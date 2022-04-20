Comment: Unfolding game of ‘who blinks first’ might be more entertaining than what Kerry and Cork serve up on May 7… if it happens

We now have officially / unofficially entered into a game of chicken.

In the red car we have Cork, in the blue car there is the Munster Council and in the green car, somewhat reluctantly, is Kerry.

All three have been parked in neutral for the last couple of weeks, some admiring their chrome bumper, some nonchalantly kicking their tyres, some nervously checking the rear-view mirror.

Now, all three transmissions have been engaged, wheels have been spun, and all three are hurtling down three different roads headlong at each other.

At best two of them blinks and swerves, and we are spared a three-car pile-up. At worst, we’re looking at a serious car crash.

The likely outcome is that there is going to be some damage: the trick now is damage limitation.

As of today - Thursday - we are 16 days out from the Munster SFC semi-final between Kerry and Cork. The game has been fixed by the Munster Council for Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Cork aren’t having any of it.

Having rented out Pairc Ui Chaoimh to Halifax troubadour Ed Sheeran for a money making concert, Cork nominated Pairc Ui Rinn as their choice of venue to play Kerry.

So far so good, except that Munster Council did the maths, decided - reasonably - that 20,000 doesn’t neatly divide into 10,000, and sent the whole kit and caboodle up the road to Fitzgerald Stadium.

Problem solved? Not quite. Rebels by name, rebels by nature, Cork threw the head and said no. It was their turn to host the game under the home and away arrangement with Kerry, so Pairc Ui Rinn it is: put up or shut up.

Except the home and away arrangement only applied when Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Fitzgerald Stadium are in play.

Kerry made their offer. They would park the home and away arrangement for one year, take the game to Killarney and travel to Cork for the next two championship meetings between the counties. Seems reasonable.

Cork, alas, remained entrenched. It became a Pairc Ui Rinn or nowhere stance. It remains that. Hence we are now in what seems an intractable game of ‘Chicken’. It has now become a game of who blinks first.

So, Munster Council insist the game goes ahead in Killarney. They put tickets up for sale. Thousands of Kerry people buy them. If for no other reason than David Clifford puts bums on seats.

Maybe a few Cork people buy tickets as well. They hear Killarney can be nice in early May too, even if it doesn’t compare with mid-July.

Stewards are gathered up. Turnstiles are greased. Grass is cut. Pitch is lined. Ball is pumped.

The Sky Sports trucks arrive. Cameras go up. Kieran Donaghy and Jim McGuinness get their make-up done.

Referee and umpires travel, tog off, warm up.

The Kerry team show up. Jack O’Connor walks the pitch.

The crowd files in. One thousand. Four thousand. Nine thousand. More thousands than you’d Vaseline into Pairc Ui Rinn.

The national anthem is played. Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor line up at midfield.

The ball is thrown in...

Where the hell is Cork?

Is this the way it is really going to play out at 6pm on Saturday, May 7?

Are Cork really going to do a no-show, forfeit the game, be thrown out of not only the provincial championship but also the All-Ireland qualifiers?

Is their 2022 football championship going to be over before is has even begun?

Does Keith Ricken - unfortunately unavailable to his team for the time being because of health reasons - really want his first year as manager to end like this?

Will the Cork County Board (a) goes along with this nuclear option, and (b), if they do, are they willing to pay the price in terms of public opinion turning against them and the football team, as well as most likely being hit with sanctions by the provincial council?

Would the Munster Council look to recoup some or all of the hefty cost of the non-match match by way of a substantial fine?

And could there be other sanctions, vis-á-vis, forfeiture of home venue for a future championship game, the irony of which would be lost on absolutely nobody?

So many questions... so few answers.

It seems inconceivable that a Munster Championship match between Kerry and Cork wouldn’t happen because of a no-show by one of the team, but right now that’s where we are headed.

Two years ago, in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Kerry and Cork played in an empty stadium. Last year they played a Munster Final in front of just a few thousand spectators. In January, some 9,000 showed up for a McGrath Cup final between the counties.

Now, there is the very real possibility that 20,000 or more will be in Fitzgerald Stadium in just over a fortnight and a game won’t go ahead because one of the competing teams won’t be there.

Something has to give. Someone has to blink. Some side has to yield and pull back, otherwise we will all be looking at a wreckage that is still utterly avoidable.

It is at times like this one - all - would wish that the late Kerry GAA chairman Gerald McKenna was still with us to call a summit meeting in Ballyvourney and knock a few heads together.

“Friends, Corkonians, fellow county men, lend me your ears, I come to bury this impasse...”