Club Championship: Firies and Knocknagoshel the leading fancies for Junior

Firies will be hoping to bounce back from defeat to Castlegregory in last year’s final Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

There’s none of these club championships in the Kingdom easy to win. Just ask Annascaul who took a good few stabs at winning this championship before finally making the breakthrough.

For about three years the West Kerry men were fairly warm favourites, but they just couldn’t get over that final hurdle. The old adage that you need to lose one, to win one, certainly applied in spades to Annascaul.

The same thing went for their neighbours in Castlegregory who lost the 2020 final to Annascaul before going on to win last year’s championship to Firies… will history repeat itself for a third year on-the-trot?

Certainly that’s what they’ll be hoping for out Farranfore way after a very successful few months in the County League. The East Kerry men securing Division 2 status for next season following a 2-10 to 0-10 play-off success over Brosna just the other week.

That puts them as the top-ranked side in the championship in terms of league status and probably installs them as favourites for the title this time around.

They’re in a group (Group 3) with three Shannon Rangers outfits – Beale, Asdee and Tarbert. Asdee having been relegated down to Division 6 probably won’t be challenging for a place in the quarter-finals, but Tarbert seem to be moving nicely this year, while Beale are a little more up and down there’s talent in the Ballybunion outfit.

In Group 1 Reenard will probably be the favourites having managed to retain their status in Division 3. They’re up against Cromane (who were quietly impressive in Division 4), Scartaglin (relegated from Division 4) and Moyvane (solidly mid-table in Division 5).

Group 2 sees Division 4 Cordal as the group favourites, but Sneem/Derrynane had a really fine campaign in Division 5 and won’t want for confidence. Ballylongford, however, were mired in a relegation dog-fight from the same division which wouldn’t be massively encouraging, while Lios Póil seem to be pointing in the right direction again after a couple of difficult seasons.

The final group, Group 4, has a strong North Kerry flavour to it. Duagh are traditionally a very capable championship side and have enjoyed some decent runs in this competition in the last number of years, but their league for was disappointing in their relegation from Division 4 as basement side.

They had one or two notable wins – they beat Castlegregory in Castle for instance – but despite doing okay in most games they didn’t really have the firepower (despite a strong goal-scoring record) to get the wins they needed.

Finuge were disappointing enough too this year in Division 5, not coming very close to promotion, so it’s hard to imagine them making the breakthrough at club level (with the proviso that they are a good championship side).

Kilgarvan actually finished below Finuge in the table, but maybe with less of a split focus with hurling (and Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan more often available) they can challenge here. Knocknagoshel though have the look of a dark horse for the championship.

They’ve done really well this year in winning promotion to Division 3 and have proven themselves doughty challengers at this level often enough to be considered serious contenders. They’re capable of doing it. Depending on how the draw plays out, anyone for a Firies v Knockagoshel final?

Group 1: Scartaglen, Cromane, Reenard, Moyvane

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, July 30

Scartaglen v Cromane, Scartaglen 7pm

Sunday, July 31

Moyvane v Renard, Moyvane 2pm

Group 2: Sneem/Derrynane, Ballylongford, Cordal, Lios Póil

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, July 30

Sneem/Derrynane v Cordal, Derrynane 2pm

Sunday, July 31

Lios Póil v Ballylongford, Lios Póil 2pm

Group 3: Asdee, Beale, Firies, Tarbert

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, July 30

Asdee v Firies, Asdee 7.30pm

Sunday, July 31

Tarbert v Beale, Tarbert 2pm



Group 4: Duagh, Finuge, Knocknagoshel, Kilgarvan

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, July 30

Knocknagoshel v Kilgarvan, Knocknagosel 7pm

Sunday, July 31

Duagh v Fingue, Duagh 2pm