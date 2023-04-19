Composed performance by Kerry sees them claim Munster U-16 ‘B’ Championship football title

LGFA MUNSTER U-16 ‘B’ CHAMPIONSHIP ‘B’ FINAL

Kerry B 2-10

Tipperary B 1-4

The Kerry U-16 B team made it a weekend to remember by completing a hat trick of victories in the Munster U16 B Championship B Final in Mallow on Sunday where, despite the recent unsettled weather, the pitch was in excellent condition.

Kerry got off to the perfect start scoring 1-1 without response, Orla O’Mahony with the point and Sarah Palmer with the goal. Tipperary didn’t register their first score of the game until the sixth minute from Aoibhin McCarra, a score that spurred the Premier county into action and midway through the half they scored a goal courtesy of Faye Lavin.

A stoppage in play disrupted Tipperary’s rhythm as Kerry regained composure and outscored Tipperary with six points without response, from six different scorers, to open up a seven-point lead going in at the half-time break.

Tipperary elected to stay out in the field for their half-time team talk and it seemed to have done the trick as they three points without response to reduce the deficit to four. Leana Gahan, Aoibhin McCarra and Faye Lavin all on target.

Kerry didn’t get their first score of the second half until the 51st minute through substitute Naoise O’Donoghue. Up until this point Kerry were struggling to get to the same tempo as they had in the first half as Tipperary displayed greater hunger and intensity that resulted in three unanswered points.

The Kerry point saw them regain composure and display the intensity they showed in the first half with a Sarah Cooper goal five minutes from time sealing the victory in what was a great weekend for Kerry ladies football.

The performance was a credit to the team and management with all scores coming from play and with nine different scorers getting on the score sheet.

KERRY: A O’Barrett, R Daly, R Cahill, S Harkin, C McHugh, S O’Connor McCarthy 0-1, A O’Donovan, O O’Mahony 0-1, L Mae O’Gara 0-2, L O’Shea 0-1, A Kerin 0-1, S Palmer 1-1, S Cooper 1-1, A Granville 0-1, L Carey. Subs: N O’Donoghue 0-1 for L O’Shea, H O’Flaherty for A Kerin, M O’Sullivan for An O’Donovan, M Walsh for L Mae O’Gara, S Randles for S Palmer

TIPPERARY: C Myles, T Quinn, K B Moloney, Z McCarthy, H McGowan, L Moore, C Cahill, L O’Brien, M Cunneen, S O’Grady, S McLoughlin, E Duffy, L Gahan 0-1, F Lavin 1-1, A McCarra 0-2 (1f). Subs: A Smith for M Cunneen, K O’Shea for S McLoughlin, O Bergin for L Gehan, R Coffey for A McCarra