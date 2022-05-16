Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Comment: Kerry minors perform well in dress rehearsal with Rebels

Despite comprehensive nature of the Kingdom’s win over the old enemy last week, it’s hard to know precisely where they stand, writes John O’Dowd

Kerry star performer Jack Clifford in action against Cork in Austin Stack Park last Thursday evening Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand

Close

Kerry star performer Jack Clifford in action against Cork in Austin Stack Park last Thursday evening Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Kerry star performer Jack Clifford in action against Cork in Austin Stack Park last Thursday evening Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Kerry star performer Jack Clifford in action against Cork in Austin Stack Park last Thursday evening Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

kerryman

John O'Dowd

You get selected for the play or the concert, which is a great achievement in the first place. Then you endure pain-staking hours of rehearsals, day after day, week after week, with the rest of your colleagues. You learn all your lines, practice all your moves, then you wait. And you wait.

You do a good few performances behind closed doors. Some of them go very well, some of them are error-strewn. Some of the cast members are replaced along the way, while others are introduced. Slowly but surely, the time arrives to go out onto the big stage in front of the audience.

Privacy