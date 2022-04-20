Comment: Another fine mess not of Kerry’s making

He was right, of course he was. It’s not his responsibility to wade into an issue not of his own making, an issue fomented and formulated across the county bounds. Certainly it’s not incumbent upon him to be the one to sort it out.

None of his business is how Jack O’Connor characterised it after the National League final victory over Mayo earlier this month, and you’ve got to have a certain amount of sympathy with his position.

It’s the job of the Kerry manager to win coach players and win football matches. It’s not for him to get bogged down in the minutiae of fixture-making. Or to deal with the internal politics of the Cork senior football panel or their board.

And, yet… it very much is his business. As much as we’re sure he doesn’t want to engage or take his primary focus away from pure football matters, it’s absolutely the purview of the Kerry manager when the viability of the season is at stake.

The Kingdom need the Munster semi-final with Cork to go ahead, otherwise they’re likely to head into the knock-out stages of the All Ireland race desperately undercooked, with just one game in the space of two months ahead of an All Ireland quarter-final (assuming they’d win the Munster final).

Less than ideal would be something of an understatement. As it is already Munster is shaping up to be a fairly low key straightforward sort of exercise for the League champions, with none of the other sides in the province showing the kind of form required to topple the reigning champions.

Still championship is championship, games are games and Kerry need them. Badly.

For both the Kerry football public and players alike there’s got to be a real sense of déjà vu when confronted with this issue. It’s not directly analogous to the Tyrone situation last July, but again events outside of Kerry’s again control threaten to derail their season.

And, again, it looks like it’s incumbent upon Kerry to bend in order to facilitate another county.

The sense now is that to make this clash of the age-old rivals happen Kerry will have to step in, as up to now discussions between the Cork football squad, their board and the Munster Council have come to an impasse.

That Kerry have to be the ones to make another grand gesture is a bit of a disgrace really. This should have been sorted long ago. It absolutely shouldn’t still have been still in the ether two and-a-half weeks before the game is due to be played.

If, as seems likely, the game goes, after all the to-ing and fro-ing, to Páirc Uí Rinn with Kerry’s assent, you’d be half inclined to wonder what the hell it was all about in the first place, all this posturing and chest-thumping.

More than anything you’re kind of left to wonder what the Cork footballers think they’re getting out of the deal?

If Páirc Uí Rinn was being set up as some sort of ambush for Kerry, you’d think they’d have played at least one league game there. You’d worry too that it would knock their focus on the task at hand, concentrating too much on what is essentially a side issue.

Probably the Cork players and management don’t see it that way. Nevertheless we’re left with this nagging notion that the Rebels should be careful for what they wish for.

They might not like Kerry when they’re angry as they’ve some right to be.

Treaty showing no signs of letting up

There’s nothing quite like the Munster hurling championship to beat the cynicism out of you, to get you in the championship spirit.

Even if you were or are halfway sceptical of this new split season, as we have been, Sunday’s fare was enough to leave you positively purring in satisfaction.

After the last couple of months of shadow boxing and glorified challenge matches in the National Hurling League, here for the first time was something with bite, something you could take at face value, something that both sated and whet the appetite all at once.

Both games on Sunday afternoon were a little bit special, each for their own reasons. The curtain-raising match between Waterford and Tipperary in Walsh Park was clearly the superior contest on a purely entertainment level, which is not to say there wasn’t plenty of quality on view either.

In Mark Kehoe a star was born with a pair of top quality goals for the Premier. Noel McGrath glided around the place in his absolute pomp. After a spring of relative struggle, Tipperary have their swagger back.

That it wasn’t quite enough to get over the line against the League champions away from home won’t leave new boss Colm Bonnar too disconsolate.

Tipperary are up and running nicely… and with Clare are coming to Thurles to face Tipp in their first game of the campaign next Sunday afternoon, the home side stand ready to push on. Like we’ve said, mouth-watering stuff.

Somehow still that contest in Semple won’t come close to being the weekend’s most anticipated. For that we turn to Tipperary’s conquerors on the weekend: Waterford and their visit to Limerick.

The Déise men weren’t wholly convincing in places and, yet, when they really had to they had that extra gear to find. Bringing on Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron at the break reminded everyone that they’ve got a bit of depth to go along with their quality, and a resolve that they’re going to need when they match up next Saturday evening with the All Ireland champions in the Gaelic Grounds.

Which, of course, brings us to the main event on Easter Sunday afternoon down by the banks of the lovely river Lee. A rematch of the All Ireland final from last July, which served to remind everyone that Limerick haven’t gone away.

If anything John Kiely’s men look even more fearsome than ever before. The ease with which they disposed of Cork without ever, in our view, hitting top gear, ought to frighten the life out of opposition managers and players alike.

They retain a ferocity in the tackle, a work-rate, sheer size, and more than anything else a will to win.

As Jamesie O’Connor noted, their forwards in particular easily outworked their Cork counterparts, which raises fairly big questions over Cork’s ability to take one of the three play-off spots up for grabs. As of now, they don’t look much like it, especially seeing as they’ve already played their final game of the season on home soil.

Limerick and Waterford remain the big favourites for Munster. Sparks could fly this weekend.

Fermanagh deserve a proper Tailteann Cup

It’s not like you ever truly believed it was possible. It was more so that you were willing them on to keep it going as long as possible. Not through any antipathy to their opponents, just out of that simple desire to see the underdog have their day. Or at the very least their moment in the sun.

For most of the first half Kieran Donnelly’s men were shining brightly in the low slung Enniskillen sun. Seán Quigley impressing, shooting some top quality scores and his team easing out to a three-point lead midway through the half, five points to two.

The home side even had a few chances to maybe raise a green flag against a slightly rusty looking Tyrone side on their return to championship action for the first time since their All Ireland triumph over Mayo last year.

Unsurprisingly, however, the Red Hand’s quality came to the fore with Conor Meyler nabbing a beautiful goal before half-time to take the wind from Fermanagh’s sails.

By the end of the affair Tyrone ran out seven point victors. Fermanagh, with two second half goals underlining their quality, exited the stage with their heads held high, and it was then the realisation hit us: that’s the last we’re going to see of the boys in green in championship action this, eh, summer.

The Ernesiders, on the basis of what we saw on the weekend and on the basis of their championship pedigree, will be a loss to the qualifiers when they finally get underway.

We just hope for their sake that the new Táilteann Cup lives up to its promise. If the teams in it take it sufficiently seriously it could well be a decent competition and maybe even something of a platform for promising sides, such as Fermanagh.

Our fear would be that it will become little more than a rebranded Tommy Murphy Cup. For a competition to have real merit it needs genuine rewards and for a stepping stone competition, it needs to offer to the prospect of progression. That the route back to the Sam Maguire comes in the league rather than the championship feels like a limitation.

Hopefully not. This bunch of Fermanagh men deserve more this season.