Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Collective effort most encouraging thing about Kerry's bounce-back victory over Armagh

John O'Dowd

When the Orchard took a late lead Kerry could have wilted, instead they pushed hard for the line

Tadhg Morley of Kerry is tackled by Tiernan Kelly of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Armagh at Austin Stack Park Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tadhg Morley of Kerry is tackled by Tiernan Kelly of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Armagh at Austin Stack Park Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tadhg Morley of Kerry is tackled by Tiernan Kelly of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Armagh at Austin Stack Park Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tadhg Morley of Kerry is tackled by Tiernan Kelly of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Armagh at Austin Stack Park Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

kerryman

When Kerry defenders Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan had an unfortunate accidental collision to allow Jarly óg Burns the freedom of the park to fire Armagh into a 65th minute lead at Austin Stack Park on Saturday night, they weren’t the only individuals with potential headaches to solve.

Despite the return of David Clifford and Seán O’Shea to the Kingdom’s attacking division, the visitors hadn’t read the script that the home faithful in the crowd of 11,603 had demanded to read. They were no lambs to the slaughter against hungry wolves ravenous for prey.

Privacy