COUNTY SFC FINAL: Kerins O’Rahillys players in profile

Shane Foley

The first of several breakthrough players in the last couple of years to have established themselves as first-teamers and first choice players, Foley has been between the posts from his earliest days with underage teams, right up through minor and latterly under-20 teams. This year the student in Galway got his chance to take over from Gary Kissane has done very well. A fine shot stopper and comfortable in possession, finding the big men in the middle of the field with precision kick-outs is a cornerstone of his game.



Donagh Buckley

Buckley had been peripheral to the senior team for a couple of years because he was studying away from Kerry, but the pandemic brought him back to Tralee last year and he has quickly established himself as a vital cog in the O’Rahillys defence since. He was sent off in the semi-final and failed to have his pending suspension overturned this week, which is a huge personal blow for the young defender, and also for the O’Rahillys team who are now without a very good inside back.

Ross O’Callaghan

The team captain and now one of the more experienced campaigners of the panel. O’Callaghan has had his fair share of bad luck with injuries, and was even a late starter this season because of injury issues, but when he’s on his game he is a fine defender, with lots of best attributes needed to fill the no.3 jersey – power, height, good hands, touch-tight marking. No doubt he will have his hands full with Kieran Donaghy on Sunday, but he certainly won’t be cowed by the challenge.

Cormac Coffey

Came to wider prominence through O’Rahillys county U-21 championship winning side from 2015 with that distinctive punchy style of his, all pace and drive and energy. Got called into the Kerry squad on the back of a couple of strong seasons with the Strand Road seniors but never quite broke through at inter-county level. Still, he brings the benefits of that experience back to the club now, and will be one of O’Rahillys more abrasive defenders on Sunday, putting out fires everywhere.



Darragh McElligott

With a father from Lixnaw and a mother from the Strand Road side of Tralee, it was inevitable that he would be a dual player, and so he is. A hurler of note for Lixnaw, on the football front McElligott is a tidy defender who brings an attacking sensibility to his defensive duties.

Shane Brosnan

Started his football life with St Pats Blennerville before transferring in the road to O’Rahillys about 10 years ago. Can play comfortably at full back, centre back and midfield, but has established himself as the fulcrum of the O’Rahillys defence at no.6. Has good hands, and his rangy style sees him cover a lot of ground quickly. Tall and strong, Brosnan is likely to sit in as a traditional centre half on Sunday to cut off that central channel that Fiachna Mangan and Joe O’Connor like to drive through for Stacks.

Cian Sayers

Started the first round against St Kierans and the semi-final against Dr Crokes, Sayers was listed to play at no.7 against Dingle in the quarter-final but didn’t start. His semi-final only lasted six minutes before he had to leave the action with an injury, and he could be under most pressure to retain his place at wing back for Sunday. A grandson of All-Ireland winner John Dowling, Sayers was midfield on the county under-21 championship winning team in 2015, and will be a tough opponent for any Stacks half forward, whether he starts the final or is introduced during it.

Con Barrett

Started the semi-final at midfield in place of Tom Hoare but reverted to wing back when Cian Sayers got injured and Hoare was sent on. Barrett has been around a while now and is a strong, physical player who seems to relish the white heat of battle, so a flinty final won’t faze him. He’s the sort of player that can go off script a bit and make things happen for him with a combination of talent and spontaneity.

David Moran

Not much to be said about one of the great footballers of his generation, with the Kerry midfielder anchoring his club side with a wonderful consistency of performance. Has all the qualities of a top midfielder - high fielding, great vision, physical power, ability to score, and buckets of big game experience - and will be massively central to O’Rahillys cause. May play directly on his Kerry colleague Joe O’Connor but will ebb and flow with the rhythm of the match as he sees fit.

Gearoid Savage

The younger of the two brothers - and son of Ken, co-captain of the O’Rahillys 2002 county championship winning team - Gearoid is probably the least well known of the six probable starting forwards, but Stacks will be well aware of the threat he carries. A real honest, hard-working wing forward, Gearoid is the abrasive type of half forward that every successful team needs. Never shirks the responsibility of winning the dirty ball, he mightn’t be as prolific a scorers as others in the forward line, but he will turnover plenty of ball and assist a few scores.

Jack Savage

The older of the Savage brothers, Jack was in with the Kerry seniors a couple of years ago, and while he didn’t make the breakthrough to be a regular there, he brings that experience to the Strand Road team in spades. Brilliant on free kicks, he is coolness personified under pressure shots, and he will work hard and tackle ferociously between the ‘40’s. He will be one of O’Rahillys main scoring threat - something Stacks will be acutely aware of - but he has a flinty temperament and will need to keep that very much in check in a game very likely to turn spiky.

Gavin O’Brien

Yet another Strand Road man who has been in with the Kerry seniors in recent times, O’Brien got his break very much on the back of impressive county championship displays a couple of years back. A big, rangy player, he can win brilliant ball in the air, but it when he carries it on the fast break that he is most effective and dangerous. The son of 2002 championship winner Ger, Gavin will punch lots of holes in the Stacks rearguard, and he is well capable of getting in for goals too.

Barry John Keane

A real clutch forward who seems to relish pressure situations and should be O’Rahillys go to man if they need a winning or equalising score at the death. Probably never got the credit he deserves as a football when in with the Kerry seniors – and was more noted as an impact sub there – but he hardly ever goes a club game without scoring something. Strong in possession, very skilful and a real battler for his team, Keane - the grandson of the legendary O’Rahillys and Kerry footballer, John Dowling - will be very much in the reckoning

Tommy Walsh

Another club legend - much like his father Sean - Tommy is playing some of his best football ever for O’Rahillys this year. A third stint with Kerry over the last couple of years has really sharpened him up and he looks as fit as he ever has. Calling time on inter-county football a few weeks ago seems to have liberated him even more for his club, and he is playing a role at full forward than is taking him back a decade and more. What he lacks for in that yard of pace now, he compensates for by staying closer to goal, using his power and good hands to win ball and set up his team mates. The advanced mark suits him, even though he accuracy off his kicking can let him down at times. Still, as he has done in all previous rounds, he will be a huge handful for his direct marker, which will most probably be 21-year-old Dylan Casey.

Conor Hayes

A former Kerry minor and recent county under-20, Hayes - son the well-known referee Paul - is a real nifty corner forward who has super pace, great control and a brilliant eye for a score. He is just another of the Strand Road forwards who can almost always be relied upon for a couple of points a game, but it’s when he gets half a look at the goal that he is most dangerous. Stacks are likely to detail Jack O’Shea on him - two players with lightning speed - in what will be a fascinating duel in the corner.

Substitutes Bench

Probably don’t have as developed a bench and as deep a squad as Stacks, but Tom Hoare (though he could start), Patrick Begley and Sean Walsh can be called on to boost the O’Rahillys cause in the closing quarter of the match.

Management

William Harmon is looking to be the first man since Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston in 2002 to deliver a county championship to Strand Road. The Milltown man has huge coaching experience, having managed South Kerry, and he works as National Development Officer for the LGFA. Along with John O’Connor, Paul Ryan and Daniel Murphy, O’Rahillys have a sound brains trust on the sideline that can deliver.