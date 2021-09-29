County JFC round-up: Beale seal quarter-final berth with big win

GROUP 1

Beale 1-20

Sneem/Derrynane 1-6

Seán Moloney's goal was enough to drive sharpshooting Beale to victory and a quarter-final berth along with Kilgarvan, while Sneem/Derrynane were unlucky to miss a penalty late in the game. That win was enough to see Beale take second spot in the group and join Kilgarvan in the quarter-finals.

Kilgarvan 1-11

Moyvane 1-8

Full report above.

GROUP 2

Castlegregory 1-10

Renard 1-10

This one was a very tight battle all through between the top sides in the group, with Castlegregory nudging into a 1-6 to 1-5 half-time lead and leading by that single point, 1-8 to 1-7 at the second water break, but Renard pulled out all the stops to earn a draw.

Cromane w/o Tuosist

With Castlegregory and Reenard already out of sight in the group with two wins under their belts, this one was always going to be a dead rubber.

GROUP 3

Cordal 2-10

Firies 0-9

Firies led by 0-3 to 0-2 at the first water break but once Cordal hit their rhythm they started to pull away.

A goal by Donal McCarthy put them in front and they led by 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time. With Philip O'Connor in top form and Donal McCarthy adding a second goal they led by 2-7 to 0-6 at the second water break and remained in control thereafter.

With both teams already out of reach of either Cromane or Asdee, this was basically a contest for top of the group, with a great display by Cordal giving them the honours.

GROUP 4

Tarbert 3-10

Knocknagoshel 1-7

The return of Shea McDonnell from a long injury proved a big boost for Tarbert and his partnership with Brian Heaphy gave the Shannonsiders a good grip on midfield.

They led by 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time, thanks to a great team move finished to the net by Patsy O'Connell and some great shooting by Andrew Doherty. Knocknagoshel rallied with the opening two points of the second half but Tarbert responded with goals from Mark Buckley and Doherty to pull clear at the finish.

Tarbert top the group on five points, with Knocknagoshel taking second place and joining them in the quarter-finals.

Duagh 4-12

Scartaglin 2-7

Duagh and Scartaglin served up a great game of football, with both teams picking off some great scores, but Duagh always had a slight upper hand after goals from Jack Dillon and Ted Moloney.

Scartaglin did get a goal with ten minutes to go and the game was still within their reach at that point, but further goals from Martin Scanlon and Moloney again pulled Duagh clear.