County Board confirms club championships will remain unchanged despite disruption

A meeting of the Competitions Control Committee confirmed last night (August 17) the County Board’s intention to leave the competition structures decided upon earlier this year in place, despite the tighter time-frame available to play those competitions as a result of the fortnight’s delay to the All Ireland semi-final with Tyrone.

The County Board is committed to ensuring a full calendar of games to club footballers in the autumn. The club championships will be played as planned with group phases, quarter-finals and semi-finals and so on. Probably the only thing that could force a rethink by County Board officials at this stage is if the Kingdom reached the All Ireland final with Mayo and it finished level after extra time necessitating a replay.

Even in a best case scenario the dispensation with Tyrone will have a knock on effect for domestic competition. For one thing it means that the Board will have little or no leeway to facilitate clubs if they suffer a Covid outbreak, meaning clubs in Kerry will likely be forced to withdraw from competition in the event of a similar outbreak in their ranks to Tyrone's.

In an interview with The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon – ahead of the crunch CCC meeting on Tuesday evening – County Board and CCC Vice Chair, Eamon Whelan, explained that the delay to the domestic season necessitated to facilitate Tyrone means that whatever buffer was built into the fixtures calendar here in the Kingdom has evaporated.

"It will mean for the clubs that once the competition starts that it’s going to be tough going, because there’s going to be absolutely no chance of a break,” he noted.

"The caveat on the whole thing is what happens if there are Covid places and incidents where teams are under pressure. There’s obviously a big decision then for the CCC in that regard. There is a thing there where the CCC can award the game… do you want to do that? You don’t, but you might just have no choice.”

There remains, of course, plenty of housekeeping to be completed on last year’s competitions also with games remaining to be played at intermediate, premier junior, junior and novice. Games which don’t involve inter-county players – such as the junior final between Annascaul and Castlegregory – will be played in the coming weeks.

Mr Whelan also indicated that disruption to the district board championships should be relatively minimal. The real pressure is on the county competitions which impact on Munster competition, but the Munster Council are going to facilitate Kerry as best they can when the draws for those competitions are made.