Composed Crokes easily account for disappointing West Kerry

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC ROUND 1

Dr Crokes 0-13

West Kerry 1-3

It wasn’t anything sensational. It didn’t have to be. Nevertheless there was something reassuringly Dr Crokes in how they saw this one out. A control and a calm that comes from years of experience.

Above all else knowhow, that’s what the Crokes have. The knowledge of how to win and, with East Kerry out of the picture and the championship thrown wide open, don’t for a moment doubt their capacity to get the job done by the time the final rolls around.

In as much as some of their younger players stood up and stood out in a grey Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon – young Evan Looney impressing all with his tenacity – it was the old heads on wise shoulders upon which their success was built.

One guy in particular epitomised the enduring capacity of the Crokes, particularly so in the first quarter when Edmund O’Sullivan’s men weren’t exactly at their sparking best, and that was Brian Looney. In big games that’s what you need, those players with the capacity to dig deep when the need is greatest. You need a Looney.

West Kerry got a simply sensational start against the breeze into the Mitchels’ end with Éanna Ó Conchúir scoring an absolute screamer having gone on a blistering run from the railway side. His finish, which may have been deflected off a Dr Crokes defender, but that doesn’t for a moment take anything away from it.

It offered West Kerry a foothold in the game, albeit one they weren’t fully able to capitalise upon. Not with Looney driving the Crokes forward and pulling the strings for their two opening scores – the first from David Shaw and the second from fellow veteran Kieran O’Leary. Truly, though, Crokes never looked in much danger.

Even playing well within themselves they were level at 0-3 to 1-0 at the water break, with West Kerry struggling to break out from a high-pressing black and amber wall (particularly at kick-out time). Éanna Ó Conchúir was excellent for West Kerry in the first half, but they needed at least two of him as his presence at midfield robbed them of an attacking outlet.

After the water break Crokes really turned it on, scoring four points in a five minute spell, but after that the urgency deserted them once again. It was as if even they knew they weren’t in much danger of ever losing the game.

A pair of swapped points – Cathal Ó Beaglaoich’s on 22 minutes nearly catching out Shane Murphy with a dipping effort – rounded out the half on a 0-8 to 1-1 scoreline at the break.

Even with the breeze to come for the second half it never really felt like West Kerry could rattle the Crokes with what looked a fairly bare-bones squad – they really could have done without losing midfielder Colm Moriarty just before the break.

As the game went on the Killarney men only gained in confidence. There was a spell at the start of the second half where they retained possession for a good two and a half minutes and god only knows how many passes. West Kerry couldn’t lay a glove on them.

Another four point spurt to the second water break – Shaw, O’Leary, Buckley and Burns all on the scoreboard – left it 0-12 to 1-1 into the final quarter. Done and dusted.

West Kerry won the third quarter two-one – Colm Ó Muircheartaigh and Cian O’Grady pointing for the district – but it was immaterial at that stage. Crokes go forward, eagerly awaiting the quarter-finals, while for West Kerry – like so many districts this year – it felt as though they were on the back foot even before a ball was kicked in anger.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy, John Payne, Michael Moloney, Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Cooper, Gavin White, David Naughton, David Shaw (0-4, 3f), Johnny Buckley (0-2), Evan Looney, Micheál Burns (0-3, 1f), Brian Looney, Tony Brosnan (0-2f), Mark O’Shea, Kieran O’Leary (0-2) Subs: Dáithí Casey for J Buckley, 55, Tom Doyle for M Burns, 56, Cian McMahon for T Brosnan, 60, Jordan Kiely for K O’Leary, 60, Harry Potts for M Cooper, 60

WEST KERRY: Tomás Mac an tSaoir (An Ghaeltacht), Colm ‘Vegas’ Ó Muircheartaigh (0-2) (An Ghaeltacht), Adam Mac Amhlaoibh (An Ghaeltacht), Andrew Finn (Annascaul), Pádraig Óg Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), Caolann O’Connell (Castlegregory), Colm Moriarty (Annascaul), Éamonn Hickson (Annascaul), Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (0-1) (An Ghaeltacht), Timmy Moriarty (Castlegregory), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), Mark Manning (Lios Póil), Éanna Ó Conchúir (1-0) (An Ghaeltacht), Cian O’Grady (0-1, 1 mark) (Castlegregory) Subs: PJ Mac Láimh (An Ghaeltacht) for C O’Grady, 16, Cian Ó Murchú (An Ghaeltacht) for C Moriarty (inj), 30, Maurice O’Connell (Castlegregory) for E Hickson, 40, Garret Noonan (Lios Póil) for C O’Connell, 52, C O’Grady for T O’Donnell, 52

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)