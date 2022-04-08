Clifford is a Ferrari footballer who drives opposing defenders around the bend

We say this tongue-in-cheek, but we won’t mind if anyone in the Kerry set-up wants to act on our idea. Is there anything to be said for putting David Clifford into cold storage for about 10 weeks and only breaking him out again around June 20. We’re not necessarily saying the guy needs to be bubble-wrapped, but maybe let him sit out the physical stuff at training for a while.

Let him do the running and stuff, just to keep the fitness up, maybe do a bit of gym work, but nothing risky that could mean a dropped dumb-bell on his foot. And definitely under no circumstances does he need to be roughing it in training games and two-on-one defensive drills with fellas like Gavin Crowley and Graham O’Sullivan.

Nine or ten weeks of light duties, before unwrapping him toward the end of June. That would give him a week to loosen out and limber up and be ready for an All-Ireland quarter-final. And if that draw is favourable, there might even be a case for leaving the Fossa man in cotton wool until the All-Ireland semi-final.

Let's be honest here: Kerry should be more than capable of reaching the last eight, and maybe the penultimate stage, of the Championship without their scorer-in-chief, their talisman, their otherworldly talent. And at least they can be certain of having him in pristine shape for the two games that will really matter, and that will ultimately stand between Kerry and the All-Ireland title.

We are, of course, being mischievous when we suggest parking up Clifford for the Munster Championship – even though our motives are sincere – so that he will be fresh and available and ready to unleash hell on the next lippy corner back who has the misfortune of being detailed to mark him.

Clifford’s erstwhile manager at minor and senior level, Peter Keane, when questioned why he left Clifford on against the Cork minors long after the Rebels had been well beaten, quipped: ‘When you have a Ferrari why would you leave it parked in the garage’?

And how right Keane was. There has often been instances when Clifford might have been substituted out of games that Kerry were well on their way to winning, the theory being that it would be prudent not to tire him out ahead of the next game, or have him risk injury. The reality, of course, is that that sort of thinking isn't much of a thing in Gaelic games. And the counter-argument is that when someone like Clifford is playing well in a game, and bringing the best out of his team mates around him, then leaving the Ferrari on the road makes more sense. It is certainly more fun for those of us watching in that he plays as often as possible.

To watch David Clifford do what he does is an experience every Gaelic football fan should get to experience on a very regular basis. It is easy to see why his own managers are reluctant to withdraw him from matches that Kerry have long put to bed. It is easy to believe those managers and management teams are as mesmerised as the rest of us watching the Fossa man do things almost unimaginable with a football.

It was said of George Best at his peak that he gave opposing defenders ‘twisted blood’ such was the dexterity the Belfast man had with the ball at his feet.

In Clifford’s case one imagines opposition defenders might need a blood transfusion after an hour or more chasing his considerable shadow. Certainly Padraig O’Hora looked a pale and chastened man long before the final whistle last Sunday, with the Mayo defender’s last act being a conciliatory pat of acknowledgement that he was a distant second best to his Kerry opponent in Croke Park.

There is little doubt that Clifford, like a good wine, is getting better with age, and he is maturing too. There is some speculation – maybe with good cause, maybe not – that O’Hora was particularly upset by Clifford’s reaction to Mayo defender Jordan Flynn getting injured, to the point that O’Hora was willing to take matters beyond the letter of the law.

Nevertheless, the Mayo man seemed to have plenty to say to Clifford before that, but the Kerry man was always willing to walk away and not engage. Clearly, Clifford lets his football and ability do most of his talking.

We’re not naive enough to suggest Clifford is an altar boy when he plays football. He can more than look after himself inside the whitewash, and has been the aggressor in a few instances. His disciplinary record, across club, district and county, isn’t without a few yellow and red cards.

But he knows too that he is a marked man, insofar as he is markable at all. He has already left a few fields with torn jerseys and that will likely continue. Defenders will try any means, fair and foul, to curb what is arguably the greatest forward the game has ever seen, or will be deemed the greatest by the time his career is over. Wrapping him up and storing him away is neither warranted nor wanted. We all want to see him play every minute of every game, we want to be wowed by his magic, we want to see the GOAT doing goatish things.

It might sound prudent for a manager to play Clifford sparingly and only when absolutely necessary – that is to say in the games it is thought the rest of the team cannot win without him. But maybe Kerry are only winning those games because Clifford is on the field.

Would the New England Patriots have won so many games and Super Bowls if Bill Belichick had left Tom Brady on the sideline half the time? Or if Jurgen Klopp was super selective in when he played Mo Salah this season, would Liverpool be still in the hunt for four trophies at this stage of the season?

Besides, benching Clifford any more often than is absolutely necessary would deny us seeing the footballer of his generation. And it would deny him doing what he does best.

A May 7 Munster semi-final cannot come quick enough for everyone except six Cork defenders, and in a perverse way you’d nearly hope Kerry had to go through the Qualifiers just so we could see him in a couple of extra game. In lieu of that one can only hope there are three more games in Croke Park for Clifford to adorn before the summer is out.

Those three games might well turn an opposing defender’s blood cold, and for the rest of us we will happily endure the twisted blood you’d get just watching him from the terraces and stands.