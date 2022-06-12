Kerry

Costello says minors were driven by feelings of having let down the Kerry jersey in Munster Final loss

Costello: ‘We have the experience of the highs of Tralee and the lows of Pairc Ui Rinn so I hope the lads will have learnt their lesson’

Kerry manager James Costello, centre, with selectors Pa McCarthy, left, and Mark Fitzgerald during the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-final against Tyrone at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Kerry manager James Costello, centre, with selectors Pa McCarthy, left, and Mark Fitzgerald during the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-final against Tyrone at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

Eoin Rosney

Kerry minor team manager James Costello said his team’s win over Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final was built on “very, very hard work” and admitted that the performance was driven by the hurt all concerned felt after their Munster Final loss to Cork.

Costello said the players had spoken after the Cork game about “letting down the Kerry jersey” and the St Pats club man said he was delighted with the response shown against Tyrone on Saturday.

