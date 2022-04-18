Cork take the title but Kerry win many new admirers in Munster camogie final

Kerry players Sara Murphy, left, and goalkeeper Emma Lawlor during the cup presentation after the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

MUNSTER INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE FINAL

Cork 1-15

Kerry 2-8

Cork eventually wore down a gallant Kerry in this Munster Intermediate Camogie Final played before a huge crowd at Páirc Uí Caoimh on Sunday, but the Kingdom left the pitch to the sound of loud applause after a sterling effort.

Cork, who were winning their 12th Munster Intermediate title, came good in final quarter and outscored Kerry 0-8 to 0-1 to win by four points, but they were boosted by a goal just before half-time when the Kerry keeper batted out a shot from corner-back Danielle Carroll who was shooing for a point but Joanne Casey reacted fastest to finish to the net.

So instead of retiring a three points adrift, Cork were relieved to be level with the Kingdom on 1-5 apiece at half-time.

Cork were warm favourites to win this final as they had beaten Kerry in the National League by fifteen points last May at Castle Road (2-14 to 0-5) and made only one change from the selected team, with Áine Crowley from Kilbrittain/Timoleague coming in at corner-back for the injured Niamh O’Leary while Kerry were without five regulars including star fullback Niamh Leen and goalkeeper Aoife Fitzgerald who had to undergo knee surgery.

Kerry had the breeze in the opening half and got off to the ideal start when Kate Lynch dropped in a high ball that Cork keeper Sarah Ahern contested with Kerry full-forward Jackie Horgan and the keeper was adjudged by referee Aaron Hogg as having pushed the Kerry attacker and he awarded a penalty.

Patrice Diggin, Kerry’s class act, gave O’Leary no chance as she rifled the ball to the net and she added a free in the eighth minute Kerry led 1-1 to 0-0.

Both sides were at the wrong end of a few dubious calls from a whistle happy referee who improved in the second half to have a good game.

Two Horgan frees and Kerry led 1-3 to 0-0 at the end of the opening quarter and their supporters must have been dreaming of another Easter Sunday miracle, but Cork started to settle as Joanne Casey opening their account in the 16th minute from a free and with Leanne O’Sullivan and Lauren Callanan to the fore they tacked two more Casey frees.

However, Kerry with football star Danielle O’Leary in as a Kerry substitute responded with frees from Horgan and Diggin. Rachel Harty and Casey (free) left the score at 1-5 to 0-5 approaching half time and then that Cork goal that left the game tied at the break.

The third quarter was competitive as Cork took the lead for the first time two minutes in when Casey pointed, but Kerry responded with a Jackie Horgan free and superb point from play by Amy O’Sullivan to keep their noses in front.

Player-of-the-match Lauren Homan ensured the contest was tied for the third time, 1-7 each, but Kerry again hit the front with Edel Slattery’s 38th minute goal and Kerry led by a goal in the 40th minute.

Kerry only lost out in the final quarter when Cork’s greater experience told and they outscored them eight points to one, to eventually clinch victory.

As much as Cork deserved their win, Kerry the plaudits for their gallant effort. Hopefully the Kerry girls will have learned from this experience and it will stand to them for the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship that starts in three weeks,

CORK: Sarah Ahern; Aine Crowley, Kelly Falvey, Danielle Carroll; Kate Kilcommins, Aoife O’Callaghan, Leanne O’Sullivan (0-1) ; Rachel Harty 0-1) , Lauren Callanan; Joanne Casey (1-8,7f’s), Michelle Murphy, Siobhan Hutchinson; Rachel O’Shea (0-1) , Lauren Homan (0-3) , Finola Neville Subs: Katelyn Hickey (0-1) for S Hutchinson (h-t), Jillian O’ Leary for A Crowley (h-t), Ciara Crowley for R O’Shea (56), Clodagh Finn for F Neville (56), and Laura Doyle for K Falvey (59)

KERRY: Emma Lawlor; Elaine Ryall, Sara Murphy, Michelle Costello; Aine O’Connor, Patrice Diggin (1-2, 1-0 pen, 2f’s) Rachel McCarthy; Kate Lynch, Ellen O’Donoghue; Anne Marie Leen, Caoimhe Spillane, Aisling Hanafin; Amy O’Sullivan (0-1) , Jackie Horgan (0-4f’s) , Edel Slattery (1-0) Subs: Danielle O'Leary for A Hanafin (25), Cara Cullen for A M Leen (47), Katie O'Dwyer (0-1) for P Diggin (inj 53), Sarah Lawlor for A O’Sullivan (58), Julianne O’Keeffe for E Slattery (60)

REFEREE: Aaron Hogg (Clare)