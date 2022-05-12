Kerry

Comment: Might Kerry better exploit David Moran’s quality and experience in the endgame of matches?

After the long-awaited return of David Moran last weekend saw him influence the game as a calming, driving force in the last quarter of the game, JOHN O’DOWD wonders if the hugely experienced midfielder might be better utilised as a match finisher rather than a starter

David Moran in action against Colm O’Callaghan of Cork during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. This was Moran's first appearance for the Kerry team since the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone. Photo by Sportsfile

David Moran in action against Colm O’Callaghan of Cork during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. This was Moran's first appearance for the Kerry team since the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

John O'Dowd

In the 50th minute of Saturday evening’s Munster championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn, David Moran was introduced by Jack O’Connor to replace Adrian Spillane. At the time, Cathal O’Mahony had just fired over his third excellent long-range point to move Cork within a point of Kerry (0-11 to 0-10). The home fans were beginning to salivate at the prospect of a giant-killing taking place.

Paul Geaney had been the first Kingdom arrival off the bench, two minutes previously, and the Dingle attacker was to play a significant role in the final quarter, kicking two fine individual scores. Paul Murphy would then arrive straight after Moran, also making a noticeable impact in his cameo appearance, as did Micheal Burns later on.

