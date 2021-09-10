County JFC: Group by group, state of play

Group 1

Kilgarvan took control of Group 1 with a two-point victory over a fancied Beale on home soil on Sunday afternoon.

The home side hit the ground running and were two points clear at half-time – 0-8 to 0-6. A pair of second half goals, one from the penalty spot, gave the Ballybunion outfit a lead, but Kilgarvan whittled it down, bit by bit, before scoring a goal of their own to take a two-point win, 0-17 to 2-12

In the other game in the group Moyvane got a walk over from Sneem / Derrynane. Beale face Moyvane in Ballybunion this Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm, while Sneem/ Derrynane’s clash with Kilgarvan is fixed for a week later in Derrynane.

Group 2

Group two is yet to get underway. The first round games go ahead this weekend with Tuosist playing hosts to Castlegregory, fresh from their defeat to Annascaul in last year’s final, at 2.30pm on Sunday, and Renard hosting Cromane on Sunday again at 2.30pm.

Group 3

Cordal were comprehensive winners over Lios Póil on the weekend. The visitors to West Kerry went four points to nil up at the start and had a 0-7 to 0-2 lead at the first water break.

They were still in front by five at half-time, double scores 0-10 to 0-5, pushed even further clear in the third quarter, 1-15 to 0-6 by the second water break. Lios Póil got a goal back in the final quarter, but were well defeated 1-20 to 1-7.

That was the only game played in the group last weekend with the clash between Firies and Asdee delayed for the Novice final, which didn’t end up being played. The Firies and Asdee game goes ahead this Sunday in Asdee at 2.30pm.

The round 2 fixtures – which are dependant on this weekend’s result – take place on the weekend of September 18/19.

Group 4

Knocknagoshel and Duagh played out a tense North Kerry derby on Saturday evening. The battle of the Malls saw Duagh take an early lead, 0-4 to 0-3 after fifteen minutes, but by the time the half-time break rolled around Knocknagoshel has assumed a measure of control with a two point advantage, 0-8 to 0-6.

The game was still very much in the melting pot into the final quarter with Knocknagoshel leading 0-11 to 0-9, but in a frantic final fifteen minutes stamped their autority on the game, outscoring Duagh 2-3 to 1-2 for a 2-14 to 1-11 victory.

In the other game in the group Tarbert had a two point victory over Scartaglin on the road, running out 1-8 to 0-9 winners, to give themselves a real shot at reaching the quarter-finals. Victory this weekend over Duagh in Moyvane would do just that. They face off on Sunday at 2.30pm.

The clash between Scartaglin and Knocknagoshel takes place also this Sunday afternoon in Brosna, also at 2.30pm. With the final round of fixtures to take place on the weekend of September 25/26.