Corn UÍ Mhuirí action continues for Kerry colleges

CORN UÍ MHUIRÍ, ROUND 2

The Corn Uí Mhuirí continues today with Round 2 matches happening across the county and further afield. All games this afternoon throw in at 1.30pm with the exception of the exception of the SP Sliabh Luachra versus Clonmel match, which starts in Rathbeg at 1pm.

SP Sliabh Luachra v Clonmel HS

Rathbeg at 1pm

Sliabh Luachra were excellent against Corca Dhuibhne in the opening round, while Clonmel were absolutely put to the sword by the Sem and I don’t expect their fortunes to change too much here. The likes of Ciarán Collins and Dylan Roche will be looking to fill their boots and Sliabh Luachra should make it two wins from two.

Clonakilty CC v PS Chorca Dhuibhne

Millstreet at 1.30pm

Clonakilty need a win after drawing in the opening round against Críost Rí. Corca Dhuibhne went down rather tamely and have a big scoring difference to overcome if they are to qualify. Unfortunately, I can’t see it happening against an organised side like Clonakilty.

Skibbereen CS v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig

O’Donovan Rossa Park, Skibbereen at 1.30pm

Skibbereen walloped a good Coláiste na Sceilge side in the opening round, while Coláiste Choilm could only muster two points against Bandon. It doesn’t take a genius to work out the favourites going into this one.

St. Brendans v IS Killorglin

Lewis Road (Dr Crokes) at 1.30pm

The biblical Job had more luck than IS Killorglin have had this year. Having been well beaten by the Sem in the O’Sullivan Cup, they ended up getting a walloping by the reigning champions Tralee in the opening round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí, and even though the talismanic Gearóid Hassett is likely to be back in harness, it would take a major shock to see them get past their Killarney rivals here.

Mercy Mounthawk v Coláiste Chríost Rí

John Mitchels, Tralee at 1.30pm

One of the contests of the round. Críost Rí earned a tough draw in their opener, while Mounthawk beat Flannans by double scores.

I haven’t seen Críost Rí, but I don’t doubt that they are good – Mounthawk have a sprinkle of magic in their ranks. They lost to Tralee CBS in the O’Sullivan Cup, but they gave a great account of themselves. I think they will have enough in the tank here.

Coláiste na Sceilge v St. Francis Rochestown

Currans at 1.30pm

Coláiste na Sceilge have to win and are coming up against an unknown quantity – Rochestown had a bye in the opening round, which basically means that they have to win as well.

The good news for Colaiste na Sceilge is that they are a better side than they showed in that opening match – they have already beaten the Sem and rattled the Green this year.

The bad news is that Rochestown won the equivalent Taft Cup four years ago – they beat Killorglin – and if thy have kept that team together, they were some outfit to watch. I know that they always put the effort into football coaching; I suspect that Coláiste an Sceilge could be in trouble here.



Ardscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon v St. Flannans (FRIDAY)

Kilmallock at 1.30pm

Bandon’s win over Coláiste Choilm pins the favourites tag on them, but Flannans will be hurting after their loss to Mounthawk. Again, we can only go by underage results and on that basis, Bandon have to get the nod here.

Tralee CBS concede four goals but still win Taft Cup final

Munster PPS U15 A Football (Taft Cup) Final

Tralee CBS 0-20

St. Flannans 4-5

The old adage has it that ‘goals win games’, but the truth is that it takes consistent excellence to keep the scoreboard ticking over with points and that consistency is harder to attain but more rewarding.

That was certainly the case for a young Tralee CBS side who coughed up four goals to their Clare opposition without raising a single green flag themselves but still won the Munster U-15 title on merit.

Tralee always looked the better side and scores flowed freely in the first half.

Team captain Ronan Carroll was outstanding – as he has been throughout this competition – while Martin McKivergan and Ryan O’Driscoll also caught the eye.

St. Flannans’ Harry Doherty struck for two goals, while another from Dara Kennedy meant that they were still in touch at half-time, with the sides deadlocked at 0-13 to 3-4 apiece.

In the third quarter Tralee CBS manage to eke out a three point lead, only to be caught by a penalty expertly converted by Darragh Ball.

However, when it came to the pressure late on, Tralee’s captain Carroll was calmness personified, firing over the black spot twice to seal victory for his side and a Munster title to join the O’Sullivan Cup already in the school’s trophy cabinet for the year.