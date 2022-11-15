Kerry

Cordal boss Tom O’Connor hails ‘a fierce committed bunch’

We’re down but not out was the message from the Cordal boss after defeat to Firies in Saturday’s Junior Final

James Horgan, Firies and Dónal McCarthy, Cordal in action during the Kerry Petroleum County JFC Final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Dan Kearney

Cordal manager Tom O’Connor knows only too well that finals don’t come along too often. O’Connor was the star centre half-forward of the Cordal side that lost out by four points to Ardfert in 2005, and he knew in his heart that you’ll rarely get a second bite of the cherry too often.

A realist, O’Connor knew that Cordal needed to get a good start to the game, and he lamented their failure to do so. The early six point cushion set up Firies for the rest of the contest and Cordal couldn’t get the goal they needed to claw it back. O’Connor admitted that Firies early burst was a killer to his teams chances of winning.

