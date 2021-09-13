Committee in place to decide next Kerry senior football manager

Kerry GAA confirmed on Monday evening that that appointment process for the next Kerry senior football manager is underway and that a sub-committee has been put in place to expedite the nomination.

The sub-committee will be chaired by Kerry County Executive Chairperson, Tim Murphy. He will be joined on the committee by Vice Chair, Eamon Whelan, County Committee Secretary, Peter Twiss, Munster Council Delegate, John O’Leary, and Kerry GAA Games Manager, Dónal Daly.

Out-going manager Peter Keane, who wrapped up the third year of his three year term following the All Ireland semi-final defeat by eventual All Ireland champions Tyrone, is considered a strong candidate to remain in position.

The appointment of a sub-committee to head up a search would suggest, however, that Mr Keane isn’t the only candidate the Board are considering at this juncture.

Jack O’Connor’s recent resignation from the position as Kildare senior manager has put him in the frame, and, while it was reported in the Irish Examiner last week that another former manager, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, isn’t in a position to return to the role, Seamus Moynihan’s name has been linked with the manager’s job in recent days.

A statement by the County Board on Monday stated that “no further comment will be made until this process has concluded”.