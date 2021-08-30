Club championships back with a bang this weekend

Action in the 2020 intermediate championship resumes this weekend after a break of nearly eleven months. Pictured in action last year are Rathmore's Brendan O'Keeffe and Laune Rangers' John Tyther Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

After the Kingdom’s defeat at the hands of Tyrone last Saturday evening, the County Board have wasted no time getting the club championships – last year’s and this year’s both –back up and running. The necessity to play games in what – even with two more weeks as a result of Kerry’s defeat – is a very tight schedule makes this weekend’s glut of fixtures an inevitability.

Contingencies in place in the event of Kerry defeat have been implemented with next weekend seeing action in last year’s intermediate championship – both semi-finals and a relegation play-off – last year’s premier junior championship – the final and a relegation play-off – and last year's novice championship final between Asdee and Cromane.

As well as those games the 2021 championship will get underway with games in the senior club championship, the intermediate championship, the premier junior and junior championships. That’s on top of the two senior hurling championship semi-finals, which were already scheduled for this weekend.

Top billing this weekend is the 2020 premier junior final between Ballydonoghue and Gneeveguilla, followed by the intermediate semi-finals between Castleisland Desmonds and Spa, and Na Gaeil and Beaufort.

Meanwhile, what can be played in the 2021 championships is being played, with some games dependant on this weekend's 2020 results. For example Dr Crokes await the winners of the intermediate final on Sunday, September 19 at 2.30pm.

Fixtures

Saturday, September 4

2020 Intermediate Play-off

St Marys v Waterville, Waterville 5pm

2021 Intermediate Club Championship

Group 1

Dromid Pearses v Kilcummin, Beaufort 6pm

Group 3

Currow v Glenbeigh/G’car, Miltown 6pm

2021 Premier Junior

Group 1

Keel v St Pats, John Mitchels 6pm

Group 3

St Senans v Churchill, Strand Rd 6pm

2021 Junior Club Championship

Group 3

Lispole v Cordal, 6pm

Group 4

Knocknagoshel v Duagh, 6pm

Saturday, September 5

2020 Junior Premier Football Championship Final

Gneeveguilla v Ballydonoghue, Austin Stack Park 6pm

2020 Intermediate Semi-Final

Na Gaeil v Beaufort, Fitzgerald Stadium 4pm

Castleisland Desmonds v Spa, Kilcummin 2.30pm

2020 Junior Premier Football Relegation Play-off

Firies v Ballyduff, Connolly Park 2.30pm

2020 Novice Football Championship Final

Cromane v Asdee, Ballymac 2.30pm

2021 Senior Club Champioship

Group 1

Austin Stacks v Killarney Legion, Castleisland 2.30pm

Kerins O Rahillys v Dingle, Annascaul 2.30pm

Group 3

Templenoe v Kenmare Shamrocks, Lewis Rd 1.30pm

2021 Intermediate Club Championship

Group 4

Laune Rgs v An Ghaeltacht, Keel 2.30pm

2021 Premier Junior

Group 1

Annascaul v Brosna, Blennerville 2.30pm

Group 2

Listry v Ballymac, Cordal 2.30pm

Group 4

St Mls/F’more v Listowel Emmets, Farranfore 2.30pm

2021 Junior Club Championship

Group 1

Kilgarvan v Beale, 2.30pm

Moyvane v Sneem/D’nane, 2.30pm

Group 4

Scartaglin v Tarbert, 2.30pm