Cordal boss Tom O’Connor hails ‘a fierce committed bunch’

Cordal manager Tom O’Connor knows only too well that finals don’t come along too often. O’Connor was the star centre half-forward of the Cordal side that lost out by four points to Ardfert in 2005, and he knew in his heart that you’ll rarely get a second bite of the cherry too often.

A realist, O’Connor knew that Cordal needed to get a good start to the game, and he lamented their failure to do so. The early six point cushion set up Firies for the rest of the contest and Cordal couldn’t get the goal they needed to claw it back. O’Connor admitted that Firies early burst was a killer to his teams chances of winning.

“We knew that they were going to start like a train because we talked about it all week and everything,” said the disappointed Cordal manager.

“They got a great start and hit six or seven wides in the first half and they’d only one; it’s hard to come back from that because you’re playing against the breeze then, and you’re down six or seven points. We brought it back to four but we couldn’t get the goal that we needed to come back into this game.”

Whilst Cordal may have lacked the quality that Firies possessed, O’Connor had nothing but praise for his team and said that both he and his management of Jackie Reidy and Kieran Scanlon couldn’t have asked for anything more from his squad.

What disappointed him the most however was the mistakes that his side made. Time and again they chose the wrong option in possession, but he insisted that they will go away, lick their wounds and learn from the experience.

“The one thing that I can say about these lads is that they are a fierce committed bunch and their commitment to training was second to none”, said a proud O’Connor.

“The thing was that we turned over ball at vital times and even their first goal was a turnover by us but look these lads will learn from that; it’s their first final in a long time and they are going to be down and out tonight. We’ll all be down. But look, we’ll all come again”.

Tom O’Connor and his Cordal players may have been disappointed but rather than wallow in the pain of defeat he was already looking ahead to the future. There’s a sprinkling of fine juvenile players coming through, and he said that Cordal GAA club has plenty to look forward to.

“We’ve a pile of young players along with a sprinkling of older players. The future is bright in this club. We’re working away at underage to bring up players all along, and hopefully in time to come all the hard work will come to fruition with success.

“Our boys fought hard, but Firies had the experience from last year and you could see that it helped them big time. Fair play to Firies and congratulations to them, they are a fine team.”