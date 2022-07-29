Club Championship: Castleisland Desmonds the favourites for intermediate grade

To our mind at least, the intermediate club championship is the big one. The best of the club championships. Having the perfect balance between competitiveness – it’s fairly cut-throat – and quality – these are fairly big guns.

Indeed, in pretty much any other county most of these clubs would probably be senior clubs. Kerry having only eight senior clubs is an outlier and makes for a brilliant intermediate championship.

It also makes it devilishly difficult to win. It means that once relegated to it, it’s hard to get back to senior level. As heavy-hitting clubs like John Mitchels, Laune Rangers and Rathmore have learned to their cost. It’ll be interesting to see how Killarney Legion far in that regard. The Dirreen outfit were relegated last year, and really could have no complaints about it either.

Still having been a senior club for a lengthy spell, they’ll want back up right away. It’ll be interesting to see if they can bounce back. They start against a Laune Rangers side whose trajectory would appear to be in the ascendant.

True the Killorglin men failed to win promotion from Division 2 – despite not having a county player involved at senior level – and Legion were comfortably enough in mid-table, but it should be an telling contest when they meet in round 1 of Group 2 this weekend.

They’re joined in that group by Dromid Pearses (who maintained Division 3 status despite Graham O’Sullivan’s absence) and John Mitchels (relegated from Division 2).

For potential outright winners it could well emerge from Group 3 which is a bit of a group of death with Castleisland Desmonds, Kilcummin, An Ghaeltacht and Glenbeig/Glencar in competition.

Desmonds might be a lot of people’s fancies for outright success on the back of the momentum they’ve build up in the last two years. They made it to the semi-finals last year of this competition, won a pair of North Kerry championships last autumn/winter and this year franked that progress with outright success in Division 2.

The North Kerry men pipped Kilcummin to that Division 2 crown recently enough, but the narrow margin of that title battle suggests there shouldn’t be too much in it again here. Kilcummin know how to get the job done at this level, that’s a help.

An Ghaeltacht without their county players for the most part did get relegated from Division 1, but Brian Ó Beaglaoich is a huge figure for them. After their epic with Castleisland last year in the quarter-finals they ought not be too far away.

The introduction of the quarter-finals does take a little of the tension from the groups to be honest, but with such a glut of talent in that group it’s no harm more than one club gets to emerge.

In Group 1 last year’s runners-up Beaufort will face off against the newly-promoted Gneeveguilla who had a storming campaign in Division 1, Ballydonoghue and Currow. The Mid Kerry men will be doubly determined to bounce back after last year’s shock defeat to Na Gaeil.

Group 4 is an interesting one too with an on-the-march Milltown/Castlemaine fresh from promotion going up against Division 3 champions Glenflesk (fired by Darragh Roche), St Marys and regular ante post fancies Rathmore.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if they powered their way to the knock-out phase again this year and, maybe, this will be the year they make that break back through to the senior grade.

Certainly they’ll be in the mix, but something tells us that the Desmonds are the ones to watch here. With the Big Mo behind them they could be hard stopped.

Group 1: Currow, Ballydonoghue, Gneeveguilla, Beaufort

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, July 30

Beaufort v Currow, Spa 7pm

Sunday, August 7

Ballydonoghue v Gneeveguilla, Brosna 1pm

Group 2: Laune Rangers, Dromid Pearses, Killarney Legion, John Mitchels

Round 1 Fixtures

Sunday, July 31

Killarney Legion v Laune Rangers, Beaufort 2pm

Saturday, August 6

Dromid Pearses v John Mitchels, Glenbeigh 7pm

Group 3: An Ghaeltacht, Kilcummin, Castleisland Desmonds, Glenbeigh/Glencar

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, August 6

Castleisland Desmonds v Kilcummin, Currow 7pm

Sunday, August 7

An Gaeltacht v Glenbeigh/Glencar, Keel 1pm



Group 4: Milltown /Castlemaine, St Marys, Glenflesk, Rathmore

Round 1 Fixtures

Sunday, July 31

Rathmore v St Mary’s, Glenbeigh 2pm

Saturday, August 6

Milltown/Castlemaine v Glenflesk, Fossa 7pm

