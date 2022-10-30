County SFC Final: East Kerry player assessments

David Clifford was, yet again, best on show and with his goal decided the destination of the Bishop Moynihan for the third time in four seasons. Still he isn’t a one-man band.

No, the newly crowned Footballer of the year had plenty of strong back-up vocalists and bass players in Stack Park. Here are our player assessments for the 2022 Garvey’s County Senior Football Champions...

Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

The All Star goalkeeper living up to his billing with an excellent display between the sticks. Was more than solid on restarts, with East Kerry retaining the vast majority of their kick-outs. Wasn’t under much pressure in the other aspects of his game.

Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

The Gneeveguilla man did well. Seemed to start off the game on Liam Carey, but before long he was tasked with marking Kieran Dennehy who did take him for a couple of points, but overall was a solid part of an excellent defensive unit.

Jack Sherwood (Firies)

One of the ever-presents for Jerry O’Sullivan over the last five or six seasons and it’s easy to see why. Picked up Ronan Murphy for the spell he played up top, but also had spells on Éanna O’Connor and a few others. A solid pair of hands.

Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)

O’Donoghue has been one of the players of the championship for us and again on Sunday was a forceful, effective presence for East Kerry. Seemed to start off on Dennehy, but before long the deck had shuffled. Got forward well as ever and was more than solid.

Jonathan Lyne (Legion)

The Legion man was paired with Mike Breen, with both half-backs sort of mirroring the other as sweeper. Lyne didn't do much out of the way at all and it was his assist for David Clifford’s match-winning goal.

Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

The East Kerry captain started off for a spell on Éanna O’Connor, before seeming to move on to Keith Evans. Overall Murphy held the centre really well for his side playing a captain’s role.

Dan O’Brien (Glenflesk)

O’Brien again impressed us. Picked up Fiachra Clifford for a time and did well, but more so it was his ability to win breaking ball that stood him out for us here. The watching Jack O’Connor surely took note.

Darragh Lyne (Legion)

The Legion man picked a fine point off his left on sixteen minutes and was a more than solid performer. Was paired in the first half with Colin McGillicuddy who to be fair was one of Mid Kerry’s more effective performers.

Ronan Buckley (Listry)

Take David Clifford out of the equation and you could well be looking at the man of the match here. Buckley was brilliant. Involved in everything and gave young Darren Houlihan very little of it in the first half. Another man Jack O’Connor will be interested in we imagine.

Ruairí Murphy (Glenflesk)

This guy is bloody good, you know. Started the championship really strongly, but in the knock-out phases hasn’t been as prominent. Until now. He was excellent, kicking the game’s opening point and assisting another two. Strong, effective.

Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

The elder Clifford brother must be the most exquisite passer of a ball in the game. Some of the balls he hit to brother David were top drawer. Took two points and won his battle with Pa Kilkenny (who, nevertheless, was Mid Kerry’s best performer).

Cian Gammell (Legion)

Made one or two surging runs that caught the eye, for the most part though he was a solid, dependable figure for Jerry O’Sullivan's man up and down the flank.

David Clifford (Fossa)

What more can be said about this man that hasn’t already been said? After his shut-out from play against Dingle, he was always going to bounce back and here he did so in style. Brilliant points, assists and another final-defining goal. 1-9, 1-6 from play. He’s simply outrageous.

Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)

Roche was back to near his best here. Missed one or two he should have delivered early on – including a banker free into the Horan’s end – but by the end had righted the ship to deliver a three-point haul.

James O’Donoghue (Legion)

The former Footballer of the Year had a decent game. Was busy and involved in a lot, but would have been hoping we suspect for a little more end product. Still a first county medal for the Legion man will satisfy him no end.

Subs

By the time Jerry O’Sullivan made any changes, the game was effectively over making it very difficult for any of the players who were introduced to stand-out. If we were going to say any one of the East Kerry subs stood out we’d probably go for Kieran Murphy of Kilcummin. He looked hungry to get involved. Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) did too, even if he fumbled one chance. Patrick Darcy (Glenflesk), Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) and Niall Donohue (Firies) also featured.