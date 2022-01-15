Corn Uí Mhuirí: Mercy Mounthawk and SPSL Rathmore miss out semi-final places

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee and SPSL Rathmore miss out on a place in the semi-finals of the Corn Ui Mhuirí after narrow losses to Bandon and Skibbereen respectively

MUNSTER COLLEGES ‘A’ SFC (Corn Uí Mhuirí) QUARTER-FINALS



Hamilton Highschool Bandon (Cork) 3-5

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee 1-10

While defending champions Tralee CBS, and St Brendan’s Killarney, booked their place in the the semi-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí today, there was disappointment for Mercy Mounthawk Tralee and Scoil Pobal Sliabh Luachra Rathmore who both failed to reach the last four of the Munster Colleges SFC.

Mercy Mounthawk might have scored three more times than their West Cork opponents but the old truism that goals win matches rang true for the Bandon team.

Hamilton Highschool’s three green flags were raised in the fist half as they led 3-2 to 1-5 at the interval, with Conor Ustianowski, Jacob O’Driscoll and Ciaran McCarthy finding the Tralee net as the Cork school led by four points at the changeover in Bishopstown.

Mounthawk’s goal came from Austin Stacks clubman Paddy Lane, who was set up by Odhran Ferris from Ardfert.

Mounthawk were unperturbed, however, and four unanswered points at the start of the second half saw them take the lead, and from there the outcome was in doubt to the very end.

Richard O’Sullivan hit an important score for Hamilton before Olan Corcoran landed a couple of crucial scores for them to see the Cork side lead by two points heading for the last 10 minutes.

MERCY MOUNTHAWK, TRALEE: J Broderick (John Mitchels); D Jeffers (Ardfert), D Bowler (John Mitchels), E McCarthy (Churchill); A Doyle (Churchill), J Nagle (Austin Stacks), E Foley (Austin Stacks); R Monahan 0-1 (Ardfert), C Litchfield 0-1 (Austin Stacks); S Brosnan (Ardfert), T Pollman-Daamen (Ballymaceligott), O Ferris (Ardfert); P Lane 1-1 (Austin Stacks), C Nolan 0-4 (4f) (Ardfert), J Kearney 0-2 (Ardfert). Subs: N Collins 0-1 for Foley (h/t), D O’Sullivan (Ardfert) for Kearney (43), S Pollman-Daamen (Ballymaceligott) for T Poolman Daamen (47).

HAMILTON HS: E McSweeney (Newcestown); C O’Sullivan (Ahan Gaels), R McCarthy (Bandon), C O’Sullivan (Newcestown); M Woods (Valley Rovers), J Kenneally (Valley Rovers), G Kelleher (Newcestown); J O’Driscoll 1-0 (Valley Rovers), C Johnson (Valley Rovers); O Corcoran 0-2 (Ahan Gaels), C Ustianowski 1-1 (Kilbrittain), A Casey (Valley Rovers); C McCarthy 1-1 (Valley Rovers), R O’Sullivan 0-1 (f) (Newcestown), N Kelly (Newcestown). Subs: T Desmond (Bandon) for Casey (h/t), J Calnan (Bandon) for Kelleher (47), E Guinane for Keneally (inj, 52).

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)

Skibbereen Community School (Cork) 1-14

Scoil Pobal Sliabh Luachra Rathmore 0-14

Jack O’Brien’s 57th minute goal proved the difference between SPSL Rathmore reaching the penultimate stage of the Corn Ui Mhuirí and not, as they lost this quarter-final played on Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s 4G pitch by that one score.

Things were looking very good for the East Kerry school as they carried a three-point lead, 0-13 to 0-10, in the final few minutes, but O’Brien, from the local O’Donovan Rossa club in Skibbereen, struck for the game-deciding goal.

Having trailed 0-2 to 0-5 at the first water break, Rathmore dominated the second quarter to lead 0-6 to 0-5 at half time in what was a very well contested game of decent football.

Matters were similarly tight through another captivating second half. Dylan Roche finished with eight points – three from play – in an excellent display from the Glenflesk man, and when another of his scores put Rathmore three ahead entering the final few minutes, it looked as if they might be the third Kerry school – along with champions Tralee CBS and St Brendans from Killarney – in the semi-finals.

Skibbereen had other ideas, and O’Brien’s goal hauled his team back into the contest and they finished strong with a flurry of points to book their place in the semi-finals against champions Tralee CBS.

SPSL RATHMORE: B Parsons (Gneeveguilla); R Daly (Gneeveguilla), I O’Leary (Glenflesk), Cian O’Connor 0-1 (Rathmore); S Finnegan (Gneeveguilla), M Dennehy (Rathmore), C O’Donoghue (Rathmore); M McSweeney 0-1 (Knocknagree), Cathal O’Connor 0-1 (Knocknagree); R O’Leary 0-1 (Gneeveguilla), D Roche 0-8 (5f) (Glenflesk), D O’Leary 0-1 (Gneeveguilla); P Moynihan (Rathmore), D Nagle (Rathmore), C Collins (Rathmore). Subs: C O’Leary (Gneeveguilla) for S Finnegan (32 inj), F Murphy 0-1 (‘45’) (Rathmore) for Cathal O’Connor (34), N O’Connor (Knocknagree) for R O’Leary (49).

SKIBBEREEN CS: S Kingston (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); S Carey (Ilen Rovers), J Bohane (Castlehaven), H O’Donovan (Clan na nGael); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), C Hegarty (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); T Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty); J O’Neill 0-1 (Castlehaven); S Browne (Castlehaven), N Daly 0-3 (2f) (Ilen Rovers), F Collins (Castlehaven); R Minihane 0-4 (1f) (Castlehaven), J O’Driscoll 0-2 (Castlehaven), L Shorten 0-2 (Tadhg MacCarthaigh). Subs: I Harte 0-1 (O’Donovan Rossa) for F Collins (ht), J O’Brien 1-0 (O’Donovan Rossa) for T Ó Donnabháin (45), O Daly 0-1 (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for N Daly (60).

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick)