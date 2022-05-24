Costello playing it safe with injured minors as All-Ireland quarter-final comes into play ten days after Munster Final

Kerry manager James Costello is adamant that there will be no unnecessary chances taken with any injured players for next Wednesday’s Munster Minor FC Final against Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn (7.30pm).

Even though the immediate priority for the Kingdom is the provincial decider against the Rebels, who they already faced in their sole outing in the competition so far, the fact that there is an All-Ireland quarter-final ten days later, for both teams, will definitely be kept in mind.

Indeed, as the Blennerville man told The Kerryman on Monday, there is mixed news anyway on the injury front within the Kerry camp, with corner-back Ruairi Burke out of contention after picking up a dead leg in the Austin Stack Park win over Cork. Colm Browne and Odhran Ferris are also still sidelined, but Evan Boyle and Ian O’Sullivan should be back in the mix.

“We’ve a lot of them close to coming back. Evan Boyle should be back, we’re hoping Ian O’Sullivan will be back, a couple of the other lads are probably a bit too tight, and we picked up a few knocks against Cork as well which are going to be tight,” he said.

“I suppose, even though it’s a Munster Final and it’s the biggest game in front of us, the fact that there is an All-Ireland quarter-final for both teams ten days later is sticking in the back of your head a small bit. We won’t be taking chances with any lads that are tight. Ruairi is struggling a bit, Colm and Odhran are going to be a bit tight, we’ll make a call close to the time, but it’s very tight for the two of them.”

Even though Kerry had an extremely comfortable 1-16 to 0-5 victory over Cork two weeks ago, the Rebels bounced back strongly against Tipperary last time out, and Costello understands that there will be no room for complacency in the camp heading down to Pairc Ui Rinn.

“All we will do is prepare them as best we can, challenge them in training, and challenge them to deliver a good performance. I think going down to Cork will have its advantages. There will be a natural apprehension, tension and nerves going down there, and that should keep them focused. At the end of the day, if we can set a good work-rate tempo, and ease our way into the game, it will stand to us,” he added.