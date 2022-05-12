Comment: Might Kerry better exploit David Moran’s quality and experience in the endgame of matches?

In the 50th minute of Saturday evening’s Munster championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn, David Moran was introduced by Jack O’Connor to replace Adrian Spillane. At the time, Cathal O’Mahony had just fired over his third excellent long-range point to move Cork within a point of Kerry (0-11 to 0-10). The home fans were beginning to salivate at the prospect of a giant-killing taking place.

Paul Geaney had been the first Kingdom arrival off the bench, two minutes previously, and the Dingle attacker was to play a significant role in the final quarter, kicking two fine individual scores. Paul Murphy would then arrive straight after Moran, also making a noticeable impact in his cameo appearance, as did Micheal Burns later on.

Undoubtedly, however, the principal catalyst for Kerry’s tour de force in the last 20 minutes (crushing their rapidly tiring opponents by 0-12 to 0-1 from there to the final whistle) was the calming influence brought to proceedings by the Kerins O’Rahillys’ midfielder. His mere presence on the pitch seemed to eliminate any potential uncertainty about the end result (if any sense of worry even existed among his teammates).

With rookie replacement Cork goalkeeper Dylan Foley already having had his kick-out strategy well worked out by Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor, and by the Kerry hunger to scavenge strongly for breaking ball, coupled with Ian Maguire being a virtual passenger when it came to competing aerially, Moran’s height and midfield nous was the straw that broke the camel’s back for John Cleary’s men.

By the time the final whistle was sounded by referee Brendan Cawley, the kick-out statistics were so skewed in Kerry’s favour (28 to 12, nine to five on the Cork restarts alone in the second half) that, no matter the success of the defensive system that the Rebels employed, they were simply never going to get a consistent supply of ball into their forward division.

It wasn’t just Moran’s fielding that stood out. In his first inter-county outing of the entire season, his distribution was accurate, and his defensive instincts were well to the fore in injury-time when he made a superb interception deep in his own square to preserve Kerry’s clean sheet as Cork threatened for a late green flag. In essence, the 33-year-old did exactly what O’Connor would have wanted.

Was Saturday a sign of things to come in how the experienced midfielder will be utilised for the remainder of the championship? You would have to answer that question in the affirmative. From the perspective of what is best for the team down the track, a fully fresh Moran being on the field in the last 20 minutes is far more beneficial than him starting, and possibly, having to be replaced when a game is still well in the melting pot.

At the same time, there is no doubt in the world that Kerry’s longest-serving stalwart will be doing everything in his power in the next three weeks to force his way into the starting fifteen for the provincial decider. Of course, that will always be a tempting proposition for management to consider but, as Saturday gave a glimpse of, and with a clinical and ruthless eye, springing Moran in the last 20 or 25 minutes, especially when we reach the All-Ireland stages, could be a serious trump card.

Even more so, if you consider a potential Plan B or Plan C game-plan incorporating the Tralee man, as suggested by former Kerry defender Aidan O’Mahony on social media during Saturday’s match. “Would love to see David Moran posted at the edge of the square for a few minutes – don’t think any defensive set-up or system would deal with him.”

Could that intriguing proposition turn into another string to the Kerry attacking bow? As evident for three-quarters of the game at the weekend, when one, and often, two sweepers, plus a diligent man-marker are stopping the supply of ball into, and dramatically reducing the overall effectiveness of, David Clifford, then having a supreme fetcher in at full-forward for a spell could be very productive.

Again, you might only decide to use it in an emergency game-saving situation, but it’s another reason to ensure Moran is in the thick of the action in the fourth quarter, rather than the first. While Kerry’s superior fitness and physicality eventually ground down Cork on Saturday, the substitutes were pivotal, leaving management with a welcome headache for May 28.

The Dromid Pearses man and his selectors would not have been one bit surprised by how things unfolded against the Rebels. After five weeks without a match, Kerry were always going to be rusty, and, even more importantly, after making such a hullabaloo about standing their ground on Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork were always going to give it everything. Despite what some pundits would have you believe, their players do have pride in their jerseys.

As the Kingdom boss admitted after the game, however, Saturday threw up much room for improvement for his charges. In his post-match TV interview, he insisted that there would be ‘no more excuses’ from here on in, and that the team would have to be much more ‘fluent’ next time out. The struggle to penetrate the Cork defence, and the needless concession of frees at the other end, are definitely two issues that will be looked at.

Dara Moynihan’s dynamism was certainly missed in the half-forward line, and his recovery from a niggling, troublesome quad injury will be vital going forward. With Stephen O’Brien arguably being Kerry’s best, and most consistent performer, on Saturday, Adrian Spillane’s place could be vulnerable against Limerick or Tipperary, with possibly no need that afternoon for a ‘third midfielder’ half-forward.

Geaney has possibly moved ahead of Tony Brosnan again in the corner-forward pecking order, while Paul Murphy will be chomping at the bit to regain his spot in a defence where Tom O’Sullivan’s 2022 form continues to be a concern. Certainly not at his optimum levels just yet, the Dingle man clearly has the pedigree to bounce back from the searching examination he received from the talented O’Mahony.

All in all though, a 12-point victory, on hostile enemy territory, while emptying the dirty petrol from the system, and not being near their best for three-quarters of proceedings, was not a bad evening’s work in anyone’s terms. It will probably turn out to be more of the same in Killarney in three weeks’ time, but Kerry can only play the cards they are dealt.

For now, David Moran is back. That, more than anything else that he witnessed on Saturday night, will have pleased Jack O’Connor the most. He might be turning 34 towards the end of June, but if Sam Maguire is to be lifted the following month, the man from Strand Road will have to be right at the heart of things. Veteran, or not, he remains crucial to the cause.