Clounmacon and Knockanure cannot be separated in North Kerry Novice Cup final

NORTH KERRY NOVICE CUP FINAL

Clounmacon 0-12

Knockanure 1-9

(after extra-time)

Clounmacon and Knockanure played each other and the severe weather elements in the Novice Cup final in Ballylongford last Saturday, and they will have to do it all against next Sunday after 80 and more minutes couldn’t separate two committed teams trying to gift themselves an early Christmas present.

Clounmacon won the throw in and midfielder Darragh Keane, under a lot of pressure, got his kick in to score a great first point. A free one minute later from 30 metres was converted by full forward Brian Greaney. Clounmacon went three ahead on the sixth minute as Foran found Lyons in space and he obliged from the right hand corner.

Knockanure scored from play next to open their account but there was then a period of over and back with some half chances from both sides that didn’t yields a score. Chris Lyons had a great chance of a goal on the 15 minute mark but for Fitzmaurice in the Knockanure goals to spring a brilliant save.

Kieran Ahern kicked the first of his two points soon after, only for Johnny Toomey to reply with the outside of his boot. There were then a few schmozzles and with things getting a little heated even in the cold, the man in black produced a few yellow coloured cards, which was indeed no harm at all.

On the 27th minute, a bullet like shot from the Knockanure corner forward danger man, Colin Enright produced a superb save from Brian Carty. Two minutes later Darragh Keane’s pass to Greaney gave him a bit to do, but he kicked a great point putting three between them again. Colin Enright responded almost immediately and a converted free from the blues on the stroke of the half hour left the tie delicately poised, 0-5 to 0-4 in favour of Clounmacon.

On the resumption, Knockanure started brightly with Ahern flaking over his second to level matters. Five minutes later it was that danger man again Enright who floated over and Knockanure now led for the first time in the game. Greaney was fouled a minute later but he rose and kicked over the equaliser for his side. Knockanure, at this stage seemed to be in the ascendancy but weren’t converting their dominance into scores.

A long period ensued with no score to relate however it was nip and tuck all the same. With 10 minutes to go, the Clounmacon rearguard was caught out somewhat and Kieran Swan was left in with the goal at his mercy. His low shot to the corner was well dispatched, leaving Carty with little chance of saving to make it Knockanure 1-6 Clounmacon 0-6.

Clounmacon looked dead and buried now as a goal would surely be needed to catch up. Not so! Greaney kicked a free to reduce the deficit, but Aidan Keane from a tight angle replied one minute later. The wily Fintan McEnery who had just come on weaved his way through a congested defense and kicked a fine score.

On the 30th minute, another veteran, Chris Lyons, shot from long range and it sailed over. We were now in injury time and it was a one point game. The Black and Amber attacked once more and Lyons was fouled on the 20-metre line. Brian Greaney popped over the equaliser to force extra-time.

As the dusk was beginning to show and the temperature dropped another degree, extra time commenced. Jake Kelly had a goal chance almost immediately but yet again Diarmuid Fitzmaurice made a great save to deny Clounmacon. Enright at the other end once more kicked a point but Greaney responded splendidly to level yet again.

As the half was approaching the end, Chris Lyons gathered a pass on the scoreboard side and kicked a monster score to lift his side once more. The ball travelled down field straight from the kick out and the ever reliable Colin Enright brought the blues back on level terms once more.

The second period of extra time was tension filled on and off the field but with bodies tiring neither side scored in these ten minutes. It finished as the light was fading but both sides must go at it once again, most probably next weekend. It was an enthralling affair, with both sides giving their all.

The weather conditions were horrid but great credit must go to both teams for their commitment and indeed the entertainment they provided on such a day. The spectators from both camps were in general agreement that a draw was a fair result. Both sides will feel that there is improvements to be made and so it is all to play for in the replay.

Delegate Meeting

Delegate Meeting rescheduled for Friday, December 16 at 7.30pm in Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel. The minutes and agenda have been forwarded to club secretaries. Please have a club delegate in attendance.

Annual General Meeting

The AGM of the North Kerry Football Board will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 7.30pm – Venue TBC. We ask that all clubs have a delegate in attendance on the night.

A night of celebration

To celebrate the winning of the 2022 County Minor Championship there will be a night of celebration held in the Listowel Arms Hotel on January 28, doors open at 7pm. Special guest is Darragh O Sé, music by DJ Martin Behan, three course meal and the coveted County Championship medals will be presented to the winning team. Tickets costing €60 can be pre booked by email: pjmulvihill@hotmail.co.uk.





Fixtures

Saturday, December 17

Junior Cup Final

Brosna B v Ballyduff B in Moyvane at 2pm

Sunday, December 18

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup Final Replay

(Result on the day)

Beale B v Ballydonoghue B in Asdee at 1pm

Novice Cup Final Replay

(Result on the day)

Clounmacon v Knockanure in Ballylongford at 1pm