Collective effort most encouraging thing about Kerry's bounce-back victory over Armagh

When Kerry defenders Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan had an unfortunate accidental collision to allow Jarly óg Burns the freedom of the park to fire Armagh into a 65th minute lead at Austin Stack Park on Saturday night, they weren’t the only individuals with potential headaches to solve.

Despite the return of David Clifford and Seán O’Shea to the Kingdom’s attacking division, the visitors hadn’t read the script that the home faithful in the crowd of 11,603 had demanded to read. They were no lambs to the slaughter against hungry wolves ravenous for prey.

Paudie Clifford had just been replaced in the previous minute, O’Shea and Clifford junior were struggling to release themselves from the shackles of the Orchard county’s defensive system, Paul Geaney was watching from the stand, and Darragh Roche had earlier taken up his seat on the bench.

In truth, this had been an absolutely textbook display by Armagh in stopping Kerry from ever getting into full flow. With Barry McCambridge sticking limpet-like to David Clifford, and Aaron McKay as an almost permanent sweeper in front of them, the Footballer-of-the-Year’s influence was reduced.

Of course, the Kingdom captain had his moments (especially in that unselfish, creative way of his that sets up scores for others), but with his shooting radar slightly off, and with O’Shea well policed by Aidan Forker, the pressure was now on other players to come to the fore.

Kieran McGeeney’s side had set out their stall from the start. Even with the elements in their favour in the first half, they often operated with just a single presence up front. When the sides retired at the break on equal terms, 0-6 apiece, it appeared that this plan was in danger of backfiring.

However, as the wind died on the resumption, Armagh stuck to their task. They were disciplined for the most part, they were focused, they kept their concentration, and the cat-and-mouse tactics continued. If Kerry were hoping for the contest to open up to some degree, they were sadly mistaken.

Therefore, with only three points on the board in a half hour (Tadhg Morley the only scorer from play), Jack O’Connor’s charges were undoubtedly staring down the barrel of a third reversal in four league games after Burns made his watching father, and new GAA President Jarlath, proud with the lead point.

With a trip to Omagh looming on the horizon this weekend, the defending league and All-Ireland champions simply couldn’t countenance defeat. That had been their attitude all evening, and yet their biggest nightmare was in danger of becoming a reality. Who was going to step up to the plate?

A foul on O’Shea gave Clifford the opportunity to level things again with his fourth pointed free but, in the very dramatic closing stages, it was the Kerry super-subs who stood up and were counted. When the need was greatest, they didn’t shirk from the task at hand.

Tony Brosnan, with a stunning left-footed score from a very difficult angle, and Dónal O’Sullivan, with an intelligent, punched effort when he could have gone for goal, gave Kerry a two-point cushion for the first time since the 21st minute, and they were, ultimately, the match-winning interventions.

When you consider that both players had been dropped from the starting fifteen after the disappointing team performance in Castlebar the previous weekend, their positive responses, and that of fellow substitute Micheál Burns, to their demotions, will have truly heartened the Kingdom brains trust.

While emerging victorious in a titanic confrontation, especially in the manner in which it was achieved on Saturday night, will have immediately just been greeted with a sense of relief by O’Connor and his management team, they will have been deeply encouraged by other aspects of the narrow win.

As the Dromid Pearses man pinpointed in the post-match interviews, this game was not about tactics, it was about attitude. Kerry hadn’t played with any aggression or intensity against Mayo. They made it easy for their opponents. Going toe-to-toe with Armagh in the physical stakes was non-negotiable.

Not alone did the home team stand up to such a stern examination of their current stomach for the battle, they showed admirable self-restraint and patience to keep frustration away from the door when it could have built to a crescendo against as well-oiled a defensive machine as they have encountered in a long time.

With the scenario of the two Cliffords and O’Shea being held to a single point from play between the trio, many people would have expected a defeat to be the almost automatic outcome to such a statistic. Yet, by doing just about enough to edge over the finishing line by a neck, the squad’s strength-in-depth and collective belief has been bolstered.

While Brosnan and O’Sullivan have, rightly, taken the majority of the plaudits for their late, late cameos, the input of Stefan Okunbor and Barry Dan O’Sullivan cannot be discounted. Important cogs in the wheel on the night, they certainly did themselves a power of good in the selection pecking order.

The Na Gaeil man brought an athleticism, and added muscle, to the half-back line in his first Allianz League start. Picking up Armagh dangerman Rian O’Neill for long spells, Okunbor was always solid and assertive. Once he gets more football under the belt in the coming months, he will improve further.

The Dingle midfielder, like Jack Barry alongside him, put in a Trojan shift. With his overall fitness levels clearly being enhanced every week after his return from the inter-county wilderness, O’Sullivan kicked a point, provided the assist for two others, and has already justified his recall to the squad.

Overall, it was the combined team ethic that was key on Saturday. Jason Foley gave an exhibition of full-back play, especially in the first half, Morley’s driving runs from centre-back were also crucial at different stages, while the likes of Dara Moynihan and Adrian Spillane ran themselves into the ground.

Yes, the whole game wasn’t pretty, but it was never going to be, once the Armagh in-game formation was clear to see. By eventually having to win a game in a different way than what would be their normal modus operandi, Kerry may well have gained more than the two league points that were picked up.

Of course, after a loss-win-loss-win set of results in this campaign, consistency is now the next challenge. With Tyrone perched at the bottom of the table, expect another dogfight this Sunday. Achieving back-to-back league triumphs will be difficult, but at least the Kingdom have a spring in their step heading north.

As for Armagh, there’s maybe just one question to ponder this week: Did they put just a little too much emphasis on stopping Kerry, to such an extent that they ended up stopping themselves from taking a prestigious scalp?