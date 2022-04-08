Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Clifford is a Ferrari footballer who drives opposing defenders around the bend

David Clifford and Padraig O'Hora grapple with each other in last Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

David Clifford and Padraig O'Hora grapple with each other in last Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

David Clifford and Padraig O'Hora grapple with each other in last Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

David Clifford and Padraig O'Hora grapple with each other in last Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

Paul Brennan

We say this tongue-in-cheek, but we won’t mind if anyone in the Kerry set-up wants to act on our idea. Is there anything to be said for putting David Clifford into cold storage for about 10 weeks and only breaking him out again around June 20. We’re not necessarily saying the guy needs to be bubble-wrapped, but maybe let him sit out the physical stuff at training for a while.

Let him do the running and stuff, just to keep the fitness up, maybe do a bit of gym work, but nothing risky that could mean a dropped dumb-bell on his foot. And definitely under no circumstances does he need to be roughing it in training games and two-on-one defensive drills with fellas like Gavin Crowley and Graham O’Sullivan.

Privacy