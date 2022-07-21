Clifford or Comer can script final twist as Kerry and Galway step on to the big stage

Sunday’s All-Ireland Final is expected to be a cliff-hanger with a moment of genius for either team’s talismanic forward likely to prove the pivotal plot point

David Clifford scores his third goal, and Kerry's fourth, with a brilliant piece of skill against Galway when the teams met in the Allianz League Division 1 South in Austin Stack Park in May 2021. Photo by Sportsfile

Word has is that Pat Comer has been knocking about the Galway football camp this year.

You might remember him as Galway’s second choice goalkeeper in 1998 when the county won its eighth All-Ireland senior football title, though you possibly remember the name better as the film maker who saved for posterity the achievement in the superb ‘A Year ‘til Sunday’ documentary.

If Comer’s camera has been recording life in and around his former team mate Padraic Joyce’s camp this year, then the film maker has landed on an ending he could scarcely have imagined would come to pass at the start of the year. Joyce might have been talking bullishly about winning All-Irelands from the moment he succeeded Kevin Walsh in late 2019, but Comer could hardly have hoped to be still recording up to All-Ireland Sunday.

Then again, maybe he sensed that this could, in fact, be Galway’s year.

There have been no documentary makers hovering about the Kerry football camp this year. Jack O’Connor says he doesn’t believe in piseógs, but he isn’t one for tempting fate either, or offering hostages to fortune.

If Galway are to win an All-Ireland final against the odds – as most people see that it would be – it could be that Pat Comer will have the whole journey down on video. Should Sam Maguire cross the Shannon for the first time since Galway last did it in 2001, expect the cinema houses from Loughrea to Letterfrack to be full over the winter.

If Kerry – as they are largely expected to – win the county’s 38th All-Ireland title...well, just hope you have it recorded on your Sky Box or that the RTE Player doesn’t crash when you sit down to watch the re-run on Christmas Day.

So should we expect a blockbuster of a final? A cliff-hanger? The danger is that people will look at Kerry and Galway – first and third of the All-Ireland title roll of honour, and both known for playing the game along its ‘traditional’ lines of an open, kicking, expansive style – and think Sunday’s final will give us some version of that.

The reality is, of course, that Kerry haven’t played with Mick O’Connell nor Galway with Enda Colleran for over half a century, and football in the present day is as far removed from those romantic ‘catch and kick’ days as it could possibly be.

Jack O’Connor is as hard-nosed a pragmatist as any Gaelic football manager out there, and Joyce quickly and by necessity eschewed the fleet-footedness of his own playing days to embrace the practicalities of the modern game. We might not get a 70-minute arm-wrestle on Sunday, but for much of it, we suggest, it won’t be terribly balletic either.

Kerry haven’t gone eight years without an All-Ireland title to come this far to lose it playing showboat football. The Kingdom won one of the ugliest finals in 2014 and it stands as the county’s one and only since 2009. They will happily win a pig’s ear of a game on Sunday.

And Galway? Well, they haven’t been in the All-Ireland Final for 21 years, not since their current manager and comrades weaved beautiful patterns on the 2001 season to win a second Sam Maguire in three years. Now? Padraic Joyce – like his counterpart Jack O’Connor – will win it any which way, because silverware trumps beauty every time.

At some point Galway have to come out and try and win this game. No county has ever defended their way to winning an All-Ireland title. But Joyce and his players will try to wait for as long as they can before breaking for the winning line. In other words, Galway will go for as long as they can trying not to lose this game before they go and try to win it.

Kerry, for their part, will of course try to impose their own game, but very few teams get it all their own in an All-Ireland final, and it would be disingenuous and, from Kerry’s point of view, dangerous to underestimate this Galway team.

There has been, from a long way back this year, the belief that the 2022 champions would come from the inevitable meeting of Kerry and Dublin in the semi-final, but now that we’ve arrived at the final hurdle Galway cannot and should not be dismissed. They have certainly come the harder road – Mayo, Leitrim Roscommon, Armagh and Derry – a journey that has asked varied and difficult questions of them since late April. Can the same be said for Kerry whose football acumen was hardly tested by Cork, Limerick or Mayo, before their one proper gut-check against Dublin?

While Galway will inevitably keep it tight at the back for as long as possible, they will surely exceed expectations if they can hold David Clifford and Sean O’Shea and Paul Geaney and Paudie Clifford to a couple of points apiece. The sense here is that Geaney – after being withdrawn early against Dublin for a poor performance – could have the game of his life, and that Galway simply don’t have enough quality and experienced defenders to keep tabs on all those Kerry forwards. And that’s before double-marking David Clifford or double-sweeping comes into it.

For their part, when Galway do eventually throw the hammer after the hatchet they need their star forwards, Shane Walsh and Damian Comer, to have the games of their lives, and even then the Tribesmen need a whole lot more from the rest of their cast.

The sense is that Kerry should – subject to benign weather conditions – come close to finishing with 20 points – 1-17 or 2-14 – so the question is, can Galway get to that number.

Comer is a very fine footballer but too often he can be all brawn and not enough brain. Yes, he is a smart footballer, but he seems more comfortable and effective walking over defenders than trying to think his way through a defence. He is powerful and will be a handful for the Kerry defence, no doubt, but he is going to have to deliver at least 1-3 and maybe as much as 2-4 if Galway are to win.

Walsh is a generational talent but too often plays too far away from the opposition goal to hurt them the only way it matters. True, he arrives in Croke Park on Sunday with more scored in this championship (1-27) than Sean O’Shea (1-23) and David Clifford (1-13), but surely Galway will need a minimum six points from Walsh if the Sam Maguire is to cross the Shannon.

Galway will take encouragement from the fact they have scored 11 goals in five Championship, while Kerry, for all their vaunted attack, have managed to raise just three green flags.

As the wait for the return of the Sam Maguire Cup to Kerry extends to that eighth year, there will be pressure on this Kerry group to deliver on Sunday. Pressure on the younger players to claim a first Celtic cross, and pressure on the older thirty-somethings to deliver what could be a last medal. Win or loss at the weekend and Kerry are likely to lose one or two to retirement over the winter.

Pressure too, perhaps, on the man the County Board turned to to end the famine. Jack O’Connor has won and lost finals at this level, and though he was a winning manager in 2004, 2006 and 2009, his record in his last three years in charge do not make good reading. All-Ireland quarter-final losses to Down (2010) and Donegal (2012) sandwiched an All-Ireland Final defeat to Dublin. Jack is undoubtedly back for unfinished business.

While O’Connor won’t kick a ball on Sunday, his experience of the furnace of All-Ireland Final day will be invaluable. Padraic Joyce has been an All-Ireland winner twice as a player, but he won’t have stood on any sideline like what he will on Sunday. Joyce is a cool customer but in what is likely to be a game decided by the smallest of margins, shrew decision-making and ice-cool composure on the tramlines will be crucial.

And on the matter of the smallest of margins, if this game is to go down to the wire, as Kerry’s semi-final did and Galway’s quarter-final win over Armagh did, it could all come down to a piece of genius by Shane Walsh or Paul Geaney or David Clifford or Damian Comer.

As he did in their League meeting last year, Clifford could pull a Maradona-esque piece of footwork to score a goal for the ages, or Comer could barrel his way through a hitherto water-tight Kerry defence to smash a goal like he did against Derry.

Either way Pat Comer – if his camera is rolling – will get his ending. Will the 2022 All-Ireland Final be a blockbuster? A whodunnit? A slowly unfolding drama? A horror? A classic?

When the curtain falls on Sunday’s final, history will record it as one of those things. It is just that the script of the final act hasn’t been written yet.