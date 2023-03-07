Colin Walsh to miss Kerry hurlers’ trip to Kildare

Kerry hurler Colin Walsh has been ruled out of this weekend's National League clash with Kildare in Newbridge Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The Kerry senior hurlers have been dealt a blow with the news that Ballyheigue star Colin Walsh is set to miss the trip to Newbridge for this weekend’s crunch National League Division 2A clash with Kildare.

Walsh, who started at half-forward against Offaly in Fitzgerald Stadium in the previous round, is joined on the injury list by Brandon Barrett, who has yet to return to full fitness, and Lixnaw man Conor O‘Keeffe, another starter from the Killarney game.

“Brandon is out injured, as is Conor O’Keeffe just out injured as well and Colin Walsh. All with slight things, coming back soon, but none of them will feature against Kildare,” Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy told The Kerryman on Tuesday.

The loss of Walsh will be keenly felt as he certainly brought something a little bit different to the table against the Faithful last time out. Certainly the Kingdom looked a more coherent force with him in the side than out of it. His loss will be keenly felt.

“He definitely brings something,” Molumphy explained.

"His pace, his ability to turn on a sixpence. Last year he was finding his feet he really came into it, but this year I think he’s taking on more of a leadership role and being part of our leadership committee. He’s really showing, but hopefully we can get out of this injury and get him back for the business side of the league.”

Even with the loss of Barrett, O’Keeffe and Walsh the Kingdom have recently welcomed back players such as Jordan Conway and Gavin Dooley from the long-term injury list.

“Our biggest thing we’re happy with now is the strength of the panel,” Molumphy continued.

"The panel is after getting stronger. It’s as difficult picking a panel as a team now which is a great thing. That’s what you want. Even with injuries you have guys waiting to come in and take their place and hopefully keep that jersey.

"It’s a big thing to put that emphasis on the panel and, my god, we’ve a much stronger panel this year.”