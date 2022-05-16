Costello keeping fingers crossed that injured minors will recover and be available for Munster Final

Minor manager James Costello spoke of the experience last year's county minors Jack Clifford - in action against Cork's Brian Hayes - and team captain Cormac Dillon brought to the Kerry team in the win over the Rebels in the Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Kerry minor manager James Costello is hopeful that some of the Kerry minors injured before and during last week’s Munster MFC semi-final win over Cork will be ready to face either Cork or Tipperary in the Munster Final in two weeks.

With a lengthy injury list to contend with, added to by the enforced withdrawal of corner-back Ruairi Burke in the second half of last Thursday’s win, Costello is keeping his fingers crossed that some of the absentees might recover for the provincial final.

“Ruairi picked up a dead leg, and we had a couple more knocks, which you would expect in a championship game. We’ve a couple of key lads out injured for us at the moment – Odhran Ferris, Colm Browne, Evan Boyle, Ian O’Sullivan – that’s the nature of it. We’ll work our way through it and see what we have and go again. It’s a bit too early to say. There’s one or two that will probably sneak their way back in, and a couple more will be a bit longer.”

Embarking on a brand new campaign with a new group of young and hungry Kerry prospects, Costello was taking a step into the unknown when Cork came to Austin Stack Park last Thursday.

With neither side having played any competitive fixtures, it was almost impossible to gauge how either side would react to opening night nerves. What transpired was certainly unexpected – a 14-point demolition job by Kerry. The Kingdom boss was simply pleased with his own side’s display.

“We were happy with the way the lads applied themselves. There was a tough wind, the usual wind in Austin Stack Park blowing down towards the Horans’ end, and I thought we did well against the wind, and it gave us a very good platform. The goal was a critical score, it gave us a bit of breathing space, and we were able to hang on then, and develop in the second half,” he said.

“I said before, there is a lovely balance to this team. We have a good mix, a good spread all around the place, and I thought all the lads played very well. It’s a big day, the first day in a Kerry jersey for most of them really, they haven’t even had development squads the last few years, so it’s a big day for them. I’m just glad they performed.

“We just hit a purple patch in the second quarter. We got the goal, and we tagged on a couple of points pretty much straight afterwards, and, as I said, the wind was quite strong, and that just gave us a very good platform for the second half.”

Despite the facile nature of the victory, Costello wasn’t overly enamoured with some aspects of the Kerry display, while he again bemoaned the fact that Kerry and Cork were entering the competition cold, compared to the other sides in Munster, and indeed everybody in the other three provinces as well.

“I think we showed that we were a bit rusty. It was the first championship game, and we were carrying the ball into contact a lot and turning it over. We had a lot of turnovers in the tackle, and things like that. But that’s to be expected, it’s the lads’ first day out, it’s good to have that now to work on in training,” he added.

“I just feel quite strongly that we have had one game and we’re in a Munster final now, whereas in every other province they’re playing four, five, six, seven games to get to a provincial final. I just think, from a player development point of view, every time they put on the green and gold is a big day for them, and it helps in their development. If we’re trying to develop Kerry seniors, we need to give them as much exposure as we can.”

To emphasise that point, the St Pat’s Blennerville man agreed that captain Cormac Dillon and Jack Clifford, the only two members of the team that were part of the 2021 outfit, had clearly shown the benefits of having more experience at this level.

“That’s exactly it. Go back to my previous point. The more times they get to wear the jersey, the more it stands to them, and the more they develop as players. You could see that. I thought Cormac and Jack, in particular in the first half, was outstanding against the wind. The whole wearing of the Kerry jersey definitely is a big thing.”