Costello says minors were driven by feelings of having let down the Kerry jersey in Munster Final loss

Kerry minor team manager James Costello said his team’s win over Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final was built on “very, very hard work” and admitted that the performance was driven by the hurt all concerned felt after their Munster Final loss to Cork.

Costello said the players had spoken after the Cork game about “letting down the Kerry jersey” and the St Pats club man said he was delighted with the response shown against Tyrone on Saturday.

At times the game in Portlaoise against the Ulster champions was ugly and no classic contest, but to Costello, opinions will matter the least as his side advanced to the penultimate stage of the championship. Speaking after the game, Costello admitted that they were seriously hurting after their Munster final display against Cork, and it was their main motivation behind Saturday’s performance,

“It was what we needed I suppose,” Costello admitted. “It was a direct rebound of what happened ten days ago and the lads worked very, very hard. It was a workmanlike performance. It was purely based on hard work and I suppose the lads spoke a lot about letting down the Kerry jersey. There were two bus loads of Kerry under 14s here so we kind of zoned in on that. They let the Kerry jersey down the last day and they wanted to put it right.”

Kerry were very resilient in their performance against Tyrone. They were knocked down several times during the game but dug deep to re-establish control. Odhran Ferris was bundled over in the small rectangle in the sixth minute and there were shouts from the Kerry faithful for penalty. However, referee James Molloy was unmoved. Just one minute later Tyrone went up and scored a goal, the first score of the game.

Niall Collins’s black card in the 44th minute, just as Tyrone were roaring back into the game, looked as if it may be costly with the Kingdom reduced to 14 players. However, they dug deep and somehow weathered the Tyrone storm to eventually come out on top. The resilience was something that Costello was most pleased with from his side,

‘It was like Rocky. We kept getting knocked down and getting punches and we kept getting back up. Just before the goal, there was a penalty choice. It looked like a penalty to me, so I am looking forward to seeing that,” Costello said. “[Tyrone] went up the field then and scored a goal, so the lads dug in. We resolved well. It was just one of those days. When we went down to fourteen men I thought they (the players) managed the game incredibly well, minding the ball and taking the sting out of the game.”

It was a professional, patient performance which was more than impressive for a group of 16 and 17-year-olds. Kerry did not panic, they were patient on the ball, and at times when the Tyrone wall looked formidable, they held out and they took their scores well when the opportunity arose. Taking the ball into contact was the last thing Costello and his team wanted to do, and Costello says that it was one of the main things they had concentrated on since the Cork game,

“The key thing is you don’t take the ball into contact, and you really focus in on that and getting your width and just being patient. There was a huge Kerry crowd here supporting the lads which was huge, and the crowd are roaring to kick in the ball which is the last thing you do. I was really impressed with their decision making on that.

"You are trying to get width and find little pockets because you are not going to be kicking the ball in when they have so many bodies back. We have done a huge amount of work and our mantra was not to take the ball into contact. We did a couple of times, but it wasn’t a lot actually for a group of 16 and 17-year-olds,” the manager said.

Kerry now face Mayo – who beat Kildare on Sunday afternoon – in the All-Ireland semi-finals at the end of the month. It gives them a fortnight to prepare for their next test. They have plenty to improve on, but Costello acknowledged the fact that two weeks is plenty to get “a good block of training in”.

‘We have the experience of the highs of Tralee and the lows of Pairc Ui Rinn so I hope the lads will have learnt their lesson and won’t get carried away after like we probably did after the first day and that we can settle down now and get in a good block of training. Two weeks is a nice turnaround.”