Costello names Kerry minor team to face Cork in Munster semi-final

The Kerry minor footballers play Cork in the Munster Championship semi-final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Thursday at 7pm

Kerry have named their team to face Cork in tomorrow evening’s Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final against Cork, with 14 clubs represented in the starting team.

Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore) and Cormac Dillon are the only two players to remain from the 2021 squad, and both started in last year's Munster semi-final loss to Cork. Dillon will captain the team this year.

Dr Crokes are the only club to be doubly represented in manager James Costello’s starting team with goalkeeper Shay O’Meara and corner back Maidhcí Lynch in very close proximity to each other.

Kerry host Cork in Austin Stack Park on Thursday (throw-in at 8pm) but unlike last year, it won’t be the end of the season for the loser. The winner will advance to the Munster Final on June 1, but the loser will play Tipperary in a second semi-final, with the winner to qualify for the final. Tipperary came through a qualifying group involving themselves, Clare, Limerick and Waterford.

KERRY TEAM TO PLAY CORK:

Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes)

Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes)

Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Ruairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds)

Liam Evans (Keel)

Darragh O Connor (Kenmare)

Fionn Murphy (Rathmore)

Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

Jack O Sullivan (Brosna)

Donagh O Sulllivan (Dromid Pearses)

Cormac Dillon (Duagh)

Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott)

Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore)

James Fitzgerald (Lispole)

Subs

Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

Joshua Coffey (Beaufort)

Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore)

Thomas Ashe (Annascaul)

John Burke (Laune Rangers)

Darren Allman (Kenmare)

Darragh O Connor (Beaufort)

Alex Hennigan (Dr Crokes)

Liam O Neill (Cromane)