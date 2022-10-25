Collins goalkeeping heroics earns Tralee CBS narrow Corn Uí Mhuirí win against St Flannan’s

CORN UI MHUIRÍ (Munster U-19 ‘A’ SFC) ROUND 1

Tralee CBS 1-9

St Flannan's, Ennis 0-10

Tralee CBS got their Corn Uí Mhuirí campaign off to a winning start, but only just, against a typically tough St Flannan’s side at Ballyagran on Monday in wet and testing conditions. The Green had to rely on some goalkeeping heroics from Sean Collins to keep them in this game, with the no.1 denying the Ennis school with two brilliant saves in particular.

The game’s only goal went CBS’s way, coming in the first few minutes when wing back Colm Browne surged forward to crack the the St Flannan’s goal, with Collins denying Darren Keane a goal at the other end moments later.

Tralee led 1-1 to 0-3 after 15 minutes, but a strong second quarter from the Clare students had them leading 0-7 to 1-2 at half time, with Darragh Cunnane (free) and Luke Rochford pointing for The Green.

Rochford’s secomnd point early in the new half halved the deficit, but when Luca Cleary won a penalty for St Flannan’s CBS looked in real bother, but Collins pulled off another great save to stop Darren Cleary’s well struck spot kick.

Tralee points from Cunnane and Jerh Brosnan saw them go 1-5 to 0-7 ahead, before the Clare side wrestled back the lead with a brace of points, but The Green finished strong with scores from Jake Foley, Cunnane and two from Browne to eke how a hard-earned win.

TRALEE CBS: S Collins; B Hamilton, B Donnellan, N Rogers; J O’Donoghue, C White, C Browne 1-2; J Foley 0-1, S McElligott; E Cahill, J Brosnan 0-1, R Carroll; A McDonagh, D Cunnane 0-3 (3f), L Rochford 0-2. Subs: B Hannifin for E Cahill (ht), R O’Driscoll for A McDonagh (33), M Lenihan for S McElligott (46), J Lynch for R Carroll (46), A Kerins for J Foley (inj 54).

DUNLOE CUP QUARTER-FINAL (Kerry Schools U-16 ½ Football)

St. Brendans Killarney 5-13

Presentation Milltown 1-7

St Brendan’s were full value for their win in this Dunloe Cup quarter-final, but in all fairness the scoreline isn't any fair reflection on what was a great effort by Milltown, who were desperately unlucky with goal chances at both ends of the field.

Gavin Cronin and lively Oisin Fleming put St Brendan’s in front before Gearóid Evans, who was outstanding throughout, opened Milltown's account. Good work by Fleming saw Josh Bowler goal for St Brendan’s and Fleming added a point straight after.

Michael Byrne replied for Milltown but, with Oran O'Neill excelling in midfield, St Brendan’s added further points from Gavin Cronin, James Dempsey, and Joey McCarthy. Gearóid Evan won and converted a free kick before giving a great through ball to Gearóid Quirke for a great goal to make it 1-6 to 1-3. Oisin Fleming gave a great pass for Gavin Cronin to point before a speculative Joey McCarthy effort dipped low into the net – more luck than anything else. Fleming and Ryan Carey traded points to leave St. Brendans 2-8 to 1-4 ahead at the break.

Good build-up by Darragh Stack teed up Fionn Daly for St Brendan’s third goal, while Milltown had an effort blocked at the other end, although Cian O'Brien did pick off a nice point. However, Joey McCarthy fed Josh Bowler for another St Brendan’s green flag. James Dempsey (free) and Killain Slattery pointed, while Slattery was only denied a goal by a great block from Seán Maher.

Aaron Buckley and James Dempsey (2) added points for The Sem. Milltown could rue their luck when Evans set up Ryan Carey for a cracking goal, only for play to be called back for an earlier free. A minute later Evans crashed a great effort off the woodwork. Just before the finish Josh Bowler completed his hat-trick for the victors as they go through to the semi-final.

St. Brendans: Kacper Robak,Brian Walsh, Cian Mulcahy, Henry Walsh, Cian Fleming, Darragh Stack, Fionn Daly (1-0), Oran O'Neill, Adam Byrne, James Dempsey 0-5 (2f), Joey McCarthy (1-1), Luke Doolan, Gavin Cronin (0-3), Josh Bowler (3-0), Oisin Fleming (0-3). Subs: Aaron Buckley (0-1), Seán Maher, Emmett Spillane, Diarmuid Furlong, Liam Hennigan.

Presentation Milltown: Tom O'Dowd, Michael O'Sullivan, Michael Lynch, Matthew Rogers, Eoghan Bolger, Dylan Corcoran, Gearóid Quirke (1-0), Cian O'Brien (0-1), Ryan Carey (0-1), Michael Byrne (0-1), Gearóid Evans 0-4 (2f), Killian Slattery (0-1), Aaron O'Sullivan, James Clifford, Liam O'Dowd. Subs: Kevin Coffey, Eoin Corbett, John Murphy, Brian Mangan, Kyle Vincent.

Results

Dunloe Cup Quarter-finals

Tralee CBS 1-15 St. Pats Castleisland 0-16

St. Michaels Listowel 4-10 IS Killorglin 0-6

Mercy Mounthawk 4-7 PS Chorca Dhuibhne 2-10

St. Brendans Killarney 5-13 Pres Milltown 1-8

Joe O'Connor Cup Quarter-final

PS Inbhearr Sceine 4-17 Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale 0-3