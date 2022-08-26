Cliffords’ Fossa face tricky trip to Annascaul with place in Junior Premier semi-final at stake

COUNTY JUNIOR PREMIER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Annascaul v Fossa

Saturday, August 27

Annascaul, 6.00pm

One of the more interesting quarter-finals across the ranks, and not just because David Clifford will be playing. The Kerry forward will, doubtless, draw a large crowd to Paddy Kennedy Park on the West Kerry peninsula, though it’s not a venue this Fossa team will be cock-a-hoop about having to go to.

A missed Clifford free kick against Listry last weekend denied Fossa the home advantage they might have expected to have, and though they remain most people’s favourites to go on and win this championship, this could be a very tricky banana skin.

Annascaul come into this quarter-final on the back of three wins in their group, the last of which was a tricky trip to Brosna, who had plenty to play for.

Killian Falvey grabbed the headline in that win with three goals and two points, but Annascaul are a well-balanced team back-boned by Andrew Finn, James Ashe, Jack Farrell, James Crean and Jason Hickson, and Fossa will be aware of scoring threats from several quarters.

For Fossa’s part, the focus is very much on the Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, and Annascaul will do a good day’s work if they can curtail them in any meaningful way.

The reality is that the two Kerry players will score the vast majority of Fossa’s total, so the trick is to limit the rest of the team to the absolute minimum, and then try to better them at the other end of the field.

Fossa are, of course, more than the sum of the Clifford boys, but quality club players such as Fintan Coffey, Matt Rennie, Harry Kelly and Tadhg O’Shea will need to get the best out of themselves and not expect the team’s two most famous players to do it all.

There is no doubt that Annascaul, despite their own solid form over the last month, face an uphill battle here, but they gave themselves a good start by securing home advantage, and they must make that count as much as possible. Kennedy Park is a tight field, and the home defence will have to believe they can curb the influence of at least one Clifford and see where that takes them. That said, just one of them could win this on his own.

Verdict: Fossa

Ballymacelligott v St Senans

Saturday, August 27

Ballymacelligott, 6.00pm

At the outset of the championship Ballymac had to be considered in the top three contenders to win the competition, and coming into the quarter-finals on the back of three group stage wins, there is no good reason to discount them now.

Ballymac are the only Division 1 team in the quarter-finals (they finished eighth in the county league to retain their top flight status), and the two quarter-finalists closest to them in the county league - Listry and Annascaul - were both relegated out of Division 2 this year.

Of course, league is league but championship is championship, and Ballymac will have to back up their lofty league ranking with some proper championship form.

Last weekend they got the better of Keel away to secure their home quarter-final, but they will have to improve considerably on that performance if they are to go all the way in this championship.

They face a St Senans team that dug out a necessary win away to St Pats on Blennerville on Sunday, and while St Pats were somewhat architects of their own downfall in that game, the North Kerry club showed commendable character to fashion the late scores to qualify them behind Skellig Rangers.

Ballymac have a strong spine to their team with Tadhg Brick and Michael Reidy anchoring the defence, with Cian Counihan a very lively wing back who gives his team plenty of go-forward momentum.

Vinny Horan can be an eye-catching play-maker, while Daire Keane and Darragh Broderick gives them strong outlets in attack, though the absence of Aidan Breen robs them of a little bit of scoring power.

St Senans had a poor county league, dropping out of Division 3 with just two wins, but they have welcomed back some of their Crotta O’Neills hurlers and will hope to get the best out of them in this game.

Barry and Rory Mahony, Paudie Quille and Conor Kennelly - who kicked a couple of crucial scores against St Pats - will look to lead the charge for the Mountcoal club.

All metrics point to a Ballymacelligott win, given theie county league status, their overall form in the group phase, and the quality of their individuals when pitted against St Senans. With home advantage, Ballymac should be winning this with five or six points in hand.

Verdict: Ballymacelligott

Listry v Ballyduff

Saturday, August 27

Listry, 6.00pm

Along with Fossa and Ballymac, Listry would have been seen as one of the pre-competition favourites, and they will be confident of reaching the semi-finals at least having secured a home quarter-final.

That home advantage comes off the back of their one-point win over Fossa last weekend, which would have been taken away had David Clifford not missed a late free that would have drawn the game and given Fossa home advantage instead.

Listry had a very disappointing county league campaign, dropping down from Division 2, leaving manager Marc Ó Sé under a little bit of pressure to deliver silverware in this competition.

They won’t take opponents Ballyduff lightly, but seeing as the North Kerry side scrapped through with just one win from three games, this is a game that Listry should be coming through with a little to spare, particularly at home.

Ronan Buckley, their one-time Kerry panellist, returned from a summer sojourn in America just last week, and could be a big addition to the team on Saturday. He got a few minutes into his legs against Fossa and Ó Sé will be hoping he can get at least a half out of the lively midfielder-cum-forward.

Anthony Kennedy, Ruairí Murphy, Gary O’Sullivan and Aaron O’Shea are prominent players who should be able to create and execute the scores, but it will need a complete team effort to make sure there are no slip-ups by the East Kerry club.

Ballyduff ground out a vital win at home last weekend against St Michaels-Foilmore to qualify, with Mikey Boyle prominent in the scoring returns for the dual club.

There will be residual disappointment from their hurling contingent after their county final loss earlier this month, but there will also be determination by those players to get something out of their football season.

Ballyduff never given anything less than full-blooded effort on the field, and the longer they keep themselves in the game the harder they will be to shake off, especially if Mikey and Podge Boyle and Kevin Goulding get their scoring eye in.

That said, Listry look to have a real purpose about them and home venue should see them through.

Verdict: Listry

Skellig Rangers v Ardfert

Sunday, August 28

Portmagee, 2.30pm

Having secured their quarter-final place with a hard-earned win in Waterville, Ardfert must make another long journey to South Kerry to take on Skellig Rangers in Portmagee.

Rangers were one of the very few teams to have booked their place in the quarter-finals before the last round of group games, and that might explain their heavy defeat away to Churchill last Sunday.

Skellig couldn’t have been beaten to top spot in Group 1 no matter what, so there might have been a small, and understandable, sense that they didn’t go all out against Churchill.

Ciaran Keating was a notable absentee, though he should be back to face up to Churchill’s St Brendan’s Board comrades Ardfert on Sunday.

Skellig Rangers started with an impressive win over St Senans in Milltown, though they were less than convincing in their two-point win at home against St Pats.

Keating remains their key forward, but he will need help from the likes of Michael O’Sullivan and Keith Brennan to run up a decent total for the South Kerry side.

Ardfert slumped to a first round loss to Ballymacelligott but they regrouped to get a critical win over Keel. Then then went to Waterville at the weekend and dug out a three-point win.

That win came against a struggling Waterville team that played the last 20 minutes with 13 players, and therein lies the concern for Ardfert.

While this team has plenty of guts and several talented players, they are a long way from the All-Ireland teams of the 2000s. That said, Robert Monahan, Daithi Griffin and John Egan bring experience and guile to the Ardfert team. Brandon Barrett didn’t play against Waterville but is in contention to return from injury, while Fionan Mackessy, who has been in the US, is thought to be returning home this week and could feature.

This could possibly be the closest run of the Junior Premier quarter-finals, and while Ardfert will always raise their game in a crunch championship game, the sense is that Skellig Rangers will have used last weekend to reset themselves and Portmagee will be a bridge too far for Ardfert.

Verdict: Skellig Rangers