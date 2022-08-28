Clinical Beaufort get past defiant Glenflesk to book IFC semi-final against Rathmore

Beaufort's top scorer Kieran Dennehy goes on the attack against Glenflesk's Killian O'Sullivan in Sunday's County IFC quarter-final in Beaufort. Photo by Michael G Kenny

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Beaufort 1-16

Glenflesk 1-12

Beaufort had their beautiful home setting behind them as they took the field against Glenflesk and a fourth quarter burst saw them finally pull away from their obstinate opponents to cause a mild shock and book their place in the last four of the Intermediate Championship.

Glenflesk were almost always trailing their hosts, but never by much, and even at the finish Glenflesk had one last sting in their tail before bowing out gracefully. This was wonderful football by both sides, with some brilliant duels all over the field, but Beaufort were that little bit more clinical and in the end had enough scores in the bank to advance to the penultimate stage.

There was a smidgen of luck about their first score, as Kieran Dennehy pounced on a spilled ball and neatly tapped over. Ian served notice of the threat of the Roche brothers as he opened Glenflesk's account, but Pádraig Doona landed a fine score.

Beaufort were happy to go long with their kick-outs and it was working for them as a Fergal Hallissey rocket fizzed just wide of goal. Patrick D'Arcy, Glenflesk's most effective player over the hour, put them in front for the first – and, as it turned out – last time. Timmy Casey quickly levelled, and might have been tempted to shoot lower given the quality of the build-up. Pádraig Doona snapped up the wayward kick-out and coolly popped over. Ronan Murphy fired over a beauty and it was 0-5 to 0-3.

This was no one-way traffic, though. Jeff O'Donoghue went on a great run before pointing himself. Good play by Darragh Roche created a goal chance for Tommy Bowler, but keeper Seán Coffey made a superb save. Worse was to follow for Glenflesk, as Darragh Dennehy cut in along the end-line and slipping it past the hapless Marc Kelliher.

Glenflesk were winning battles for possession, but struggling to find a way past a resolute Beaufort defence. A brilliant long pass by Ronan Murphy carved open another score for Kieran Dennehy, who was proving a handful any time the ball came near him, to make it 1-6 to 0-4.

Glenflesk really needed to rev up the engines, and that's exactly what they did as Patrick Darcy picked off a point.

Fergal Hallissey notched another Beaufort point, and Ciarán Kennedy was only denied a goal by a point-blank save by Marc Kelliher. However, Glenflesk finished the stronger, a great point by Jeff O'Donoghue quickly followed by one from Dylan Roche, but the home side led 1-7 to 0-7 at half time.

Kieran Dennehy opened the second half with a Beaufort free, but Darragh Roche set up Jeff O'Donoghue for a reply. Glenflesk did get the ball into the Beaufort net, but referee Seamus Mulvihill had clearly blown for a free out well in advance. Mulvihill can take some credit for the good football as well by allowing the game flow as much as possible.

Glenflesk looked more sure of themselves now. Another masterpiece by Darragh Roche sailed over the bar from way out on the touchline and Daniel O'Brien lifted another high and over. A one point game, 1-8 to 0-10, and bacon starting to sizzle in the pan now!

Kieran Dennehy, who hardly wasted a single chance all day, added another to his tally. Darragh Roche won a free off Ger Hartnett – one of the best contests all day – and slotted the resultant free himself to make it 1-9 to 0-11.

It looked like Glenflesk were starting to overhaul their opponents but, like a Formula One racing car, when the East Kerry men thought they were travelling well, their opponent put on the after-burners. Beaufort, with superb skill and clinical efficiency, reeled off four points in the next six minutes.

Jack O'Connor, looking sharper with every game as he returns from injury, swept over a free won by Darragh Dennehy. Ciarán Kennedy and the razor-sharp Kieran Dennehy with two suddenly pushed the gap to 1-13 to 0-11. While Glenflesk were reeling, Fergal Hallissey slotted a free.

Darragh Roche has an All Ireland medal in his pocket and showed why with the best point of the day, but it was more about gallant defiance than real hope now for Glenflesk as the clock was winding down too fast for them.

Jack O'Connor and Liam Carey added on Beaufort points, but then Darragh Roche whipped the ball to the net through a crowded square with lightning precision, but there were just seconds remaining.

Glenflesk bow out at quarter-final stage, but they exit with their heads held very high, and, in due course, they will take several positives from their campaign.

Beaufort, however, look forward to a semi-final against Rathmore, and after this performance they will go into that fixture with justifiable confidence of winning.

BEAUFORT: Seán Coffey, Ethan Coffey, Ger Hartnett, Kieran O'Sullivan, Timmy Casey (0-1), Nathan Breen, Seán Kelliher, Seán O'Brien, Ronan Murphy (0-1), Fergal Hallissey 0-2 (1f), Ciarán Kennedy (0-1), Pádraig Doona (0-2), Kieran Dennehy 0-6 (1f), Liam Carey, Darragh Dennehy (1-0). Subs: Ian McGillicuddy for Timmy Casey (21), Jack O'Connor 0-2 (1f) for Ian McGillicuddy (45), Jerh. O'Sullivan for Darragh Dennehy (63)

GLENFLESK: Marc Kelliher, Emmett Finnan, Chris O'Donoghue, Shane Courtney, Kieran A. O'Donoghue, Killian O'Sullivan, Daniel )'Brien (0-1), Jeff O'Donoghue (0-3), Tommy Bowler, Ian Roche (0-1), Patrick D'Arcy (0-3), Cian Horan, Dylan Roche (0-1), Darragh Roche 1-3 (0-1f), Kevin Bowler. Subs: John Kelliher for Tommy Bowler (half-time), Mikey O'Shea for Kevin Bowler (59), Danny Lucey for Ian Roche (59), Mark Neary for Shane Courtney (64)

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill