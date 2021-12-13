Collins and O’Connor central to sending Kilmoyley to Munster final meeting with Courcey Rovers

Kilmoyley's Adrian Royle and Micheal Harney, Dunhill, get tangled up in a scramble for possession of the sliotar during the Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork. Photo by Jim Coughlan

MUNSTER CLUB INTERMEDIATE HURLING SEMI-FINAL

Kilmoyley 1-12

Dunhill (Waterford) 2-7

While they were put to the pin of their collar to prevail, Kilmoyley were full value for their victory over Dunhill in a gripping Munster Club Intermediate hurling championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn last Sunday. The win puts the Kerry senior champions into a Munster Intermediate final for the first time since 2016 when they were beaten by seven points by Lismore from Waterford.

Kilmoyley will take on Cork intermediate champions Courcey Rovers in the final in mid-January, and will be just the fourth Kerry side to contest the provincial final, after that 2016 appearance by themselves, and two final defeats by Ballyduff in 2011 and 2012.

Leading by 1-7 to 1-5 at half-time last Sunday, the Kilmoyley certainly began to shape up like winners after stretching their advantage to five points courtesy of scores from Adrian Royle, Tom Murnane and Mossie O’Connor within ten minutes of the resumption.

They were rocked back on their heels, however, when Dunhill full-forward Shane Casey set substitute Ben Gallagher up for a goal that cut the gap to the minimum at the three-quarter stage.

After the impressive Casey equalised, the Waterford kingpins appeared to have considerable momentum behind them inside the last ten minutes.

It is testimony to Kilmoyley’s immense character and resolve, then, that they managed to regain the initiative on the run-in when Daniel Collins posted a brace of scores, the first from a free, which served to separate the sides at the finish.

That Collins should have the satisfaction of tilting the issue in Kilmoyley’s favour when the crunch came was entirely fitting as he had a massive game at centre-forward. He wasn’t lacking able accomplices up front, most notably in Mossie O’Connor, who finished with 1-3 to this credit, despite operating in a depleted inside line of attack for most of the hour.

The reason why Kilmoyley were numerically disadvantaged near goal was because they chose to use corner-forward Darragh Nolan as a third midfielder in the first half. It was a tactic that brought mixed results in that Nolan did this bit to give Kilmoyley an edge around the midfield, where Paudie O’Connor was particularly influential, but they found it difficult to make headway up front before the break.

They had made the running from the outset, with Mossie O’Connor, placed by Daniel Collins, getting them off the mark before Collins tacked on the next two scores.

It was Shane Casey who took much of the wind from Kilmoyley’s sails when plucking a Cillian Bonnar delivery from the clouds to shoot a fine individual goal in the 15th minute.

Full-back Davin Phelan, with a booming score from distance, quickly nudged Dunhill ahead for the first time, and they weren’t to fall behind again until Daniel Collins placed Mossie O’Connor for a point that made it 0-7 to 1-3 in the 30th minute.

Aside from Shane Casey, Dunhill were well served up front by corner-forward Eamonn Murphy and wing-forward Cillian Bonnar, prompting Kilmoyley to switch Darragh Nolan on to the latter as the first-half drew to a close.

Now it was wing-back Tom Murnane who operated unattended around midfield for Kilmoyley, and it worked out well when his probing delivery was deftly touched to the net by Mossie O’Connor deep in stoppage time.

O’Connor’s strike completed the first-half scoring, which meant the winners went in at the interval with their tails up.

It was a further boost for Kilmoyley when Darragh Nolan began to curb Cillian Bonnar’s influence before the Kerry standard-bearers adopted an orthodox formation ten minutes into the second half.

In came Matt Flannery at wing-back where he also kept Cillian Bonnar in check, while Nolan moved to his selected position at corner-foward, and Kilmoyley’s prospects took on a rosy hue after they moved five points ahead.

Their defence appeared to be growing in stature, with Flannery, Dougie Fitzell and James Godley on top in the half-back line, and Donal Kennedy, Colman Savage and Flor McCarthy looking increasingly assured in front of dependable custodian John B O’Halloran.

The threat from Shane Casey hadn’t gone away, however, and he almost single-handedly rekindled Dunhill’s fading hopes, setting the scene for a nail-biting finale in the process.

A foul on substitute Robert Collins allowed Daniel Collins to restore the lead to Kilmoyley in the 54th minute, but, while they put in the stronger finish, faulty shooting prevented them from tightening the screw in the closing stages.

Daniel Collins dropped one good opportunity into the hand of the Dunhill ‘keeper, but he quickly made amends when landing a spectacular point from close to the left touchline.

It was unquestionably the best score of the match, putting the finishing touch to a compelling Kilmoyley performance that has earned them a place in the provincial decider.

KILMOYLEY: JB O’Halloran; D Kennedy, C Savage, F McCarthy; J Godley, D Fitzell, T Murnane 0-1; K McCarthy, P O’Connor; J Brick, D Collins 0-7 (3f), D McCarthy; D Nolan, A Royle 0-1, M O’Connor 1-3. Subs: M Flannery for Brick 39, R Collins for Nolan 51.

DUNHILL: D Carey; J Fenton, D Phelan 0-2, W Hally; S McDonald, M Harney, C Quinn; D Murray, C Halley; C Bonnar, T Casey, M Murphy; D Power, S Casey 1-2 (0-1 ‘65’), E Murphy 0-3. Subs: E Casey for T Casey, 17, J Sage for C Hally, 41, D Swift for McDonald, 41, B Gallagher 1-0 for Power, 41, McDonnell for Fenton, 52.

Referee: N Wall (Cork)