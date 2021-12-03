COUNTY SFC FINAL: Austin Stacks players in profile

Wayne Guthrie

Is there a better no.1 in club football right now in Kerry? Guthrie’s formative years as a Gaelic footballer was as an outfield player, and a fine one at that. He was a Kerry minor midfielder in 2007 and 2008, and played at midfield on the Stacks championship title winning side of 2014. Brash and brave between the posts, Guthrie is very good under the dropping ball, generally accurate in his distribution from the hand and off the ground, and is vocal enough to keep his defenders on their toes and the opposition slightly unnerved.

Colin Griffin

Made his senior debut for the club in 2016 and has since established himself as a regular in the full back line where he is a tidy and tenacious defender. Has suffered a couple of serious knee injuries a few years back but overcame those set-backs and is now very much the first-choice right corner back, where he will possibly pick up Barry John Keane on Sunday.

Dylan Casey

Has really emerged as one of the top performing players of the county championship, and radiates authority and calm at full back. Looked unfazed marking David Clifford in the first round, and has grown in stature through the competition. It is a measure of how highly rated and regarded the UCC student is that he was made team captain and still only 21. Will have his hands full with Tommy Walsh on Sunday but equally looks up to the task.

Jack O’Shea

As sticky a corner back out there to complete a rather youthful Stacks’ full back line, O’Shea is the quintessential corner back that compensates for a small lack in height with so many other great qualities. Likes to play his opponent from the front where he backs his pace to get him to the ball first, O’Shea is always looking to get forward on the attack, and has popped for a few scores in this championship already.

Paul O’Sullivan

The younger of the brothers from Valentia, it could be said O’Sullivan is having his best season for Stacks since transferring into Connolly Park at the start of the 2019 season. Blessed with great speed, O’Sullivan is excellent at anticipating and cutting out the danger almost before it happens. Brave, almost to the point of being reckless at times, he will fight hard for every ball and is equally comfortable taking that ball up to field to launch scoring attacks.

Conor Jordan

A Kerry minor in 2013 and an Under-21 panellist the year after, that same year – 2014 – Jordan was centre back on the Stacks team that won the county championship. Now in his mid-20s, he is playing the best football of his career this year, wearing the no.6 jersey with authority and filling it with plenty of experience. Is comfortable playing as a ‘traditional’ centre back most of the time, but well capable of pushing forward too, Jordan opted to play for the Clare senior footballers in 2021, being eligible through his Clare-born father, George.

Ronan Shanahan

Another to have worn the Kerry green and gold, the younger of the Shanahan brothers in the squad didn’t play underage for the county, but was a Kerry senior for a couple of seasons under

Eamonn Fitzmaurice in 2017 and 2018, before being let go off the panel when Peter Keane took over as manager in 2019. Shanahan, at 29 years of age, is one of the older players in the Stacks team, and brings a lot of ability and experience to the half back line. Not the quickest of the back six now, he uses his game nous and know-how to remain an important cog in the team.

Joseph O’Connor

A Kerry under-20 a couple of years ago, O’Connor is now well established as a first choice midfielder for his club. A powerful man, who is good over his head, and strong on the run, O’Connor can, and will, also get forward to pick off scores, and can be depended on to do his defensive duties too. In other words, he is an all-rounder who Peter Keane thought enough of to call into the Kerry senior squad last year. Has been very solid through the club and county championships thus far, but a little more will be needed from him in the final, especially if he is assigned to pick up David Moran.

Greg Horan

Two years a Kerry minor and three with the Under-21s from 2012 through to 2016, Horan was just 19 years old when he displaced William Kirby from the Stacks midfield to start in the 2014 county final replay win over Mid Kerry. A cruciate ligament injury stymied his progress for the best part of two seasons, but he has roared back to his best form of late. Wasn’t a guaranteed starter this season until he replaced the injured Brendan O’Sullivan in the Senior Club final win over Kenmare, and is almost certain to start on Sunday where he will possibly be marking Tom Hoare or Con Barrett.

Michael O’Gara

Might find himself a tad fortunate to be available to play, after escaping a suspension for an altercation with an official playing for UCC in the Cork County Championship a couple of months ago. Has been in and out of the starting team so far this year, but when he’s on form O’Gara is a stylish forward who has, apparently, come into Jack O’Connor’s reckoning for a Kerry call-up. Was subbed off in the semi-final over St Brendans but was sent back on for extra-time and handled a lot of possessions in that period and will be a handful for whatever O’Rahillys defender picks him up.

Shane O’Callaghan

Another player who won a county championship medal on the 2014 team, much was expected of O’Callaghan after that break-out year but he never quite got to the heights one might have expected of him. Still, he has been a most consistent regular for Stacks in the years since, and can always be relied on for scores. Can play effectively in the full forward line or further out the field – he scored a goal from wing forward in his only game for Kerry, a Munster U21 loss to Cork in 2013 – O’Callaghan will be looked up as one to raise a few flags in the final.

Fiachna Mangan

A very energetic player, Mangan is a footballer full of movement right across the middle third of the field. He will be hard for an opponent to pin down, and he is very good at the ‘give and go’ plays through the middle channel that Stacks like to use every so often in game. Mangan could likely wear no.12 but he will be a central player in the literal sense, and can be very cut at cutting onto his inside foot and popping over a few points in a game.

Brendan O’Sullivan

The older of the Valentia brothers who transferred to the Rock in 2019, Stacks still seem unsure how to the get the very best out of the former Kerry senior player. Ostensibly a midfielder, the Valentia native is a big, physical unit around the middle, who can field the ball well and carry it with menace. He shooting accuracy and decision making can be frustrating at times. He lost his starting place at midfield with a hamstring injury in the Senior Club Final, but came back into the starting team wearing 13 in the semi-final win, where he played well in the forward line, and could prove more effective closer to goal in the final than further out.

Kieran Donaghy

What’s left to be said about Donaghy that isn’t already known? A Stacks and Kerry legend, who just recently passed Ger O’Keeffe’s record for the most county championship appearances for the club, Donaghy remains an integral part of the present day team. Clearly the mobility has been dialled back a little, and the aerial leap and threat isn’t what it was a decade ago, but the experience, the leadership, the ‘possibility’ that he can do something otherworldly carries huge weight. Isn’t the prolific scoring threat he once was, but he can be just as vital on his own goal line in the closing minutes of a game as he can be at the opposition’s goal.

Darragh O’Brien

A slightly underrated player, maybe, to outsiders, though not under appreciated within the squad, O’Brien is the team’s main free taker and, therefore, carries the responsibility of converting those hard won frees into points on the board. From open play O’Brien is one of Stacks’ better forwards to raise flags, and O’Rahillys will have a specific detail for him in the final.

Substitutes Bench

Expect Michael O’Donnell, Armin Heinrich, Sean Quilter and Adam Curran to be called into action (if some of them don’t start) and all, and others, will add urgency, power and scoring threat to the Stacks push for honours in the final quarter. Probably have a better bench than O’Rahillys right now.

Management

Wayne Quillinan is in his fourth year of his second term as manager and brings huge experience and game smarts to the sideline, alongside a shrewd management team. They will have O’Rahillys studied well, but the focus is really on their own work.