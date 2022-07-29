Club Championship: Ballymacelligott and Fossa the favourites for Premier Junior

Ballymacelligott played Division 1 football this year and retained their status for next season, meaning they’re amongst the favourites for the Premier Junior title Photo by Tom O’Donoghue

Along with the Intermediate the Premier Junior crown is one of the most prestigious competition on the domestic calendar. The prize at stake is not just the silverware on offer, of course, it’s also the entrée to Munster and potential All Ireland glory.

Like the Intermediate, the competitiveness is off the charts making it next to near impossible to call a winner before the championship gets underway. That said having a couple of Cliffords on board will almost immediately vault Fossa to the top of most people’s assessments.

Even without them they’ve made good progress this year, topping Division 4 and with Éamonn Fitzmaurice still involved behind the scenes they’re sure to be a very well coached outfit. Still it’s not always as easy as you’d think integrating inter-county stars back into a club set up that’s been motoring nicely for the best part of four or five months. It’s not a plug and play proposition necessarily.

All the same, they are two outrageously talented footballers. Any club would love to have them, even if it comes with having a certain amount of expectation and pressure. It also makes them a target for everyone else in the competition.

In their group (Group 4) both Listry and Listowel Emmets will have designs on the title. Indeed, Listowel Emmets are motoring nicely in the league, while Listry also played in Division 2 (albeit that they were relegated).

The Listowel club is moving in the right direction under Seán Moriarty’s tutelage and with players like young Jack McElligott impressing, could well make an impression here. They’ve flattered to deceive a bit of late in championship, but a few wins could change all that.

Group 4 is rounded out by Castlegregory, the reigning Junior club champions following their win over Firies last season. It’s rare for a newly promoted side not to make an impact and after holding their own in Division 4 won’t be cowed by the challenge.

2019 junior champions Ballyduff are another side on the march and secured promotion from Division 5 this year. One always gets the sense, however, that hurling is king out there and with them moving well in the small ball game at the moment, football might take a back seat.

Joining them in Group 2 are Annascaul (the 2020 Junior champions, who were relegated from Division 2), Brosna (who went close to promotion from Division 3) and a St Michaels/Foilmore side who look to be on the move too having claimed top spot in Division 5.

Group 1 is pretty tasty looking too with Churchill, Skellig Rangers, St Pats and St Senans looking fairly evenly matched as Division 3 sides. St Pats and St Senans were both relegated, however, so will probably be on the back foot.

Given that none of those clubs have senior county players to draw upon we can take their league form to be somewhat indicative of how their championships might go, but all it would take is for one or two players to come back into the fold – a potential return for Barry Mahony for Senans for instance – and it could easily turn around.

Group 3 sees Keel, Ardfert (promoted from Division 4) and Waterville face off against Division 1 outfit Ballymacelligott. As top ranked side in the competition as per league status Ballymac will probably fancy their chances of going all the way. Division 1 football has been a decent indicator over the years too to be fair.

Group 1: St Senans, Churchill, Skellig Rangers, St Pats

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, July 30

Churchill v St Pats, Connolly Park 7pm

Sunday, July 31

Skellig Rangers v St Senans, Milltown 2pm

Group 2: Ballyduff, Annascaul, St Michaels Foilmore, Brosna

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, July 30

Brosna v Ballyduff, Duagh 7pm

Sunday, July 31

St Michaels Foilmore v Annascaul, Cromane 2pm

Group 3: Keel, Ballymacelligott, Ardfert, Waterville

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, July 30

Waterville v Keel, Foilmore 7pm

Sunday, July 31

Ardfert v Ballymacelligott, John Mitchels 2pm



Group 4: Listry, Castlegregory, Listowel Emmets, Fossa

Round 1 Fixtures

Sunday, July 31

Listowel Emmets v Fossa, Killeen 2pm

Saturday, August 6

Listry v Castlegregory, Blennerville 7pm