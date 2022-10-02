Clinical Firies take their chances to see off Cromane in Junior A ladies final

The Firies team which triumphed in the Randles Bros County Junior A Ladies Football Championship Final in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

RANDLES BROS COUNTY LADIES JUNIOR A FC FINAL

Firies 3-8

Cromane 0-11

When the chances come, you’ve simply got to take them.

Firies did. Cromane didn’t. Firies left Austin Stack Park with cup in hand. Cromane left with a whole host of regrets. Sometimes sport is that simple. That cruel.

It’s also clinically egalitarian. The better team nearly always triumphs and few could argue at the end of sixty pulsating minutes that the better team didn’t win on this occasion.

Firies deserved their win, that’s for sure. They showed the greater composure. From three goal-scoring chances, they took three goals and with it took the wind from Cromane’s sails.

Particularly with two goals early in the second half at a time when Cromane were down to fourteen players, in the wake of Caithlin McMahon’s sin-binning.

It was Firies’ chance to properly seize control over the game and, by golly, did they do just that with a fairly ruthless ten minute spell that left their rivals in a tailspin that they never really emerged from, save for a brief rally late on that never posed most danger to Firies’ now dominant position.

The seven-point margin at the finish felt fair enough come the final blast of referee Mike Hennessy’s whistle, but for much of the first half it seemed fairly inconceivable that one of these teams would best the other by such a margin.

The game had started smartly, sprightly and with some sparking play by both sides. It took less than thirty seconds for Firies to get the first score on the board through the hugely impressive Maura O’Connor (assist via Kerry star Emma Costello).

Cromane were equally at the pace of it from the outset and within another minute had their opening score through Roisín Griffin, who quickly staked a claim to being amongst the game’s most influential performers.

The Mid Kerry outfit edged ahead twice early on – with points from Cora Joy and Eimear Burke sandwiching one from Katie Brosnan for the sky blues – but a goal for Firies on nine minutes seemed to change the tenor of the game.

Katie O’Sullivan picked out O’Connor with a sweet pass and the Firies full-forward made absolutely no mistake with the finish into the Mitchels’ end to give her side a two-point advantage.

Cromane, to be fair, weren’t rattled by the concession of a goal and three minutes later shot back through Griffin (assist Mairín Duffy). Indeed, from there to the break they looked the side more likely to score as Firies struggled a little for traction.

Credit for that must go to a very determined Cromane side who upped their game considerably. Indeed, from the goal to the end of the first half they outscored their rivals six points to two to open out a two point advantage the break, 0-9 to 1-4.

An impressive turnaround for sure, but as the sides left the pitch at the break there must have been a certain amount of disappointment from Cromane that it wasn’t more.

After all the maroon-clad squad had missed out on two glorious chances for goals and both inside the space of the final minute or so. The first was a particularly sweet chance with Roisín Griffin shooting wide having been put into space by a superb Eimear Burke pass.

The second then, courtesy of Shannon Foley, was saved on the line by the excellent Megan O’Connor. It was, as we’ve said, their chance to really ram home their advantage and when they didn’t, they left themselves that much more vulnerable.

As it turned out it took Firies all of about thirty seconds into the second half to make Cromane really regret those missed chances. Centre-forward Chloe O’Connor played a neat one-two with full-forward Maura O’Connor and slammed decisively to the back to Orlaith Burke’s net. From two points down, Firies now led, 2-4 to 0-9.

Cromane did level it back up one last time through Eimear Burke four minutes later and fashioned a third significant goal-scoring opportunity seconds later when Griffin set Burke clear only for Megan O’Connor to save, but from then on there was really only one side in this contest.

Firies’ third goal arrived on 39 minutes – Doireann O’Shea the goal-scorer after another clever one-two, this time with Rebecca Kenny – and in the fifteen minutes after Cromane’s tenth point went on to shoot 1-4 unanswered.

Cromane battled to the last – Shannon Foley forced on last save from O’Connor in injury time before Roisín Griffin rounded out the game with a point from play – but the day most surely belonged to Firies.

Having won at Junior B level last year, they will tackle the intermediate grade next season. They’re on the up these East Kerry women. The future is sky blue.

FIRIES: Megan O’Connor, Bríd Kerrisk, Katie O’Leary, Eibhlín O’Leary, Emma O’Brien, Emma Costello, Megan Brosnan, Rebecca Kenny, Emer Riordan, Katie Brosnan (0-1), Chloe O’Connor (1-0), Doireann O’Shea (1-0), Katie O’Sullivan (0-2f), Maura O’Connor (1-1), Katie Doe (0-4, 2f)

CROMANE: Orlaith Burke, Lorna Griffin, Caithlín McMahon, Sian Corkery, Hannah Joy, Shannon Foley, Seadhla O’Donovan, Kacey O’Connor, Roisín Smith, Mairín Duffy, Cora Joy (0-1), Mary Kate Smith (0-1), Roisín Griffin (0-5), Eimear Burke (0-4, 1f), Naoise Burke Subs: Roseanna O’Brien for H Joy, 43, Danielle Griffin for L Griffin, 46, Aoife Walsh for K O’Connor, 59, Sinead O’Neill for C Joy, 60 Sin Bin: Caithlin McMahon 30-40

REFEREE: Mike Hennessy (Ballyduff)