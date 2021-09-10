County PJFC: Group by group, state of play

Group 1

Newly minted 2020 County Junior Champions showed on ill-effects from whatever celebrations there were back West this week in seeing off Brosna in their first game in the higher grade.

David Clifford’s men hit the ground running with five on the spin, before Brosna got up and running in the game. They maintained that four point lead at the water break – 0-6 to 0-2 – and stretched it out further, to seven, by the half-time break – 0-10 to 0-3.

A third quarter Brosna goal revived the North Kerry men’s challenge and there was just five in it at the second water break – 0-13 to 1-5 – but with Annascaul winning the final quarter, six points to five, there was no way back for Brosna. Final score 0-19 to 1-10.

That result, coupled with Keel’s win over St Pats (see full report below) gives us a clear indication of where things stand in the group with Annascaul and Keel leading the way. It also means round 2 can proceed as planned next weekend with Keel facing Brosna on Sunday at 2.30pm in Keel, and St Pats facing Annascaul in Blennerville at 2.30pm.

Group 2

Listry have taken command of Group 2 with their opening round victory over Ballymacelligott on the weekend.

The game, the sole to be played in Group 2, saw Listry take an early advantage and never really let go. Following a point from Ronan Buckley eight minutes in, Listry were soon four clear following a goal and remained in front at the first water break 1-4 to 0-2.

Listry stretched their advantage in Cordal somewhat in the second quarter to leave it 1-6 to 0-3 at the break and, while Ballymac started the second half strongly with a pair of points, the pattern of the game was set with Listry running out relatively comfortable winners 1-12 to 0-7.

The final round 1 game will take place this weekend with Gneeveguilla confirmed for the group following their dramatic County Junior Premier Final defeat at the hands of Ballydonoghue last Sunday evening.

They’ll face off against Gneeveguilla this Sunday afternoon in Cordal at 2.30pm. The round 2 fixtures are dependant on the result of that game. Those round 2 fixtures are set to take place on the weekend of September 18/19.

Group 3

2019 finalists St Senans got their campaign off to the best possible start with a hard-fought victory over and up and coming Churchill outfit in Strand Road on Saturday evening.

In a nip and tuck game the Saints took the initiative early on leading 0-4 to 0-1 at the first water break and 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time. With the breeze playing a factor Churchill roared back into contention in the second half and were level, 0-8 to 0-8 at the three quarter mark.

Indeed, the sides remained tied until the very last moments of the game with Paudie Quille fired over a late free to win it for the North Kerry men.

It was the sole game played in the group as we awaited the result of Waterville and St Mary’s Intermediate relegation play-off. St Mary’s triumphed and now Waterville get set to face fellow South Kerry outfit Skellig Rangers this weekend in Cahersiveen on Sunday at 4pm.

The round 2 fixtures are dependant on the result of this game. That round of fixtures is due to take place on the weekend of Sepember 18/19.

Group 4

St Michaels / Foilmore have taken control of their own destiny in Group 4 with a two-point victory over Listowel Emmets in Farranfore on Sunday afternoon.

Emmets started their game with a pointed free from David Keane, but by the first water break Listowel trailed their South Kerry rivals three points to one.

Points from Sam Tarrant and Cormac Mulvihill got Emmets back into contention, but points from Emmet Curran and Éanna O’Connor showed the determination of this Ballyfoilmore outfit to take the spoils. They were 0-8 to 0-4 clear at the break.

Emmets, though, were equally determined to get something out of the game and in the third quarter had their best spell with Cormac Mulvihill getting the scoring underway, only for Darren O’Sullivan to respond for Ballyfoilmore.

A goal by Ger McCarthy made it a one-point game coming down the final stretch, but points from Ciaran Clifford and Jamie Goggin got the South Kerry men over the line in the end on a scoreline of 0-14 to 1-9.

It was the sole game played in the Group 4 with Ballyduff’s clash with Fossa due to be played this weekend. They meet this Sunday afternoon in Ballymacelligott at 2.30pm. The result of that game will finalise the second round fixtures. Those games are due to take place on the weekend of September 18/19.