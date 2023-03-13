Co-captain Jack McElligott says semi-final drama really helped St Patrick’s Castleisland in All-Ireland final

St Pat's Castleisland co-captain Jack McElligott (6), and Cathal Brosnan (9), in action against Adam Matthews and David Curtis of O'Carolan College, during the All-Ireland Colleges SFC 'C' final in Carlow. Photo by Gerry Shanahan

Knocknagoshel club football Jack McElligott – and St Patrick’s Castleisland co-captain with his two brother Cathal – showed true leadership from the centre half back position and, along with Cathal, gave a powerful performance for his team as his school won the All-Ireland PPS SFC ‘C’ final in Carlow.

The epic nature of St Patrick’s All-Ireland semi-final win, when it took an extra-time goal in the last second to win the game, really stood to the team in the final McElligott said.

“The semi-final stood to us unbelievably. We knew after extra-time the last day that we were able to keep going for seventy or eighty minutes and we knew that if we were there within touching distance at the end of the game that we’d be able to pull it out of the fire,” he said.

“We knew today that if we were within a close distance in the second half that we’d be able to bring that fight that dug us out of a hole last week and thankfully we dug it out again today and got over the line.

“John O’Connor’s first goal was the exact same as last week in extra time; he got a fist to the ball and it was a carbon copy here today when he beat the goalie to the flick; two unbelievable goals.

“We’re a small school but we’ve a rake of good footballers and thanks to Mr McCarthy for training us unbelievably all year and that got us over the line today. For such a small school it’s absolutely unbelievable,” said a delighted McElligott.