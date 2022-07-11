Cometh the hour, cometh Seánie O’Shea

As the age old saying goes, semi-finals are all about winning and that proved the case for Kerry on Sunday.

It was great to get the monkey off the back and finally get a win over Dublin in the championship. After a good first half where they led by five, aided by a lot stronger breeze than one would have realised by looking out the window and see the sun splitting the rocks.

It took a huge kick by Séánie O’Shea against that breeze from the bones of 55 metres with the last kick of the game to get the job done. It was a cometh the hour, cometh the man moment.

Sitting in the Hogan Stand looking on I wasn’t sure if was kickable from that distance, but Séánie cleared the crossbar with plenty to spare. It was reminiscent of how Cluxton won the All Ireland for the Dubs with the last kick of the game in 2011.

It will go down in Kerry folklore as one of the great efforts similar to Maurice Fitzgerald in 2001 when he landed a side-line kick for Kerry against Dublin to level the game in Semple Stadium. Séánie showed all his class and composure and it was a privilege to be there to witness it.

It was great to see Kerry’s big players stand up when it mattered most. David Clifford was immense throughout, especially in the first have where he tormented the Dublin defence. He finished the game with six points, four from play, a mark and a free.

He makes the game look effortless at times and it’s a joy to watch him in full flow. His brother Paudie played the world of ball and chipped in with two points, picking up the man of the match award along the way.

Séánie also had a brilliant first half, the penalty aside, finishing his goal expertly after a good diagonal ball in from David Moran. Penalty taking is something Kerry will be working on in training over the next couple of weeks.

People will say it’s not something you can really work on. It’s a kick of the ball from 11 yards. But it is something that Kerry haven’t mastered since Bryan Sheehan retired in 2016. We seem to have chopped and changed our penalty takers since.

Paul Geaney missed one against Dublin in the drawn final in 2019 and David Clifford and Séánie have also missed since in the league. It didn’t cost Kerry yesterday in the end, but it is something that could make a difference if Kerry were to be awarded another penalty in the final in two weeks time.

Tony Brosnan is probably the best penalty taker on the panel, but chances are he won’t be on the pitch, especially if it were to be got early in the game. It’s something for Jack and the management team to mull over in the lead up to the final as they will want to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Sam is coming back to Kerry in two weeks’ time.

The Kerry defence will again be happy with their afternoon’s work. They conceded a goal to a great finish from Cormac Costello in the 45th minute, but other than that looked pretty solid at the back.

Credit must go to Shane Ryan in the Kerry goal for finding a Kerry man with the last kick-out that ended up with Kerry going down the other end of the pitch and David Clifford drawing the free that led to Kerry’s winning score.

It showed the experience that this Kerry team have gained since 2019 in which they led by a point with a man to spare near the end of the game, but couldn’t see it out. The momentum was with Dublin after drawing level and with the crowd behind them it would have been easy for Shane to go long and make it a 50/50 ball.

Instead, he bided his time and waited for the run of Brian Ó Beagloaich to set up that last chance for Kerry. That extra bit of experience and know how certainly paid dividends on Sunday.

It will be an exciting couple of weeks ahead for the Kerry players. With the split season the final will be upon them before they know it. In years gone by you usually had three weeks of a lead in the All Ireland final.

That’s is now down to two. There will only be time for two or three decent training sessions in between to work on different bits and pieces. Although Kerry got over the line on Sunday they won’t have been overly happy with the performance.

They made hard work of it in the second half and will know that Galway will make it hard for them in the final.

They don’t have the same calibre of player as Kerry, but Pádraic Joyce and Cian O’Neill will do their best to come up with a plan to stifle the Kerry attack and get enough ball into Comer and Walsh to cause Kerry problems.

Jack O’Connor has been in this situation plenty of times in the past with Kerry teams and he will be doing everything in his power to keep players feet on the ground in the lead up to the game.

I was involved in five finals myself as a player, including the replay in 2019, and it’s easy get side tracked with all that’s going on away from the field. Tickets, media gigs and excitement around Kerry from supporters can all lead to you talking your eye off the ball.

Thankfully most of this current panel will have experienced that in 2019 and will know that there’s no All Ireland’s won by beating Dublin in a semi-final. Paul Geaney was after a couple of great games leading onto the Dublin game, but didn’t quite hit those heights on Sunday, Stephen O’Brien similar.

They have been around the block though and could be vital for their experience alone heading into the final. They will feel they have a point to prove against Galway which could be a positive for Kerry heading into the clash.

Gavin White had to come off with what looked like a calf injury towards the end of the game. He may well be a doubt for the final now. He would be a big loss if he was unavailable against Galway.

Hopefully he isn’t as bad as first feared as he adds massive pace to the Kerry half back line. However Kerry have a great replacement in Paul Murphy. Man of the match in the 2014 final, he’s been there and done it.

He played well on Sunday when introduced and won’t be found wanting if White doesn’t make the final. But that’s for another day, for now we will enjoy Sunday’s victory and look forward to the build up to the final.