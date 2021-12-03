COUNTY SFC FINAL: Buckley to miss final after red card is upheld after hearing

Kerins O’Rahillys defender Donagh Buckley will miss Sunday’s county senior football championship final against Austin Stacks after his red card and consequent suspension was upheld following a CCC hearing this week.

Buckley had sought the hearing with the County Hearings Committee (CHC) on Tuesday night after being proposed with a one-match suspension arising out of the red card he was issued in the semi-final win over Dr Crokes.

Buckley had been brought to referee Brendan Griffin’s attention by one of his linesman, after the defender had been involved in an off the ball incident with Crokes’ forward Micheal Burns. Griffin issued Buckley with a red card for striking or appearing to strike an opponent, which carries a minimum one-game suspension.

The O’Rahillys club sought a hearing this week with the CCC in order to have the red card and suspension overturned, but the decision has been upheld, meaning the player will play no part in Sunday’s final.

The player had the option of bringing the decision to an appeals committee, which would be at a provincial level, but opted not to go that route. The Kerryman understands that the player and the club felt the ‘bar is set much higher’ at the next level, and whatever chance Buckley had of getting the suspension overturned within the county, the chances were far more remote up the line.

It remains to be seen how O’Rahillys organise their starting team after the news, but it could be that Tom Hoare, who didn’t start the semi-final against Dr Crokes, is reinstated to midfield, with Con Barrett starting in the defence. A reshuffle would be required to see who falls back into the full back line alongside Ross O’Callaghan and Cormac Coffey.

O'Rahillys also have the option of bringing Patrick Begley straight into the corner in place of Buckley.