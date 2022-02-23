Connacht Centre of Excellence confirmed for Sem’s Hogan Cup semi-final

The Connacht GAA Centre of Excellent at Bekan, County Mayo will host the Sem's Hogan Cup semi-final on Saturday evening Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

With just three days to go until St Brendan’s play their All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools SFC (Hogan Cup) semi-final against St Mary’s of Magherafelt, the ‘Sem’ finally received news of a venue on Wednesday afternoon.

The clash between the Munster and Ulster champions will take place at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan on Saturday with a throw-in time of 5.30pm. The other last four encounter is scheduled for earlier that afternoon, with St Jarlath’s of Tuam meeting Naas CBS in Tubber (1pm).

On what is an action-packed weekend for Kerry sides, Declan O’Sullivan’s Under-20 footballers will get the ball rolling when they entertain Galway in their Group 2 Round 2 game in the John Kerins Cup development league competition at Austin Stack Park (2pm) on Saturday.

The following afternoon, Jack O’Connor’s senior footballers face a long trip to Inniskeen to do battle with Monaghan (2pm) in their fourth outing in this year’s Allianz League Division 1 campaign, Stephen Molumphy’s senior hurlers are in Dr Cullen Park to face off against Carlow (12.30) in Division 2A, while the Kerry ladies footballers travel to Doonbeg to take on Clare (2pm) in their rescheduled Division 2A league game.