Comment: Unfolding game of ‘who blinks first’ might be more entertaining than what Kerry and Cork serve up on May 7… if it happens

With full capacity crowds allowed attend GAA Championship matches for the first summer since 2019, the question now is will there be two teams showing up for next month's Munster SFC Semi-final between Kerry and Cork? Expand

With full capacity crowds allowed attend GAA Championship matches for the first summer since 2019, the question now is will there be two teams showing up for next month's Munster SFC Semi-final between Kerry and Cork?

kerryman

Paul Brennan

We now have officially / unofficially entered into a game of chicken.

In the red car we have Cork, in the blue car there is the Munster Council and in the green car, somewhat reluctantly, is Kerry.

