Ronan Buckley for the most part. After a really promising campaign the final was somewhat chastening for Houlihan. Was withdrawn at half-time.

Éanna O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine)

In his first Kerry final the Ballinskelligs native showed flashes of the form he's shown all year – the point he shot on eleven minutes having played a one-two with Fiachra Clifford was a beauty – but like his colleagues struggled to get into the game on limited possession.

Keith Evans (Keel)

Evans emerges from this championship and this final with his reputation enhanced. The point he scored in the second half (assist David Mangan) was just reward for a hard-working performance against an awesome East Kerry outfit.

Kieran Dennehy (Beaufort)

Mid Kerry’s best performer in the forwards? You’d have to say so. Scored two points, one from play, one a mark, and showed better than anyone in the Mid Kerry forward unit. His movement was good, and with more possession could have done more damage.

Liam Carey (Beaufort)

An oddly subdued sort of a performance from the Beaufort man. Mid Kerry needed more from him here, but he never really got going in the game. East Kerry and their defence (with Jack Sherwood minding the house) will claim credit to be fair.

Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)

The Laune Rangers man toiled well and never dropped the head, and assisted a few scores, but apart from a couple of placed balls didn’t impact the scoreboard. Again, as we say, it was hard to Mid Kerry’s forward to shine given the paucity of possession at times.

Subs

Peter O’Sullivan and his management team weren’t shy about making changes, withdrawing Houlihan and Murphy at half-time for Seán O’Brien (Beaufort) and David Roche (Milltown/Castlemaine) respectively. O’Brien didn't look match-sharp after his injury, while Roche did work hard. Gavan O’Grady (Glenbeigh/Glencar) shot a late point, while Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers) and Caolim Teahan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) got limited game time.