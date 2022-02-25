Conor McManus cleared to play Kerry in Inniskeen

Monaghan star man Conor McManus has been cleared to play for his county against Kerry in Inniskeen on Sunday after his red card from last weekend was rescinded Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

Kerry’s task against Monaghan in Inniskeen on Sunday afternoon has just got a lot trickier with the news that Conor McManus has been freed to play the game.

The All Star forward’s red card from last weekend’s clash with Armagh was overturned on appeal on Thursday evening. McManus had been handed a one-match automatic ban by the CCC.

The Monaghan County Board were able to prove, by means of video evidence, to the disciplinary authorities that McManus had not committed the red card offense the referee initially thought he had.

The game on Sunday – which has a 1.45pm throw-in time – will likely be a hard-fought affair with Monaghan in need of points.

The Kingdom, with five points on the board from three games, are in a better position to be able to experiment a little with team selection.

It remains to be seen if Jack O’Connor and his management team will go with a stronger team selection as a result of McManus’ availability.

The Kerry team will be named later this evening [Friday].