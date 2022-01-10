Core’s early goal decisive for Raharney as Clanmaurice are dethroned as All-Ireland champions

Ann Marie Leen of Clanmaurice in action against Aoife Doherty of Raharney in the All-Ireland Club Junior Championship Final at Moyne Templetuohy GAA Club in Templetuohy, Tipperary. Photo by Sportsfile

The Clanmaurice team that only narrowly failed to defend their All-Ireland title in the 2020 All-Ireland Club Junior Championship Final against Raharney from Westmeath played in Moyne Templetouhy, Co. Tipperary. Photo by INPHO

2020 ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Clanmaurice (Kerry) 0-7

Raharney (Westmeath) 1-7

Clanmaurice relinquished their All-Ireland Club Junior Championship title in front of a large and vociferous crowd in cold but pleasant conditions in a well-appointed Templetuohy on Sunday afternoon in what was a reversal of the 2019 decider, with a gutsy Raharney outfit digging deep in a pulsating final quarter to edge out the Kerry side which had triumphed after a replay some 15 months ago.

The key score of the contest came as early as the fifth minute when the ever-dangerous Hannah Core pounced for an opportunist goal. The game ebbed and flowed thereafter, with never much between two well-matched teams, but it was the Westmeath women who defended staunchly despite a late onslaught by the reigning champions to deservedly prevail by a three-point margin.

This was a repeat of the 2019 final, which Clanmaurice won in a replay having trailed late on in the drawn game. Their personnel issues going into this final were well publicised, as their only named substitute, 2019 skipper Liz Houlihan, was eight months pregnant.

Both sides spurned long-range opportunities from frees in the opening exchanges, during which Jackie Horgan was harshly yellow-carded for Clanmaurice. The first score of the contest came in the fifth minute when the lively Core reacted the quickest after a throw-in by the referee and duly whipped the ball to the net. The respective number 14s, Amelia Shaw and Horgan, proceeded to trade points from frees, leaving the Westmeath women in all-blue ahead by 1-1 to 0-1 at the first water break.

Scores proved hard to come by at the start of the second quarter, with Aoife Behan (twice) and Horgan spurning a few decent chances for Clanmaurice. In the 25th minute, a great delivery by Sara Murphy picked out Horgan who bore down on goal, but her low shot was somehow kept out by the outstretched legs of the winners’ custodian Anna Weir at the expense of a ‘45’ which Horgan converted.

A fabulous free from Patrice Diggin soon reduced the deficit to the bare minimum. Shaw and Horgan (with the second last puck of the first half) again swapped points from frees, leaving Raharney ahead by 1-2 to 0-4 at the interval.

The floodlights were turned on before play resumed, and the green and black-clad side started the second moiety brightly. Horgan pointed neatly after a mere 30 seconds and Jessica Fitzell nudged the losers ahead for the first time with a great angled point some two minutes later.

However, Core took centre stage again during the ensuing five minutes, scoring a delightful brace of points from either side of the target. Aoife Doherty, joint-captain of Raharney with her sister Laura, got on the scoresheet in the 48th minute, and her side led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the second water break.

The Leinster club had increased their lead to four points by the 57th minute courtesy of a point apiece from Aoife O’Malley and Shaw (a difficult free). In truth, it was all-Clanmaurice from that point onwards, but all they had to show for a period of sustained pressure was a low-trajectory point in the last minute of normal time from Horgan, who clearly had a goal as her target.

Diggin had three opportunities from frees in seven minutes of added-time (a minimum of five had been signalled), but the Raharney defence stood firm for the first two, while her last-gasp effort at a quick free was intercepted by Shaw, now back as part of a rearguard action with her colleagues. Edel Slattery was blocked with time almost up, and seconds later Raharney players and mentors were celebrating as the Phil McBride Cup changed hands.

Covid’s impact on the club championships is such that the teams could meet again in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final in four weeks if they come through their provincial competitions, but as of now Clanmaurice can be proud of the effort they made to defend their title in the most difficult of circumstances.

CLANMAURICE: Aoife Fitzgerald; Elaine Ryall, Niamh Leen, Michelle Costello; Rachel McCarthy, Sara Murphy, Áine O’Connor; Patrice Diggin 0-1 (f), Jackie Horgan 0-5 (2f, , 1 ‘45’); Ann Marie Leen, Aoife Behan, Laura Collins; Jessica Fitzell 0-1, Edel Slattery, Bríd Horan.

RAHARNEY: Anna Weir; Katie Coleman, Jade McKeogh, Mary Geraghty; Aisling Keogh, Fiona Leavy, Andreanna Doyle; Laura Doherty, Aoife O’Malley 0-1; Maria Kelly, Amee Nea, Aoife Doherty 0-1; Erin Core, Amelia Shaw 0-3 (3f), Hannah Core 1-2. Subs: Megan Carroll for Keogh (h-t), Elaine Finn for Kelly (40), Aisling Keogh for Doyle (inj., 44), Aoife Boyle for Nea (61).

Referee: Philip McDonald (Cavan)