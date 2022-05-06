Comment: Kerry will have the last word over Cork on and in Páirc Uí Rinn

In his previous two stints as Kerry manager, Jack O'Connor faced Cork 12 times in championship football, across the Munster Championship and the All-Ireland Series.

The Dromid native returned to the winning dressing room seven times, while there were two draws.

But one suspects it will those three defeats – the 2006 Munster final replay, the 2009 Munster semi-final replay, and the 2012 Munster semi-final – which will occupy O'Connor’s mind more this week than the seven wins.

O’Connor will knows more than anyone person directly involved in either side next Saturday just how capable a Cork team is of beating a Kerry one.

Recent league standings, championship results and general form lines would clearly suggest a huge widening of the gulf in class between the counties since O’Connor last patrolled the side line as Kerry manager, but wary as ever he will know Saturday is as good a day as any for a Rebel ambush.

"I’ve been involved in too many battles with Cork down the years to ever take them for granted,” O’Connor said this week with the straightest of faces.

“I mean they clearly have a better squad of players available to them now than they had during the league, they have a good share of players back, good quality players. And they have been very good underage, at minor, under-20, under-21 the last few years, so we’ll never, ever underestimate Cork.

“I know from my past battles with them that they arise to the challenge of playing Kerry always. They obviously want to make a battle out of the game, that’s why they are taking us to Páirc Uí Rinn, and we have to make sure we are up for the battle, and that we’re tuned in properly for the game, not to listen to any sort of loose talk that’s going on because we’re expecting Cork to be very good here, be very competitive, be very motivated and to battle like hell and that’s fine once we are tuned in for that battle.”

Those three losses to Cork that O’Connor presided over were all played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, so privately he might be pleased that the Cork County Board opted to have Ed Sheeran playing on the banks of the Lee this week instead of the Kerry footballers.

It hasn’t been lost on Jack either that that 2012 defeat was Kerry’s last to Cork anywhere in Championship football until his predecessor, Peter Keane, got hijacked at the same venue two years ago.

As we all set off for the Boreenmanna Road next Saturday, Jack O'Connor is probably as happy going there as he would be going down the hill to the bigger, brighter stadium.

O’Connor wouldn’t be drawn this week on his own thoughts as to whether or not he agreed with the Kerry decision to accede to Cork’s request and have the game played in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Knowing O’Connor, he might well have wanted to call Cork’s bluff, but in any event we are where we are now, and that is Páirc Uí Rinn.

The kerfuffle over the venue for the last month has certainly meant that both teams will travel with a certain ‘cause’ or axe to grind.

Cork might have got their way on the venue, but they now have to back up their obstinacy off the field with some minerals on it.

At the very least they have to show that wanting and getting home advantage is worth a lot more to them than if they went up to road to Killarney and took another hockeying.

Kerry might well feel aggrieved too. This fixture was never their home game, but having had a metaphorical gun held to their heads in some respects, O’Connor and his players might well travel with a little more salt in their mouths and wanting to show Cork that it’s not just in Fitzgerald Stadium where they can dish out the heavy hidings.

Kerry are, of course, coming into the game in great shape. Or at least they were five weeks ago when they won the National League Division 1 final pulling up against Mayo, but, again, O’Connor sounds a note of caution.

"Of course, the League was good for us, but it’s parked now. It hasn’t been mentioned. It was great, it was enjoyable and we enjoyed the day and the night [of the final], but we know the championship is at a different level of intensity and that’s where we’re trying to get to now,” he says.

That five-week gap between league and championship can be as much as bad thing as a good thing, as O’Connor knows.

“Look, the way it works and always has to work is we pay a lot in store to what we see at training and the way fellas are going.

"It’s very easy to lose form in five weeks or to gain form in five weeks. The league is probably a better indicator of form because you’re going week to week and if a fella plays well this week he’ll probably more than likely hold on to his place the next week.

"But five weeks is a big gap and fellas can either go out of form or come into form and that’s why the internal football is so important,” he says.

Kerry haven’t played any challenge match, but the manager says the internal training games have been of a very high standard and informative.

How they will inform team selection is anyone’s guess from the outside but suffice it to say Kerry will have a far stronger team on paper – and in recent results – than Cork. There is no getting away from that.

O’Connor named checked a few Cork players that might be due back from injured and be expected to see action on Saturday, but the roll call of Kerry talent will have been duly noted on Leeside too. Clifford, O’Shea, Geaney, White, O’Connor, Foley… And it will be notes too that the Kerry bench will possibly start with names like Spillane, Brosnan, O’Brien, Murphy and Moran on it too.

Cork showed a level of stubbornness and brinkmanship over the last month bordered on the admirable, until they got their way over the venue.

Now it is their time to shut up and put up. However, everything points to Kerry having the last word in and on Páirc Uí Rinn and coming away with another victory over Cork, one on the road for Jack that will be savour as much as any won in Páirc Uí Sheeran.