Corn Uí Mhuirí: Champions Tralee CBS cruise into semi-finals

MUNSTER COLLEGES ‘A’ SFC (Corn Uí Mhuirí) QUARTER-FINAL

Tralee CBS 4-13

Clonakilty CS 1-8

WITH an impressive and significantly more focused second half performance, holders Tralee CBS comfortably advanced to the Munster Colleges SFC (Corn Ui Mhuiri) semi-finals following this 14-point victory over a game Clonakilty Community School at Lewis Road in Killarney.

After a somewhat Jekyll and Hyde first half showing from The Green, in which they stormed into an early lead (1-5 to 0-1), before losing their way somewhat in the second quarter, the Tralee school showed their true capabilities on the resumption, despite lining out without one of their key forwards in Maurice O’Connell.

Inspired by man-of-the-match Jordan Kissane, who was an electrifying attacking presence from beginning to end, the winners completely got to grips with the challenges posed by their opponents in the second half, negating the threat of Clonakilty’s most prominent performers earlier on. Clearly more concentrated and disciplined in their tasks, they oozed composure.

With Donnacha Sayers’ eleventh minute goal, after being put through by Jerh Brosnan, following a hand-passing error in the Clonakilty defence, the principal difference between the sides at the interval, 1-7 to 0-6, Tralee CBS got an almighty boost just two minutes into the second half when Thomas O’Donnell rocketed a right-foot drive to the top corner, after another assist from Brosnan.

That green flag put the wind back in the Kerry school’s sails and, at the same time, knocked a serious amount of belief out of the Cork side. Indeed, Tralee CBS now took over to such a degree that Clonakilty failed to register a single score in the third quarter (3-10 to 0-6), with impressive wing-back Colm Browne adding to their heartache by bundling home the third goal from close range.

With the destination of the spoils now decided, Tralee CBS had the luxury of utilising their bench to full effect, including giving a break to captain Armin Heinrich, in advance of Austin Stacks’ Munster Club SFC decider against St Finbarr’s tomorrow, and the Clonakilty misery was complete in the 53rd minute when they lost full-back Dan Twomey to a second yellow card offence.

Fittingly, considering the consistency and overall impact of star man Kissane, it was the corner-forward who slotted home the ‘Green’s’ fourth goal in the 55th minute, and despite the promptings of the likes of Chris Kennelly, Conor Daly and John O’Donovan, Clonakilty had no answer to the upping of the tempo from the winners, despite a consolation goal from substitute Darragh Gough near the finish.

Tralee CBS now advance to the semi-finals in a fortnight’s time and will be all the better for this outing after a period of competitive inactivity over the Christmas period. If former county minor O’Connell is back available for selection next time out, then the defending kingpins of Munster Colleges senior football will, undoubtedly, be a tough nut to crack.

TRALEE CBS: Ben Quilter (Austin Stacks); Ciaran White (John Mitchels), Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys) 0-1, Ben Donnellan (Churchill); Colm Browne (Austin Stacks) 1-0, TJ Heaphy (Kerins O’Rahillys), Ben Hanafin (Kerins O’Rahillys); Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Conor Horan (Austin Stacks) 0-1 (f); Adam Sheehy (Ballymac), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory) 1-2, Donal Daly (Ballymac); Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks) 1-7 (0-6f), Donnacha Sayers (Austin Stacks) 1-0, Jerh Brosnan (Moyvane) 0-1 (f).

Subs: Darragh Sweeney (Ballymac) for Donnellan (38 mins), Sean McGrath (St Senans) 0-1 for Sheehy (46 mins), Darragh Cunnane (John Mitchels) for Sayers (47 mins), Gavin Parker (St Senans) for Heinrich (47 mins), Tadhg Reen (Na Gaeil) for Daly, injured (49 mins).

CLONAKILTY CS: Tadhg O’Neill; Michael Walsh, Dan Twomey, Sean O’Riordan; Daniel O’Donovan, James O’Brien, Chris Kennelly 0-1; Anton Ryan, Eoin Downey 0-1; Tomas O Buachalla, Conor Daly 0-3 (2f), Colm O’Brien; John O’Donovan 0-2 (0-1m), Philip Flynn, Olan O’Donovan 0-1.

Subs: Darragh Gough 1-0 for O O’Donovan (41 mins), Liam Knowles for Walsh (45 mins), Aaron Cullinane for Flynn (52 mins), Fergal Murphy for Kennelly (58 mins).

REFEREE: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Limerick).