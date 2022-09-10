Clifford-less East Kerry still roll over hapless Kerins O’Rahillys as favourites make serious statement of intent

Cian Gammell of East Kerry launches another attack as Gearoid Savage of Kerins O'Rahillys gives chase during the County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 2 ROUND 1

East Kerry 2-20

Kerins O’Rahillys 1-11

Now we know why Group 2 was labelled the Group of Death: East Kerry are going to kill everyone in it.

If last year’s county finalists couldn’t live with East Kerry, one fears for what might lie ahead for Spa and Dingle when they run into the combine harvester over the next couple of weeks. And that’s before one considers this: East Kerry dished out this comprehensive beating without the Footballer of the Year-elect playing a minute. It hardly bears thinking about what the 2019 and 2020 county champions will be capable of when David Clifford does play for them.

If the result wasn’t quite a foregone conclusion before the game, there certainly was a sense of how this was going to pan out after just 10 minutes as East Kerry ran up a 1-4 to 0-1 lead. By the quarter-hour mark the divisional team were 1-5 to 0-2 ahead, not an insurmountable hill for O’Rahillys to climb, but East Kerry were so at ease in the work that this game was only going one way.

In the end they had 12 points to spare, and if O’Rahillys, Spa and Dingle are playing for the second qualification place behind Jerry O’Sullivan's team – which they all most certainly are – then Conor Hayes’s goal in the 50th minute might yet prove crucial for O’Rahillys if scoring difference comes into it.

The reality is that East Kerry won by 12 but they could have won by two dozen. They never moved beyond third gear, and yet ominously they were always in cruise control. There was little surprise in James O’Donoghue – a one-time Footballer of the Year himself – bagging 1-5, with his goal an audacious nutmeg of Shane Foley after O’Rahillys goalkeeper had initially saved well from Patrick Darcy’s shot. No great headline in Paudie Clifford popping up with four points from play in a handy enough performance from the Fossa man.

The 1-5 from play from Ruairi Murphy – a Kerry Under-20 this year – will, however, surely have piqued the interest of the watching Kerry manager Jack O’Connor, with the Listry man the latest break-out star in a star-studded East Kerry cast.

Even Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan – listed as no.1 but wearing no.30 and playing at full forward – bagged three points, including two marks, as East Kerry dominated in virtually every area of this game.

O’Rahillys started Cormac Coffey in defence – back, temporarily it would seem, from his move to Dubai – and the firebrand defender did his best to carry the fight to East Kerry early and often.

Their other Dubai exile, Jack Savage, was listed among the substitutes, but his presence in Stack Park wasn’t evident, and he made no appearance. Had the Kerry panellist been available, along with the injured Tommy Walsh, they might have made some difference to the final margin of defeat, but it’s doubtful they would have altered the outcome.

To say East Kerry were brilliant in this game would be wrong – but that they didn’t have to be, even against a formidable opposition like O’Rahillys, will be the concern not just for Dingle and Spa over the next two weekends, but for every other team in the competition.

By half time East Kerry were out the gap, leading 1-11 to 0-5, and not for catching. The goal had come just eight minutes in, Clifford, O’Donoghue and Ronan Buckley combining for the latter to tee up Ruairi Murphy for a tap in goal to make it 1-2 to 0-1.

David Moran, Gavin O’Brien and Coffey tried to give O’Rahillys some go forward momentum, and Hayes and Barry John Keane toiled hard inside, but East Kerry were largely comfortable and dominant in every line of the field.

Half time substitute Ryan Carroll fizzed a low shot across the East Kerry goal right at the start of the second half, but two confident points from Ruairi Murphy soon had East Kerry back in their groove. And when O'Donoghue – like the Jameso of old – flicked up Foley’s parried save and nonchalantly rolled the ball between the ’keeper’s legs to make it 2-13 to 0-5 after 36 minutes the decent sized attendance started to drain away towards the exits.

O’Rahillys, to their credit, didn’t check out quite so soon, and trailing 2-18 to 1-8 after 49 minutes, Moran supplied Hayes for a brilliant finish to the top corner of Brian Kelly’s goal to put a smidgeon more respectability on matters.

Keane, hitherto a largely peripheral figure, posted two late scores for O’Rahillys, but by now it was less a competitive football match and more an exercise in book-keeping.

And so the pre-championship favourites – 1/3 in some shops beforehand, and possibly unbackable now – have set down an early and emphatic statement of intent. The pace, movement, cohesion and desire was all there to be seen. All that was missing was David Clifford. Perish the thought what they will be like when he does pull on that no.13 jersey. Unlucky for everyone else would be the unanimous consensus.

EAST KERRY: Brian Kelly (Legion), Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla), Jack Sherwood (Firies), Chris O’Donoghue 0-1 (Glenflesk), Cian Gammell 0-1 (Legion), Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Dan O’Brien (Glenflesk), Darragh Lyne (Legion), Ronan Buckley (Listry), Ruairi Murphy 1-5 (Listry), Paudie Clifford 0-4 (Fossa), Jonathan Lyne (Legion), Patrick Darcy 0-1 (Glenflesk), Shane Ryan 0-3 (2m) (Rathmore), James O’Donoghue 1-4 (0-2f) (Legion). Subs: Ryan O’Grady 0-1 (Legion) for J O’Donoghue (44), Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) for R Buckley (47), Owen Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla) for P Murphy (49), Padraig Doyle (Gneeveguilla) for R Murphy (56), Cathal Ryan (Rathmore) for P Clifford (56)

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley, Ross O’Callaghan, Shane Brosnan, Darragh McElligott, Padraig Neenan, Cormac Coffey, Ben Hanafin, Darragh O’Connor, David Moran 0-2, Tom Hoare, Barry John Keane 0-4 (2f), Gavin O’Brien 0-1, Gearoid Savage 0-1 (f), Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Conor Hayes 1-3. Subs: Sean Walsh for D O’Connor (20), Karl Mullins for D O’Sullivan (30), Ryan Carroll for P Neenan (ht), Daniel Bowler for G Savage (48), Cian Sayers for B Hanafin (53).

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin