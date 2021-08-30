Club championships back with a bang this weekend

After the Kingdom’s defeat at the hands of Tyrone last Saturday evening, the County Board have wasted no time getting the club championships – last year’s and this year’s both –back up and running. The necessity to play games in what – even with two more weeks as a result of Kerry’s defeat – is a very tight schedule makes this weekend’s glut of fixtures an inevitability.
Contingencies in place in the event of Kerry defeat have been implemented with next weekend seeing action in last year’s intermediate championship – both semi-finals and a relegation play-off – last year’s premier junior championship – the final and a relegation play-off – and last year's novice championship final between Asdee and Cromane.
As well as those games the 2021 championship will get underway with games in the senior club championship, the intermediate championship, the premier junior and junior championships. That’s on top of the two senior hurling championship semi-finals, which were already scheduled for this weekend.
Top billing this weekend is the 2020 premier junior final between Ballydonoghue and Gneeveguilla, followed by the intermediate semi-finals between Castleisland Desmonds and Spa, and Na Gaeil and Beaufort.
Meanwhile, what can be played in the 2021 championships is being played, with some games dependant on this weekend's 2020 results. For example Dr Crokes await the winners of the intermediate final on Sunday, September 19 at 2.30pm.
Fixtures
Saturday, September 4
2020 Intermediate Play-off
St Marys v Waterville, Waterville 5pm
2021 Intermediate Club Championship
Group 1
Dromid Pearses v Kilcummin, Beaufort 6pm
Group 3
Currow v Glenbeigh/G’car, Miltown 6pm
2021 Premier Junior
Group 1
Keel v St Pats, John Mitchels 6pm
Group 3
St Senans v Churchill, Strand Rd 6pm
2021 Junior Club Championship
Group 3
Lispole v Cordal, 6pm
Group 4
Knocknagoshel v Duagh, 6pm
Saturday, September 5
2020 Junior Premier Football Championship Final
Gneeveguilla v Ballydonoghue, Austin Stack Park 6pm
2020 Intermediate Semi-Final
Na Gaeil v Beaufort, Fitzgerald Stadium 4pm
Castleisland Desmonds v Spa, Kilcummin 2.30pm
2020 Junior Premier Football Relegation Play-off
Firies v Ballyduff, Connolly Park 2.30pm
2020 Novice Football Championship Final
Cromane v Asdee, Ballymac 2.30pm
2021 Senior Club Champioship
Group 1
Austin Stacks v Killarney Legion, Castleisland 2.30pm
Kerins O Rahillys v Dingle, Annascaul 2.30pm
Group 3
Templenoe v Kenmare Shamrocks, Lewis Rd 1.30pm
2021 Intermediate Club Championship
Group 4
Laune Rgs v An Ghaeltacht, Keel 2.30pm
2021 Premier Junior
Group 1
Annascaul v Brosna, Blennerville 2.30pm
Group 2
Listry v Ballymac, Cordal 2.30pm
Group 4
St Mls/F’more v Listowel Emmets, Farranfore 2.30pm
2021 Junior Club Championship
Group 1
Kilgarvan v Beale, 2.30pm
Moyvane v Sneem/D’nane, 2.30pm
Group 4
Scartaglin v Tarbert, 2.30pm