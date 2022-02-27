Conway masterclass inspires Kerry to statement win away to Carlow

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Carlow 0-13

Kerry 0-20

More so even than their victory over Limerick first day out, this was a statement victory for this new-look Kingdom and their management team.

To win on the road against Carlow is a huge result and puts Stephen Molumphy’s men very much in a strong position to claim at least one of the two semi-final berths available in this competition.

More than anything else though it’s just a real boost. Yet again they showed bottle and when the mood took them they showed plenty class too. At once stage the Kingdom hit six points from play on-the-trot, from six different scorers. Lovely hurling.

At that stage, early in the first half, Kerry were five points clear and, seemingly, well on their way towards the spoils and, of course, that’s the way it played out.

Carlow, however, rallied somewhat as Kerry went through something of a wobble midway through the second half seeing their lead cut down to just a single score by 55 minutes before kicking on again thanks to the brilliance of Shane Conway and Pádraig Boyle, each of whom scored wonderful points (one form play by Boyle and a classic sideline cut by Conway) to rejuvenate the Kerry challenge as they kicked for the line.

The win was no less than Kerry deserved. Sure there are things to be improved upon here and there, but by the same token there was obvious improvement in Carlow even from two weeks ago at home to Kildare.

This game followed the pattern of that game a little too, as something of a game of two halves, with the groundwork for success being laid in the opening thirty five minutes.

Indeed, the Kingdom would have been more than satisfied with their lot at the break, level on the scoreboard, with an extra-man for the second half, despite playing into a fairly stiff, if cross-field, breeze.

There was the occasional indication that Carlow might have been able to fashion somewhat of a lead with the breeze at their backs. By the same token, however, they never really did cut loose.

More significantly Kerry simply wouldn’t let them. Not with Mikey Boyle and Fionán Mackessy manning he centre channel effectively, not with Conor O’Keeffe and the returning Paudie O’Connor mopping up effectively at times too.

Kerry started well with a pair of pointed frees from a deadly accurate Shane Conway, who judged the breeze beautifully, before Carlow hit the next three from Kevin McDonald (a free), Dean Tobin and Richard Coady.

Pádraig Boyle levelled it up at three each after eleven minutes, but Carlow now seemed to be warming to their task hitting the next four unanswered before a Conway free on 22 minutes made it 0-4 to 0-7.

That four point lead was as good as it got for Carlow in the first half as Kerry whittled it down to two by 26 minutes. Three minutes later, however, came a four point swing in favour of the Kingdom as Carlow missed a penalty through Diarmuid Byrne (following a foul on McDonald by Conor O’Keeffe) was quickly followed up by a pointed free from Conway.

Instead of a five point lead for Carlow, it was down to just one, 0-6 to 0-7, and if that wasn’t bad enough Byrne soon after received his marching orders on a straight red card following a shemozzle, which saw another two cards yellow carded – one from each side.

Then, just at the stroke of half-time, Gavin Dooley, who’d been performing well, got his just rewards to level it up at seven each, with the momentum now firmly in the Kingdom’s favour.

Kerry carried that on, as we’ve, said at the start of the second half with points from Paudie O’Connor, Paudie Ahern, Shane Nolan, Shane Conway and Pádraig Boyle to fashion at 0-12 to 0-7 lead.

With the breeze if anything strengthening in the Kingdom’s favour, it looked like this race was done. Carlow though weren’t going to accept this lying down, and with four points on the spin from there – three from Kevin McDonald and one from Chris Nolan – seemed to have Kerry rattled somewhat, 0-12 to 0-11. Rattled that is up until those two points from Boyle and Conway kick-started the Kingdom once more.

From then on out it was all Kerry, despite the loss of Eric Leen to a second yellow card on 51 minutes. If anything Leen’s dismissal seemed to refocus Kerry minds on the task at hand as they pushed on decisively for the line and the two points on offer.

By the end of play Conway had delivered ten points of Kerry’s total and Boyle five. They really do make quite the pair when they’re on this kind of form.

With Meath to come to Austin Stack Park next weekend, Kerry are, if not sitting pretty, then at least sitting comfortably. Their fate is very much in their own hands now.

Can’t ask for much more than that.

CARLOW: Brian Tracey, Paul Doyle, Conor Lawlor, Michael Doyle, Jack McCullagh, Diarmuid Byrne, Jack Kavanagh, Conor Kehoe, Richard Coady (0-1), John Doyle, Chris Nolan (0-3, 2f), Kevin McDonald (0-7, 4f), Dean Tobin (0-1), John Michael Nolan (0-1), Ted Joyce Subs: Tony Lawlor for D Tobin, half-time, Paul Coady for C Kehoe, 45, Scott Treacy for J Doyle, 52, Niall Bulger for K McDonald (inj), 64, Fiach O’Toole for R Coady, 72

KERRY: Louis Dee, Tadhg Brick, Fionán Mackessy, Eric Leen, Paudie O’Connor (0-1), Conor O’Keeffe, Colin Walsh, Michael Leane, Shane Conway (0-10, 8f, 1 sideline), Shane Nolan (0-1), Mikey Boyle, Colum Harty, Gavin Dooley (0-1), Paudie Ahern (0-2), Pádraig Boyle (0-4) Subs: Daniel Collins for C Harty, half-time, Niall Mulcahy (0-1) for G Dooley, 43, Mark Heffernan for S Nolan, 67, Flor McCarthy for T Brick, 69, Darragh Slattery for C Walsh, 69

REFEREE: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)