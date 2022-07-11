Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 24.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cometh the hour, cometh Seánie O’Shea

Shane Enright

The Kerry defence really impressed our All-Star winning columnist, who says the Kingdom’s big names stood up to be counted

Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

kerryman

As the age old saying goes, semi-finals are all about winning and that proved the case for Kerry on Sunday.

It was great to get the monkey off the back and finally get a win over Dublin in the championship. After a good first half where they led by five, aided by a lot stronger breeze than one would have realised by looking out the window and see the sun splitting the rocks.

Privacy