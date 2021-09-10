County IFC: Group by group, state of play

Group 1

A comfortable win over Dromid Pearses in Beaufort on Sunday afternoon has put Kilcummin in pole position to take one of the two qualifying spots for the semi-finals.

Kilcummin never looked in much doubt in their 0-13 to 1-3 victory over the Iveragh men with four early points by Kerry Under 20 star Paul O’Shea firing the 2018 champions into a commanding position.

A goal by Dromid’s Niall O’Shea made it competitive for a time, reducing the gap to two at the break – 0-8 to 1-3 – but Kilcummin dominated utterly in the second half to run out seven point victors.

The rubber really hits the road in the group this weekend with the addition of Ballydonoghue following their 2020 Premier Junior championship final victory over Gneeveguilla on Sunday evening.

The North Kerry men are due in action this Sunday in Mountcoal at 2.30pm. The draw for the second round depends on the result of that game and will be played on the weekend of September 18/19.

Group 2

Group 2 is yet to get underway owing to the relegation play-off between St Marys and Waterville first having to be played as well as the 2020 semi-final between Spa and Castleisland Desmonds.

Following Desmonds’ defeat at the hands of Spa they now face off against Ardfert – a week out from their County Senior Hurling Championship final with Kilmoyley – on Saturday evening, September 11 in Austin Stack Park at 7.30pm.

The Marys, meanwhile, comfortably retained their intermediate status seeing off their neighbours on a scoreline of 2-12 to 0-7. A pair of Tadhg O’Connor goals in the first half set them on their way and they never looked back from there, leading 2-3 to 0-0 at the first water break and 2-6 to 0-3 at the half-time break.

St Marys are in action the against Glenflesk in their opening round fixture on September 19.

Group 3

Glenbeigh / Glencar have started strongly in the group, but now must wait – along with Rathmore – to discover who their remaining group opponents will be.

The final place in the group goes to the 2020 County Intermediate Champions. That game between Beaufort and Spa takes place on Sunday afternoon in Austin Stack Park with the loser of that game in action against Rathmore on Sunday, September 19 at 2.30pm.

Round 2 will be played on the weekend of September 25/6 with the draw depending on results from round 1.

Group 4

An Ghaeltacht’s impressive win over Laune Rangers puts them in a commanding position early in the group, but like all the other groups in the intermediate progress was slowed by action from the 2020 championship.

The group was only finalised on Sunday afternoon following Na Gaeil’s defeat at the hands of Beaufort in the 2020 championship semi-final. The Tralee men are in action again this weekend against Milltown / Castlemaine in Farranfore at 2.30pm.

The second round fixtures are due to be held on the weekend of September 18/19 with the fixtures dependant on how the Milltown v Na Gaeil match plays out.