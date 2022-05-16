Comment: Kerry minors perform well in dress rehearsal with Rebels

You get selected for the play or the concert, which is a great achievement in the first place. Then you endure pain-staking hours of rehearsals, day after day, week after week, with the rest of your colleagues. You learn all your lines, practice all your moves, then you wait. And you wait.

You do a good few performances behind closed doors. Some of them go very well, some of them are error-strewn. Some of the cast members are replaced along the way, while others are introduced. Slowly but surely, the time arrives to go out onto the big stage in front of the audience.

Of course, there are opening night jitters. You find yourself a bit slow to get going, the butterflies are still moving around the stomach. Then somebody nails a particular chapter or verse off to a tee, and the pressure is lifted. The remainder of the evening goes very smoothly, with nothing really happening to trip you up.

The crowd are quite satisfied when the curtain is drawn. They have enjoyed a decent night’s entertainment. They will tell their friends that this group are worth another look, especially with a few prominent members of the cast, or the band, yet to take their place in the thick of the action.

However, as performers, who must always forget the display just given, and look ahead to the next date on the schedule, there is still a touch of uncertainty in the ranks. Were we really that good this evening? Or were we not really tested in any way at all? How would we have got on with a much more critical audience?

That is the possible scenario that the Kerry minor football management team of James Costello, Mark Fitzgerald and Pa McCarthy might have been contemplating this week as they perused over the Munster semi-final against Cork at Austin Stack Park last Thursday night.

While delighted with the 14-point (1-16 to 0-5) opening night victory over the Rebels, it is impossible for the Kingdom to know where they stand heading into the provincial final in a couple of weeks’ time (Wednesday, June 1). The simple truth is that, apart from a competitive first quarter, the rest of the game was a non-event.

You don’t want to go in too heavy on youngsters, especially after such a bad day at the office, and because both Kerry and Cork have rightfully pointed out the imbalances in the system that had led to them entering the season relying on challenge matches for preparation, but this was certainly one of the poorest outings of a Cork underage football team in a long time.

To not even register a point from open play in the whole match (four frees and a converted mark was their paltry return for over 60 minutes of action) says it all about the paucity of their attacking penetration on the night.

Even with the wind in their favour in the first half, they left full-forward Olan O’Donovan isolated on his own, and wouldn’t utilise any direct style of play, which beggared belief, to be honest.

Of course, the anomalies of the minor championship mean that Cork will be set for an immediate rematch with last Thursday’s victors if they manage to come through a potentially tricky back-door trip to Thurles this Thursday. On the evidence of their non-show in Tralee, that is not a foregone conclusion, even if the Rebels are surely far better than they looked last week.

Kerry can only beat what’s put in front of them, however, and, to give them due credit, they accomplished their task very effectively.

Trailing by a point (0-3 to 0-2) after 15 minutes, they hit an unanswered 1-4, against the elements, in an impressive second quarter to put the result beyond doubt, even by the half-time interval (1-6 to 0-3).

The second half tally of 0-10 to 0-2 in Kerry’s favours gives further proof of their overall dominance, and they only shot five wides over the hour which, on a difficult night for kicking, is certainly encouraging.

Captain Cormac Dillon and corner-forward Paddy Lane took the majority of the scoring plaudits (1-13 between them), and they were certainly pretty economical and clinical in their finishing.

Duagh’s Dillon, with the experience of last season under his belt, showed good leadership all through, and was very composed, for the most part, with his free-taking, while Lane, a name that has been mentioned on the grapevine for quite a while, showed his will-o-the-wisp credentials with an impish display that reeked of attacking flair and box-of-tricks unpredictability.

The dynamic duo also combined for the vital 24the minute goal that really settled Kerry, and gave them the platform to go on and take control of the contest, with Lane supplying the assist for Dillon to tap home at the far post, in a move that was made possible by a superb interception as Cork threatened to break out of defence by Fionn Murphy.

The Rathmore number seven was part of an impressive midfield diamond for the winners, with Liam Evans also to the fore in the half-back line, and Eddie Healy handling an awful lot of ball and distributing it intelligently in the centre of the park.

Any further analysis of the Kingdom’s overall defensive credentials will have to wait for another day, though there was clearly potential in the Cork attack, especially Byian Hayes, Gearoid Kearney and the afore-mentioned O’Donovan.

While Dillon and Lane were, indeed, the shooting stars on the night, the best player on the pitch was probably Jack Clifford.

Also a member of the 2021 squad, the St Michael’s/Foilmore talent was an inspirational presence from start to finish, operating away from his full-forward position, but hugely influential nonetheless. His physique, fielding ability, and running power to break lines, looks seriously promising.

For now though, Kerry must wait to prove that they have the consistency to follow up a confidence-building opening night with several encores that tantalise the expectant audience even further.

With the likes of Odhran Ferris, Colm Browne, Evan Boyle and Ian O’Sullivan to, hopefully, return to the fold in the upcoming weeks, the Kingdom management will have more potential strings to their bow.

With a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals already secured, no matter what happens in the Munster Final, this Kerry side will be hoping to keep performing in stadiums for a few more months to come.

The show has just begun. No date is set in stone for the final gig either. That will be confirmed in due course. Get your tickets now for June 1.